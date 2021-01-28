 

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced results today for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Detailed results will be available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on or about February 9, 2021 and posted on our website, http://ir.capfed.com. For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website.

Highlights for the quarter include:

  • net income of $18.9 million;
  • basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14;
  • net interest margin of 1.92%;
  • annualized deposit growth of approximately 14%;
  • paid dividends of $29.1 million, or $0.215 per share;
  • the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on October 1, 2020 which resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings of $2.3 million (net of tax of $739 thousand); and
  • on January 26, 2021, announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on February 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized net income of $18.9 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to net income of $18.3 million, or $0.13 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was due primarily to a lower effective tax rate compared to the prior quarter. The net interest margin decreased 11 basis points, from 2.03% for the prior quarter to 1.92% for the current quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin was due mainly to a decrease in the loan portfolio and securities portfolio yields, along with a decrease in the average balance of the loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of deposits.

Since the onset of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, the Bank has lowered its offered rates on all deposit products except retail checking and savings accounts. The impact of reducing rates offered on our certificate of deposit products lowers the cost of deposits as certificates of deposit reprice to a lower rate when they mature and as new accounts are opened. We responded to lower market rates for lending by lowering rates offered on our loan products. Given current rates offered on new loans, increased prepayments on existing loans, and the volume of one- to four-family refinances and endorsements, the yield on the total loan portfolio is likely to continue to decrease. With significant cash inflows realized due to investment securities being called and prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities ("MBS"), the current yields on reinvested funds into new securities are lower than existing portfolio yields, reducing the yield on our investments significantly. Considering the drastic changes in market rates and the ongoing economic uncertainty, our net interest margin could continue to decrease, with further downside risk as a result of high levels of prepayments and premium amortization on correspondent one- to four-family loans and MBS.

Interest and Dividend Income

The weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets decreased 19 basis points, from 3.17% for the prior quarter to 2.98% for the current quarter, while the average balance of interest-earning assets increased $122.5 million between the two periods. The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2020

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

$

60,694

 

 

$

64,315

 

 

$

(3,621

)

 

(5.6

)%

MBS

5,710

 

 

5,425

 

 

285

 

 

5.3

 

Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") stock

1,069

 

 

1,080

 

 

(11

)

 

(1.0

)

Investment securities

683

 

 

731

 

 

(48

)

 

(6.6

)

Cash and cash equivalents

51

 

 

55

 

 

(4

)

 

(7.3

)

Total interest and dividend income

$

68,207

 

 

$

71,606

 

 

$

(3,399

)

 

(4.7

)

The decrease in interest income on loans receivable was due to a $242.0 million decrease in the average balance and eight basis point decrease in the weighted average portfolio yield. The decrease in the average balance was primarily in the correspondent loan portfolio, as payoff activity outpaced purchases during the current quarter, along with a decrease in the commercial loan portfolio due primarily to the payoff of two large loans at the beginning of the current quarter. The weighted average yield on the loans receivable portfolio decreased from 3.49% for the prior quarter to 3.41% for the current quarter, due mainly to endorsements and refinances of one- to four-family loans to lower current market rates, along with an increase in premium amortization related to correspondent loan payoff activity.

The increase in interest income on the MBS portfolio was due to a $274.2 million increase in the average balance as a result of purchases, primarily utilizing funds received from loan repayments. This was partially offset by a 36 basis point decrease in the weighted average yield, to 1.75% for the current quarter, due primarily to purchases at lower market yields, along with an increase in the impact of net premium amortization.

Interest Expense

The weighted average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 10 basis points, from 1.30% for the prior quarter to 1.20% for the current quarter, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $119.7 million between the two periods. The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2020

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

14,067

 

 

$

15,299

 

 

$

(1,232)

 

 

(8.1)

%

Borrowings

10,327

 

 

10,624

 

 

(297)

 

 

(2.8)

 

Total interest expense

$

24,394

 

 

$

25,923

 

 

$

(1,529)

 

 

(5.9)

 

The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid on the certificate of deposit portfolio. Management has generally reduced deposit offer rates as discussed above. See the Financial Condition section below for additional information on deposits.

The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to not replacing term borrowings that matured during the current quarter and prior quarter. Cash flows from the deposit portfolio were generally utilized to repay maturing term borrowings during the current and prior quarters. The average balance of borrowings decreased $44.2 million compared to the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

ASU 2016-13 became effective for the Company on October 1, 2020. This ASU replaced the incurred loss impairment methodology for calculating allowance for credit losses ("ACL") under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") with a new impairment methodology, commonly known as the current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology. The new methodology requires the Company to measure, at each reporting date, the expected credit losses for loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures over their contractual lives based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.5 million, compared to no provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The negative provision in the current quarter was composed of a $177 thousand decrease in the ACL for loans and a $1.4 million decrease in the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The $177 thousand decrease in the ACL for loans was due primarily to a reduction in the correspondent one- to four-family loan portfolio, partially offset by a slight increase in the ACL for commercial loans due to an increase in the balance of special mention loans during the current quarter. The $1.4 million reduction in the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due primarily to an improved economic forecast during the current quarter with consideration given to the current economic climate in which these loans are being underwritten. See additional discussion regarding management's evaluation of the adequacy of the Bank's ACL and reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures at December 31, 2020 in the Asset Quality section below.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2020

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service fees

$

2,947

 

 

$

2,901

 

 

$

46

 

 

1.6

%

Insurance commissions

638

 

