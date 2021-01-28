Dover Motorsports, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $185,000 compared to $20,794,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating and marketing expenses were $996,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $12,255,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Both decreases were primarily from the aforementioned schedule difference.

We held no major events during the fourth quarter this year. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we held our fall NASCAR weekend, which consisted of a K&N Pro Series East event, an Xfinity Series event and a NASCAR Cup Series event. Accordingly, the results for the fourth quarter of 2020 are not comparable to last year.

General and administrative expenses increased to $1,934,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1,894,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily from the reopening of Nashville Superspeedway.

Depreciation expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $757,000 from $1,097,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease is due to $293,000 of accelerated depreciation expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to the removal of grandstand seats at our Dover facility.

We incurred $1,170,000 in costs related to the removal of the grandstands during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The adjustment to the contingent obligation was a benefit of $59,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to an expense of $638,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The current year benefit was primarily the result of an increase in the discount rate.

Loss before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($3,377,000) compared to earnings before income taxes of $3,809,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company’s effective income tax rate was a benefit of 44.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and was impacted by the reversal of a portion of a previously booked valuation allowance on Tennessee state deferred tax assets, which we now expect to realize after entering into an agreement during the fourth quarter to sell approximately 350 acres of property near our Nashville Superspeedway facility.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($1,879,000) or ($.05) per diluted share compared to net earnings of $2,903,000 or $.08 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted for the accelerated depreciation and grandstand removal costs, were $3,958,000.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had no outstanding indebtedness and approximately $13 million in available cash.

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause results to vary materially. Please refer to the Company's SEC filings for a discussion of such factors.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned and other motorsports events in the United States whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to dovermotorsports.com.

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Admissions $ - $ 2,466 $ - $ 4,968 Event-related 177 2,929 2,885 6,713 Broadcasting - 15,389 35,646 34,267 Other 8 10 12 15 185 20,794 38,543 45,963 Expenses: Operating and marketing 996 12,255 25,221 29,241 General and administrative 1,934 1,894 7,676 7,524 Depreciation 757 1,097 3,046 4,353 Cost to remove long-lived assets - 1,170 341 1,170 3,687 16,416 36,284 42,288 Gain on sale of land - - 4,843 4,325 Operating (loss) earnings (3,502 ) 4,378 7,102 8,000 Interest (expense) income (1 ) 18 (35 ) 22 Benefit (provision) for contingent obligation 59 (638 ) 171 (1,005 ) Other income 67 51 182 269 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (3,377 ) 3,809 7,420 7,286 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,498 (906 ) 62 (1,786 ) Net (loss) earnings $ (1,879 ) $ 2,903 $ 7,482 $ 5,500 Net (loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 35,836 35,795 35,836 35,946 Diluted 35,836 35,795 35,836 35,946

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO ADJUSTED (LOSS) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) EARNINGS In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP (loss) earnings before income taxes $ (3,377 ) $ 3,809 $ 7,420 $ 7,286 Gain on sale of land (1) - - (4,843 ) (4,325 ) Cost to remove long-lived assets (2) - 1,170 341 1,170 Accelerated depreciation (3) - 293 - 1,172 Adjusted (loss) earnings before income taxes $ (3,377 ) $ 5,272 $ 2,918 $ 5,303 GAAP net (loss) earnings $ (1,879 ) $ 2,903 $ 7,482 $ 5,500 Gain on sale of land, net of income taxes (1) - - (3,826 ) (3,417 ) Cost to remove long-lived assets, net of income taxes (2) - 844 246 844 Accelerated depreciation, net of income taxes (3) - 211 - 845 Adjusted net (loss) earnings $ (1,879 ) $ 3,958 $ 3,902 $ 3,772 GAAP net (loss) earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 Gain on sale of land, net of income taxes (1) - - (0.11 ) (0.09 ) Cost to remove long-lived assets, net of income taxes (2) - 0.02 0.01 0.02 Accelerated depreciation, net of income taxes (3) - 0.01 - 0.02 Adjusted net (loss) earnings per common share - basic and diluted(4) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11