 

725

 

 

(87

)

 

(12.0

)

Other non-interest income

1,485

 

 

1,359

 

 

126

 

 

9.3

 

Total non-interest income

$

5,070

 

 

$

4,985

 

 

$

85

 

 

1.7

 

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2020

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

$

14,138

 

 

$

13,231

 

 

$

907

 

 

6.9

%

Information technology and related expense

4,233

 

 

4,280

 

 

(47

)

 

(1.1

)

Occupancy, net

3,379

 

 

3,658

 

 

(279

)

 

(7.6

)

Regulatory and outside services

1,585

 

 

1,574

 

 

11

 

 

0.7

 

Advertising and promotional

838

 

 

1,116

 

 

(278

)

 

(24.9

)

Deposit and loan transaction costs

766

 

 

804

 

 

(38

)

 

(4.7

)

Federal insurance premium

621

 

 

627

 

 

(6

)

 

(1.0

)

Office supplies and related expense

424

 

 

609

 

 

(185

)

 

(30.4

)

Other non-interest expense

1,083

 

 

1,277

 

 

(194

)

 

(15.2

)

Total non-interest expense

$

27,067

 

 

$

27,176

 

 

$

(109

)

 

(0.4

)

The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to non-officer employee bonuses of $313 thousand paid during the current quarter in appreciation of all the hard work and dedication by our non-officer employees during these challenging times, along with an increase in loan commissions. The decrease in occupancy, net was due mainly to a decrease in utilities and maintenance during the current quarter. The decrease in advertising and promotional expenses was due to the timing of campaigns. The decrease in office supplies and related expenses was due to the timing of supply purchases. The decrease in other non-interest expense was due to a reduction in customer debit card fraud losses, a decrease in mortgage servicing asset valuation charges related to changes in prepayment speeds, and a decrease in amortization of deposit intangibles.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 55.37% for the current quarter compared to 53.64% for the prior quarter. The change in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to lower net interest income in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A higher value indicates that the financial institution is generating revenue with a proportionally higher level of expense, relative to the net interest margin.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2020

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

Income before income tax expense

$

23,348

 

 

$

23,492

 

 

$

(144

)

 

(0.6

)%

Income tax expense

4,450

 

 

5,213

 

 

(763

)

 

(14.6

)

Net income

$

18,898

 

 

$

18,279

 

 

$

619

 

 

3.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

19.1

%

 

22.2

%

 

 

 

 

The decrease in income tax expense was due mainly to a lower effective tax rate compared to the prior quarter. The lower effective tax rate was due primarily to true-ups related to the preparation of the September 30, 2020 federal and state tax returns. Management anticipates the effective income tax rate for fiscal year 2021 will be approximately 21% to 22%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

The Company recognized net income of $18.9 million, or $0.14 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $22.5 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in net income was due primarily to a decrease in net interest income compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by recording a negative provision for credit losses in the current quarter. Net interest income decreased $4.9 million, or 10.0%, from the prior year quarter to $43.8 million for the current quarter. The net interest margin decreased 26 basis points, from 2.18% for the prior year quarter to 1.92% for the current quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin was due mainly to a decrease in asset yields, along with a change in asset mix as cash flows from the loan portfolio have been used to purchase lower yielding securities, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings.

Interest and Dividend Income

The weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets decreased 60 basis points, from 3.58% for the prior year quarter to 2.98% for the current quarter, while the average balance of interest-earning assets increased $202.2 million. The decrease in the weighted average yield between periods was due primarily to a decrease in the loan portfolio yield, along with a change in asset mix as cash flows from the loan portfolio have been used to purchase lower yielding securities. The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2019

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

$

60,694

 

 

$

69,914

 

 

$

(9,220)

 

 

(13.2)

%

MBS

5,710

 

 

6,102

 

 

(392)

 

 

(6.4)

 

FHLB stock

1,069

 

 

1,826

 

 

(757)

 

 

(41.5)

 

Investment securities

683

 

 

1,507

 

 

(824)

 

 

(54.7)

 

Cash and cash equivalents

51

 

 

687

 

 

(636)

 

 

(92.6)

 

Total interest and dividend income

$

68,207

 

 

$

80,036

 

 

$

(11,829)

 

 

(14.8)

 

The decrease in interest income on loans receivable was due mainly to a 34 basis point decrease in the weighted average yield on the portfolio, from 3.75% for the prior year quarter to 3.41% for the current quarter, primarily on correspondent loans related to higher premium amortization resulting from increases in payoff and endorsement activity, as well as adjustable-rate loans repricing to lower market rates, endorsements and refinances of one- to four-family originated loans to lower market rates, and the origination of new loans at lower market rates. Additionally, the average balance of the portfolio decreased $339.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. The majority of the decrease in the average balance of the loan portfolio between periods was due to a reduction in the correspondent one- to four-family loan portfolio as we suspended accepting new applications for these loans in mid-March 2020 to mid-June 2020. This was done to manage the influx of refinance requests from current customers in our local market areas during that time period while also managing changing Bank operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in interest income on the MBS portfolio was due to an 86 basis point decrease in the weighted average yield to 1.75% in the current quarter as a result of new purchases at lower market yields and the repricing of existing adjustable-rate MBS to lower market yields, partially offset by a $368.6 million increase in the average balance of the portfolio.

The decrease in dividend income on FHLB stock was due mainly to a decrease in the dividend rate paid by FHLB, along with a decrease in the average balance of FHLB stock. The average balance decreased as the Bank did not replace certain maturing FHLB advances between periods, which reduced the amount of FHLB stock owned by the Bank per FHLB requirements.

The decrease in interest income on investment securities was due to a 149 basis point decrease in the weighted average yield to 0.63% for the current quarter as a result of new purchases at lower market yields, partially offset by a $146.9 million increase in the average balance of the portfolio.

The decrease in interest income on cash and cash equivalents was due to a decrease in the yield earned on cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, partially offset by a $39.3 million increase in the average balance.

Interest Expense

The weighted average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 39 basis points, from 1.59% for the prior year quarter to 1.20% for the current quarter, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $244.0 million. The increase in the average balance was primarily in checking, savings and money market accounts, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings. The following table presents the components of interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2019

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

14,067

 

 

$

17,962

 

 

$

(3,895)

 

 

(21.7)

%

Borrowings

10,327

 

 

13,377

 

 

(3,050)

 

 

(22.8)

 

Total interest expense

$

24,394

 

 

$

31,339

 

 

$

(6,945)

 

 

(22.2)

 

The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due mainly to a decrease in the weighted average rate paid on retail/business certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and wholesale certificates of deposit, which decreased by 33 basis points, 38 basis points, and 155 basis points, respectively. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, certificates of deposit have been gradually repricing down as they renew or are replaced at lower offered rates and rates on money market accounts have been lowered.

The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to a $457.9 million decrease in the average balance, as certain maturing FHLB advances and repurchase agreements were not replaced and the Bank paid down its FHLB line of credit with funds generated from the deposit portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a negative provision for credit losses during the current quarter of $1.5 million, compared to a $225 thousand provision for credit losses during the prior year quarter. See the Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 above for discussion regarding the negative provision for credit losses in the current quarter. See additional discussion regarding management's evaluation of the adequacy of the Bank's ACL and reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures at December 31, 2020 in the Asset Quality section below.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2019

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service fees

$

2,947

 

 

$

3,062

 

 

$

(115)

 

 

(3.8)

%

Insurance commissions

638

 

 

691

 

 

(53)

 

 

(7.7)

 

Other non-interest income

1,485

 

 

1,751

 

 

(266)

 

 

(15.2)

 

Total non-interest income

$

5,070

 

 

$

5,504

 

 

$

(434)

 

 

(7.9)

 

The decrease in other non-interest income was mainly the result of a decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") compared to the prior year quarter due to a reduction in the yield and lower death benefit receipts between the two periods.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2019

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

$

14,138

 

 

$

13,471

 

 

$

667

 

 

5.0

%

Information technology and related expense

4,233

 

 

4,141

 

 

92

 

 

2.2

 

Occupancy, net

3,379

 

 

3,207

 

 

172

 

 

5.4

 

Regulatory and outside services

1,585

 

 

1,343

 

 

242

 

 

18.0

 

Advertising and promotional

838

 

 

1,410

 

 

(572

)

 

(40.6

)

Deposit and loan transaction costs

766

 

 

711

 

 

55

 

 

7.7

 

Federal insurance premium

621

 

 

 

 

621

 

 

N/A

 

Office supplies and related expense

424

 

 

519

 

 

(95

)

 

(18.3

)

Other non-interest expense

1,083

 

 

1,698

 

 

(615

)

 

(36.2

)

Total non-interest expense

$

27,067

 

 

$

26,500

 

 

$

567

 

 

2.1

 

The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to an increase in loan commissions, an increase in full-time equivalent employees, and higher non-officer related bonuses paid in the current quarter. The increase in regulatory and outside services was due mainly to higher progress billings from our external auditors and other professional service fees. The decrease in advertising and promotional expenses was due mainly to the timing of campaigns. The increase in the federal insurance premium was due mainly to the Bank utilizing an assessment credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") during the prior year quarter. The decrease in other non-interest expense was due primarily to a decrease in write-downs of other real estate owned ("OREO") properties in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 55.37% for the current quarter compared to 48.89% for the prior year quarter. The change in the efficiency ratio was due to lower net interest income in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the time periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

Change Expressed in:

 

2020

 

2019

 

Dollars

 

Percent

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

$

23,348

 

 

$

27,476

 

 

$

(4,128)

 

 

(15.0)

%

Income tax expense

4,450

 

 

4,965

 

 

(515)

 

 

(10.4)

 

Net income

$

18,898

 

 

$

22,511

 

 

$

(3,613)

 

 

(16.0)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

19.1

%

 

18.1

%

 

 

 

 

The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to lower pretax income in the current quarter, partially offset by an increase in the effective tax rate. The effective tax rate was lower in the prior year due primarily to a discrete benefit recognized in the prior year quarter related to certain BOLI policies that were acquired in fiscal year 2018.

Financial Condition as of December 31, 2020

The Federal Reserve, in response to economic risks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to a zero-interest rate policy in March 2020. This was after most broader market rates decreased significantly in response to evolving news about COVID-19. Many areas of consumer spending, not related to travel and entertainment, have rebounded in recent months. We adjusted our operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to work with both our retail and commercial customers to help them manage their debt during this period of economic uncertainty. There is uncertainty about the longer lasting impact on local business as well as travel and entertainment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This could cause a longer recovery time for all sectors of the economy and could make it challenging for sectors that have had better recoveries to maintain that recovery in the long run.