(1) During 2020, we closed on the sale of a parcel of land at our Nashville Superspeedway facility resulting in a gain of $4,843,000. During 2019, we closed on the sale of parcels of land at our Nashville Superspeedway facility resulting in gains of $4,186,00 and $139,000. These transactions were tax effected using our federal statutory rate as we had available state net operating losses. (2) Related to the decision to remove grandstand seats at Dover International Speedway, we incurred $341,000 and $1,170,000 of costs to remove these assets in 2020 and 2019, respectively. These amounts were tax effected using our federal and state statutory rates. (3) During the third quarter of 2019, we made the decision to remove certain grandstand seating at our Dover International Speedway facility at the end of the 2019 race season. As a result, we shortened the service lives of these assets which resulted in $879,000 and $293,000 of accelerated depreciation being recorded in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. These amounts were tax effected using our federal and state statutory rates. (4) The components of the GAAP net earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 do not add to the adjusted net earnings per common share due to rounding. The above financial information is presented using other than generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"), and is reconciled to comparable information presented using GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings (loss) before income taxes, adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per common share - basic and diluted are derived by adjusting amounts determined in accordance with GAAP for the aforementioned gains on sale of land, costs to remove long-lived assets and accelerated depreciation. We believe such non-GAAP information is useful and meaningful to investors, and is used by investors and us to assess core operations. This non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings (loss) before income taxes, net earnings (loss) or net earnings (loss) per common share - basic and diluted, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS In Thousands (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 13,059 $ 7,577 Accounts receivable 601 645 Inventories 18 18 Prepaid expenses and other 1,557 1,186 Income taxes receivable 24 283 Assets held for sale 5,844 - Total current assets 21,103 9,709 Property and equipment, net 63,075 71,357 Right of use asset 112 188 Deferred income taxes 2,425 - Other assets 1,322 1,212 Total assets $ 88,037 $ 82,466 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,061 $ 119 Accrued liabilities 3,463 3,710 Contract liabilities 1,395 976 Non-refundable deposit 500 - Total current liabilities 6,419 4,805 Liability for pension benefits 871 1,016 Lease liability 33 112 Non-refundable deposit - 500 Provision for contingent obligation 3,218 3,389 Deferred income taxes 8,469 8,676 Total liabilities 19,010 18,498 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,786 1,782 Class A common stock 1,851 1,851 Additional paid-in capital 101,207 100,994 Accumulated deficit (32,032 ) (36,968 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,785 ) (3,691 ) Total stockholders' equity 69,027 63,968 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 88,037 $ 82,466

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In Thousands (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 7,482 $ 5,500 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,046 4,353 Amortization of credit facility fees 56 61 Stock-based compensation 311 294 Deferred income taxes (2,552 ) 413 (Benefit) provision for contingent obligation (171 ) 1,005 Gains on equity investments (115 ) (162 ) Gain on sale of land (4,843 ) (4,325 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 44 31 Inventories - 3 Prepaid expenses and other (398 ) (181 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 215 (380 ) Accounts payable 710 (8 ) Accrued liabilities (383 ) 407 Payable to Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. - (9 ) Contract liabilities 419 (164 ) Liability for pension benefits (137 ) (63 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,684 6,775 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,998 ) (6,446 ) Proceeds from sale of land and equipment, net 5,960 7,224 Non-refundable deposit received 500 500 Purchases of equity investments (361 ) (51 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investments 337 40 Net cash provided by investing activities 4,438 1,267 Financing activities: Borrowings from revolving line of credit 3,880 4,180 Repayments on revolving line of credit (3,880 ) (4,180 ) Dividends paid (2,546 ) (3,642 ) Repurchase of common stock (94 ) (739 ) Credit facility fees - (35 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,640 ) (4,416 ) Net increase in cash 5,482 3,626 Cash, beginning of year 7,577 3,951 Cash, end of year $ 13,059 $ 7,577