We continue to respond to local market conditions regarding the loan and deposit rates we offer. Given the current level of the Company's total assets and the economic and interest rate environment, it is unlikely that the total loan portfolio will increase materially in the near future. As previously noted, since the onset of the pandemic the Bank has lowered rates paid on money market accounts and certificate of deposit products. Despite this, since March 31, 2020, the Bank's retail deposits increased $408.3 million and business deposits increased $264.6 million. The Bank secured a new business deposit relationship during the prior fiscal year, which between March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020 brought $206.4 million of new deposit balances. Because some of the deposits received from the new relationship are COVID-19-related payments, we do not expect the full balance of deposits received to be retained through fiscal year 2021. As retail certificates of deposit mature, not all are being renewed. Rather, customers are moving some of those funds to more liquid investment options such as the Bank's retail money market accounts.

Total assets increased $119.7 million, or 1.3% from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020, due mainly to an increase in securities, partially offset by a decrease in loans receivable. Securities were purchased with cash flows from the loan portfolio and growth in the deposit portfolio.

Total loans decreased $198.8 million from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily in the one- to four-family correspondent loans and commercial loans. During the current quarter, the Bank originated and refinanced $329.6 million of one- to four-family and consumer loans with a weighted average rate of 2.76% and purchased $105.8 million of one- to four-family loans from correspondent lenders with a weighted average rate of 2.85%. The Bank also originated $38.1 million of commercial loans with a weighted average rate of 3.77% and entered into commercial real estate loan participations of $60.0 million at a weighted average rate of 4.00%. The commercial loan portfolio totaled $763.9 million at December 31, 2020 and was composed of 80% commercial real estate, 9% commercial and industrial, and 11% commercial construction. Total commercial real estate and commercial construction potential exposure, including undisbursed amounts and outstanding commitments totaling $275.9 million, was $970.4 million at December 31, 2020. Total commercial and industrial potential exposure, including undisbursed amounts and outstanding commitments of $22.2 million, was $91.6 million at December 31, 2020.

Total securities increased $352.9 million, or 22.6%, from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020, including a $278.5 million increase in MBS and a $74.4 million increase in investment securities. The increase was due primarily to cash flows from the loan portfolio being reinvested into the securities portfolio.

Total deposits increased $219.4 million, or 3.5%, from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The increase was in non-maturity deposits, which increased $222.5 million, including a $131.1 million increase in checking accounts, a $69.6 million increase in money market accounts, and a $21.8 million increase in savings accounts. Retail/business certificates of deposit increased $11.5 million during the quarter, offset by a $14.6 million decrease in public unit certificates of deposit.

Total borrowings at December 31, 2020 were $1.73 billion, a decrease of $55.0 million, or 3.0%, from September 30, 2020. The decrease was due to not renewing borrowings that matured during the current quarter. Cash flows from the deposit portfolio were used to pay off maturing borrowings.

Stockholders' equity was $1.28 billion at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. During the quarter, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $29.1 million and repurchased common stock totaling $1.5 million, partially offset by net income of $18.9 million. The cash dividends paid during the current quarter totaled $0.215 per share and consisted of a $0.13 per share cash true-up dividend related to fiscal year 2020 earnings and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share. On January 26, 2021, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $11.5 million, payable on February 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021. In the long run, management considers the Bank's equity to total assets ratio of at least 10% an appropriate level of capital. At December 31, 2020, this ratio was 12.2%.

At December 31, 2020, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $66.7 million on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal year 2021, it is currently the intention of the Board of Directors to continue the payout of 100% of the Company's earnings to the Company's stockholders. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital requirements, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, and the amount of cash at the holding company level.

There remains $44.7 million authorized under the existing stock repurchase plan for additional purchases of the Company's common stock. Shares may be repurchased from time to time based upon market conditions, available liquidity and other factors. This plan has no expiration date; however, the Federal Reserve Bank's approval for the Company to repurchase shares extends through August 2021.

The following table presents the balance of stockholders' equity and related information as of the dates presented.

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Stockholders' equity

$

1,276,548

 

 

$

1,284,859

 

 

$

1,306,594

 

Equity to total assets at end of period

13.3

%

 

13.5

%

 

14.1

%

The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

Total shares outstanding

138,792,496

 

Less unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares and unvested restricted stock

(3,347,761

)

Net shares outstanding

135,444,735

 

Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. In April 2020, the federal bank regulatory agencies announced the issuance of two interim final rules, effective immediately, to provide temporary relief to community banking organizations. Under the interim final rules, the community bank leverage ratio ("CBLR") requirement is a minimum of 8% at December 31, 2020, 8.5% for calendar year 2021, and 9% thereafter. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank's CBLR was 12.2%, which exceeded the minimum requirement.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Bank's equity under GAAP to regulatory tier 1 capital as of December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Total Bank equity as reported under GAAP

$

1,169,923

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI")

11,371

 

Goodwill and other intangibles, net of associated deferred taxes

(13,493

)

Total tier 1 capital

$

1,167,801

 

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. The Bank has 54 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is one of the largest residential lenders in the State of Kansas. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com.

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: potential adverse impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto on economic conditions in the Company's local market areas and other market areas where the Bank has lending relationships, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets; changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates; demand for loans in the Company's market area; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank, which would affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2020

ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $139,031 and $172,430)

$

168,032

 

 

$

185,148

 

Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $1,880,972 and $1,529,605)

1,913,866

 

 

1,560,950

 

Loans receivable, net (ACL of $26,125 and $31,527)

7,004,094

 

 

7,202,851

 

FHLB stock, at cost

84,693

 

 

93,862

 

Premises and equipment, net

101,238

 

 

101,875

 

Other assets

335,041

 

 

342,532

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,606,964

 

 

$

9,487,218

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Deposits

$

6,410,842

 

 

$

6,191,408

 

Borrowings

1,734,275

 

 

1,789,313

 

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance

33,216

 

 

65,721

 

Income taxes payable, net

3,180

 

 

795

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

9,318

 

 

8,180

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

139,585

 

 

146,942

 

Total liabilities

8,330,416

 

 

8,202,359

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 138,792,496 and 138,956,296 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively

1,388

 

 

1,389

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,188,636

 

 

1,189,853

 

Unearned compensation, ESOP

(32,627

)

 

(33,040

)

Retained earnings

130,522

 

 

143,162

 

AOCI, net of tax

(11,371

)

 

(16,505

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,276,548

 

 

1,284,859

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

9,606,964

 

 

$

9,487,218

 

 

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

$

60,694

 

 

$

64,315

 

 

$

69,914

 

MBS

5,710

 

 

5,425

 

 

6,102

 

FHLB stock

1,069

 

 

1,080

 

 

1,826

 

Investment securities

683

 

 

731

 

 

1,507

 

Cash and cash equivalents

51

 

 

55

 

 

687

 

Total interest and dividend income

68,207

 

 

71,606

 

 

80,036

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

14,067

 

 

15,299

 

 

17,962

 

Borrowings

10,327

 

 

10,624

 

 

13,377

 

Total interest expense

24,394

 

 

25,923

 

 

31,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME

43,813

 

 

45,683

 

 

48,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(1,532

)

 

 

 

225

 

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

45,345

 

 

45,683

 

 

48,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service fees

2,947

 

 

2,901

 

 

3,062

 

Insurance commissions

638

 

 

725

 

 

691

 

Other non-interest income

1,485

 

 

1,359

 

 

1,751

 

Total non-interest income

5,070

 

 

4,985

 

 

5,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

14,138

 

 

13,231

 

 

13,471

 

Information technology and related expense

4,233

 

 

4,280

 

 

4,141

 

Occupancy, net

3,379

 

 

3,658

 

 

3,207

 

Regulatory and outside services

1,585

 

 

1,574

 

 

1,343

 

Advertising and promotional

838

 

 

1,116

 

 

1,410

 

Deposit and loan transaction costs

766

 

 

804

 

 

711

 

Federal insurance premium

621

 

 

627

 

 

 

Office supplies and related expense

424

 

 

609

 

 

519

 

Other non-interest expense

1,083

 

 

1,277

 

 

1,698

 

Total non-interest expense

27,067

 

 

27,176

 

 

26,500

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

23,348

 

 

23,492

 

 

27,476

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

4,450

 

 

5,213

 

 

4,965

 

NET INCOME

$

18,898

 

 

$

18,279

 

 

$

22,511

 

The following is a reconciliation of the basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods indicated.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$

18,898

 

 

$

18,279

 

 

$

22,511

 

Income allocated to participating securities

(13

)

 

(14

)

 

(19

)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

18,885

 

 

$

18,265

 

 

$

22,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding

135,397,242

 

 

137,580,179

 

 

137,897,561

 

Average committed ESOP shares outstanding

449

 

 

124,346

 

 

449

 

Total basic average common shares outstanding

135,397,691

 

 

137,704,525

 

 

137,898,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of dilutive stock options

1,193

 

 

 

 

78,112

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total diluted average common shares outstanding

135,398,884

 

 

137,704,525

 

 

137,976,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.16

 

Diluted

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Antidilutive stock options, excluded from the diluted average common shares outstanding calculation

431,212

 

 

813,645

 

 

435,750

 

Loan Portfolio

The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentages as of the dates indicated.

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

Amount

 

Rate

 

Total

 

Amount

 

Rate

 

Total

 

Amount

 

Rate

 

Total

 

(Dollars in thousands)

One- to four-family:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

$

3,946,073

 

 

3.39

%

 

56.2

%

 

$

3,937,310

 

 

3.50

%

 

54.5

%

 

$

3,927,015

 

 

3.71

%

 

52.9

%

Correspondent purchased

1,974,086

 

 

3.40

 

 

28.1

 

 

2,101,082

 

 

3.49

 

 

29.1

 

 

2,343,750

 

 

3.62

 

 

31.6

 

Bulk purchased

199,673

 

 

2.24

 

 

2.8

 

 

208,427

 

 

2.41

 

 

2.9

 

 

237,691

 

 

2.93

 

 

3.2

 

Construction

32,871

 

 

3.22

 

 

0.5

 

 

34,593

 

 

3.30

 

 

0.5

 

 

38,771

 

 

3.82

 

 

0.5

 

Total

6,152,703

 

 

3.36

 

 

87.6

 

 

6,281,412

 

 

3.46

 

 

87.0

 

 

6,547,227

 

 

3.65

 

 

88.2

 

Commercial:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

609,936

 

 

4.23

 

 

8.7

 

 

626,588

 

 

4.29

 

 

8.7

 

 

583,848

 

 

4.48

 

 

7.9

 

Commercial and industrial

69,378

 

 

3.41

 

 

1.0

 

 

97,614

 

 

2.79

 

 

1.4

 

 

57,019

 

 

4.97

 

 

0.8

 

Construction

84,564

 

 

3.89

 

 

1.2

 

 

105,458

 

 

4.04

 

 

1.4

 

 

107,372

 

 

4.68

 

 

1.4

 

Total

763,878

 

 

4.12

 

 

10.9

 

 

829,660

 

 

4.08

 

 

11.5

 

 

748,239

 

 

4.54

 

 

10.1

 

Consumer loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home equity

97,717

 

 

4.64

 

 

1.4

 

 

103,838

 

 

4.66

 

 

1.4

 

 

118,491

 

 

5.73

 

 

1.6

 

Other

9,328

 

 

4.40

 

 

0.1

 

 

10,086

 

 

4.40

 

 

0.1

 

 

10,877

 

 

4.58

 

 

0.1

 

Total

107,045

 

 

4.62

 

 

1.5

 

 

113,924

 

 

4.64

 

 

1.5

 

 

129,368

 

 

5.63

 

 

1.7

 

Total loans receivable

7,023,626

 

 

3.46

 

 

100.0

%

 

7,224,996

 

 

3.55

 

 

100.0

%

 

7,424,834

 

 

3.77

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ACL

26,125

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,435

 

 

 

 

 

Discounts/unearned loan fees

28,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,190

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,323

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums/deferred costs

(35,418

)

 

 

 

 

 

(38,572

)

 

 

 

 

 

(44,131

)

 

 

 

 

Total loans receivable, net

$

7,004,094

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,202,851

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,429,207

 

 

 

 

 

Loan Activity: The following tables summarize activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, discounts/unearned loan fees, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Loan endorsements are not included in the activity in the following table because a new loan is not generated at the time of the endorsement. The endorsed balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate. During the current quarter, the Bank endorsed $285.2 million of one- to four-family loans, reducing the average rate on those loans by 87 basis points. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

 

Amount

 

Rate

 

Amount

 

Rate

 

Amount

 

Rate

 

Amount

 

Rate

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Beginning balance

$

7,224,996

 

 

3.55

%

 

$

7,407,442

 

 

3.64

%

 

$

7,493,280

 

 

3.74

%

 

$

7,424,834

 

 

3.77

%

Originated and refinanced:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed

318,690

 

 

2.75

 

 

265,424

 

 

2.98

 

 

277,904

 

 

2.83

 

 

172,891

 

 

3.44

 

Adjustable

48,946

 

 

3.60

 

 

44,625

 

 

3.68

 

 

60,626

 

 

3.75

 

 

55,946

 

 

4.11

 

Purchased and participations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed

100,518

 

 

2.86

 

 

61,435

 

 

3.07

 

 

131,739

 

 

3.28

 

 

125,612

 

 

3.46

 

Adjustable

65,315

 

 

3.89

 

 

4,396

 

 

2.76

 

 

62,510

 

 

3.76

 

 

18,985

 

 

2.96

 

Change in undisbursed loan funds

(70,323

)

 

 

 

13,898

 

 

 

 

(32,202

)

 

 

 

24,049

 

 

 

Repayments

(664,055

)

 

 

 

(572,536

)

 

 

 

(586,434

)

 

 

 

(328,644

)

 

 

Principal (charge-offs)/recoveries, net

(464

)

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

(314

)

 

 

Other

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(79

)

 

 

Ending balance

$

7,023,626

 

 

3.46

 

 

$

7,224,996

 

 

3.55

 

 

$

7,407,442

 

 

3.64

 

 

$

7,493,280

 

 

3.74

 

One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, percent of total, weighted average credit score, weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio, and average balance per loan as of the dates presented. Credit scores were updated in December 2020 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTV ratios were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination.

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

 

 

% of

 

Credit

 

 

 

Average

 

 

 

% of

 

Credit

 

 

 

Average

 

Amount

 

Total

 

Score

 

LTV

 

Balance

 

Amount

 

Total

 

Score

 

LTV

 

Balance

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Originated

$

3,946,073

 

 

64.5

%

 

770

 

 

62

%

 

$

147

 

 

$

3,937,310

 

 

63.0

%

 

771

 

 

62

%

 

$

145

 

Correspondent purchased

1,974,086

 

 

32.2

 

 

764

 

 

64

 

 

380

 

 

2,101,082

 

 

33.6

 

 

765

 

 

64

 

 

379

 

Bulk purchased

199,673

 

 

3.3

 

 

770

 

 

59

 

 

301

 

 

208,427

 

 

3.4

 

 

767

 

 

60

 

 

300

 

 

$

6,119,832

 

 

100.0

%

 

768

 

 

62

 

 

187

 

 

$

6,246,819

 

 

100.0

%

 

768

 

 

63

 

 

187

 

The following table presents originated, refinanced, and correspondent purchased activity in our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with associated weighted average LTVs and weighted average credit scores for the periods indicated. Included in the originated line item for the current quarter are $101.5 million of loans that were refinanced from other lenders.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

Credit

 

Amount

 

LTV

 

Score

 

Amount

 

LTV

 

Score

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Originated

$

221,196

 

 

71

%

 

768

 

 

$

172,386

 

 

74

%

 

768

 

Refinanced by Bank customers

92,850

 

 

64

 

 

769

 

 

64,523

 

 

68

 

 

761

 

Correspondent purchased

105,833

 

 

69

 

 

776

 

 

108,493

 

 

72

 

 

767

 

 

$

419,879

 

 

69

 

 

770

 

 

$

345,402

 

 

72

 

 

766

 

The following table presents the amount, percent of total, and weighted average rate, by state, of one- to four-family loan originations and correspondent purchases where originations and purchases in the state exceeded five percent of the total amount originated and purchased during the current year period.

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2020

State

 

Amount

 

% of Total

 

Rate

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Kansas

 

$

264,680

 

 

63.0

%

 

2.69

%

Missouri

 

78,150

 

 

18.6

 

 

2.69

 

Texas

 

24,302

 

 

5.8

 

 

2.87

 

Other states

 

52,747

 

 

12.6

 

 

2.84

 

 

 

$

419,879

 

 

100.0

%

 

2.72

 

The following table summarizes our one- to four-family loan origination and refinance commitments and one- to four-family correspondent loan purchase commitments as of December 31, 2020, along with associated weighted average rates. Loan commitments generally have fixed expiration dates or other termination clauses and may require the payment of a rate lock fee. It is expected that some of the loan commitments will expire unfunded, so the amounts reflected in the table below are not necessarily indicative of our future cash needs.

 

Fixed-Rate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15 years

 

More than

 

Adjustable-

 

Total

 

or less

 

15 years

 

Rate

 

Amount

 

Rate

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Originate/refinance

$

40,270

 

 

$

58,716

 

 

$

8,301

 

 

$

107,287

 

 

2.74

%

Correspondent

27,737

 

 

84,768

 

 

9,236

 

 

121,741

 

 

2.69

 

 

$

68,007

 

 

$

143,484

 

 

$

17,537

 

 

$

229,028

 

 

2.72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rate

2.35

%

 

2.91

%

 

2.56

%

 

 

 

 

As of December 31, 2020, there were $14.2 million of one- to-four family loans with modifications under the Bank's program to support and provide relief to borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic ("COVID-19 loan modifications") that were still in their deferral period. There were $218.3 million of one- to four-family loans with COVID-19 modifications that were out of their deferral period by December 31, 2020. Of the COVID-19 loan modifications that had completed the deferral period by December 31, 2020, $4.3 million were 30 to 89 days delinquent and $1.5 million were 90 or more days delinquent as of December 31, 2020.

Commercial Loans: During the current quarter, the Bank originated $38.1 million of commercial loans and entered into commercial real estate loan participations totaling $60.0 million. The Bank also processed commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, of approximately $45.4 million at a weighted average rate of 3.99%. Early during the current quarter, two large participation loans totaling $57.3 million, with a weighted average rate of 3.93%, were paid off. Additionally, during the current quarter $25.5 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans were paid off, primarily by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") following completion of the loan forgiveness process.

The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans and loan commitments by type of primary collateral, as of December 31, 2020. Because the commitments to pay out undisbursed funds are not cancellable by the Bank, unless the loan is in default, we anticipate fully funding the related projects.

 

 

 

Unpaid

 

Undisbursed

 

Gross Loan

 

Outstanding

 

 

 

% of

 

Count

 

Principal

 

Amount

 

Amount

 

Commitments

 

Total

 

Total

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Senior housing

25

 

 

$

175,348

 

 

$

29,801

 

 

$

205,149

 

 

$

35,500

 

 

$

240,649

 

 

24.8

%

Hotel

9

 

 

132,194

 

 

46,717

 

 

178,911

 

 

 

 

178,911

 

 

18.4

 

Retail building

131

 

 

126,963

 

 

12,023

 

 

138,986

 

 

15,113

 

 

154,099

 

 

15.9

 

Office building

101

 

 

59,008

 

 

63,566

 

 

122,574

 

 

556

 

 

123,130

 

 

12.7

 

Multi-family

42

 

 

67,792

 

 

17,418

 

 

85,210

 

 

25,052

 

 

110,262

 

 

11.4

 

One- to four-family property

380

 

 

60,037

 

 

4,749

 

 

64,786

 

 

944

 

 

65,730

 

 

6.8

 

Single use building

22

 

 

43,069

 

 

5,095

 

 

48,164

 

 

14,155

 

 

62,319

 

 

6.4

 

Other

95

 

 

30,089

 

 

3,469

 

 

33,558

 

 

1,709

 

 

35,267

 

 

3.6

 

 

805

 

 

$

694,500

 

 

$

182,838

 

 

$

877,338

 

 

$

93,029

 

 

$

970,367

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average rate

 

 

4.19

%

 

4.06

%

 

4.16

%

 

3.81

%

 

4.13

%

 

 

The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans and loan commitments by state as of December 31, 2020.

 

 

 

Unpaid

 

Undisbursed

 

Gross Loan

 

Outstanding

 

 

 

% of

 

Count

 

Principal

 

Amount

 

Amount

 

Commitments

 

Total

 

Total

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Kansas

624

 

 

$

287,371

 

 

$

21,118

 

 

$

308,489

 

 

$

52,120

 

 

$

360,609

 

 

37.2

%

Texas

11

 

 

121,514

 

 

108,930

 

 

230,444

 

 

31,777

 

 

262,221

 

 

27.0

 

Missouri

146

 

 

181,235

 

 

45,025

 

 

226,260

 

 

7,632

 

 

233,892

 

 

24.1

 

Nebraska

6

 

 

33,745

 

 

16

 

 

33,761

 

 

 

 

33,761

 

 

3.5

 

Kentucky

1

 

 

25,559

 

 

 

 

25,559

 

 

 

 

25,559

 

 

2.6

 

California

3

 

 

5,810

 

 

4,300

 

 

10,110

 

 

1,500

 

 

11,610

 

 

1.2

 

Other

14

 

 

39,266

 

 

3,449

 

 

42,715

 

 

 

 

42,715

 

 

4.4

 

 

805

 

 

$

694,500

 

 

$

182,838

 

 

$

877,338

 

 

$

93,029

 

 

$

970,367

 

 

100.0

%

The following table presents the Bank's commercial and industrial loans and loan commitments by business purpose, as of December 31, 2020. Included in the working capital line item are $17.3 million of PPP loans.

 

 

 

Unpaid

 

Undisbursed

 

Gross Loan

 

Outstanding

 

 

 

% of

 

Count

 

Principal

 

Amount

 

Amount

 

Commitments

 

Total

 

Total

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Working capital

569

 

 

$

28,694

 

 

$

15,474

 

 

$

44,168

 

 

$

200

 

 

$

44,368

 

 

48.4

%

Equipment

124

 

 

13,737

 

 

302

 

 

14,039

 

 

2,715

 

 

16,754

 

 

18.3

 

Purchase/lease autos

201

 

 

11,962

 

 

19

 

 

11,981

 

 

669

 

 

12,650

 

 

13.8

 

Business investment

67

 

 

10,232

 

 

50

 

 

10,282

 

 

245

 

 

10,527

 

 

11.5

 

Other

22

 

 

4,753

 

 

2,538

 

 

7,291

 

 

 

 

7,291

 

 

8.0

 

 

983

 

 

$

69,378

 

 

$

18,383

 

 

$

87,761

 

 

$

3,829

 

 

$

91,590

 

 

100.0

%

The following table presents the Bank's commercial loan portfolio and outstanding loan commitments, categorized by gross loan amount (unpaid principal plus undisbursed amounts) or outstanding loan commitment amount, as of December 31, 2020.

 

Count

 

Amount

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Greater than $30 million

4

 

 

$

185,500

 

>$15 to $30 million

13

 

 

308,014

 

>$10 to $15 million

4

 

 

45,795

 

>$5 to $10 million

15

 

 

94,788

 

$1 to $5 million

104

 

 

225,597

 

Less than $1 million

1,648

 

 

202,263

 

 

1,788

 

 

$

1,061,957

 

The Bank's commercial lending team continues to proactively work with our commercial customers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenging operating conditions. As of December 31, 2020, there were commercial loans with a gross balance, including undisbursed amounts, totaling $75.1 million with COVID-19 loan modifications that were still in their deferral period, which includes one loan with a $50.0 million balance. Approximately 88% of the commercial loan balance with COVID-19 loan modifications during fiscal year 2020 was either out of the deferral period or paid off as of December 31, 2020. Of the loans that had completed the deferral period by December 31, 2020, one loan for $340 thousand was 30 to 89 days delinquent and none were 90 or more days delinquent as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and OREO as of the dates indicated. Loans subject to payment forbearance under the Bank's COVID-19 loan modification program are not reported as delinquent during the forbearance time period. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at December 31, 2020, approximately 76% were 59 days or less delinquent. Non-performing loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure, and other loans that are less than 90 days delinquent but are required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and OREO. Over the past 12 months, OREO properties acquired in settlement of one- to four-family loans were owned by the Bank, on average, for approximately four months before they were sold.

 

Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at:

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Number

 

Amount

 

Number

 

Amount

 

Number

 

Amount

 

Number

 

Amount

 

Number

 

Amount

 

(Dollars in thousands)

One- to four-family:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

62

 

 

$

5,844

 

 

42

 

 

$

3,012

 

 

57

 

 

$

5,085

 

 

92

 

 

$

8,360

 

 

96

 

 

$

9,004

 

Correspondent purchased

13

 

 

4,694

 

 

8

 

 

3,123

 

 

10

 

 

2,919

 

 

13

 

 

4,531

 

 

13

 

 

4,117

 

Bulk purchased

9

 

 

1,750

 

 

12

 

 

2,532

 

 

19

 

 

4,536

 

 

12

 

 

2,914

 

 

14

 

 

3,307

 

Commercial

8

 

 

1,047

 

 

2

 

 

45

 

 

9

 

 

1,543

 

 

7

 

 

1,555

 

 

7

 

 

1,192

 

Consumer

30

 

 

515

 

 

26

 

 

398

 

 

21

 

 

431

 

 

43

 

 

628

 

 

40

 

 

488

 

 

122

 

 

$

13,850

 

 

90

 

 

$

9,110

 

 

116

 

 

$

14,514

 

 

167

 

 

$

17,988

 

 

170

 

 

$

18,108

 

30 to 89 days delinquent loans to total loans receivable, net

 

0.20

%

 

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

 

0.24

%

 

Non-Performing Loans and OREO at:

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Number

 

Amount

 

Number

 

Amount

 

Number

 

Amount

 

Number

 

Amount

 

Number

 

Amount

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One- to four-family:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

51

 

 

$

4,370

 

 

51

 

 

$

4,362

 

 

47

 

 

$

4,026

 

 

53

 

 

$

4,517

 

 

44

 

 

$

3,552

 

Correspondent purchased

9

 

 

3,371

 

 

6

 

 

2,397

 

 

7

 

 

2,740

 

 

4

 

 

1,342

 

 

4

 

 

1,376

 

Bulk purchased

13

 

 

3,724

 

 

12

 

 

2,903

 

 

3

 

 

1,291

 

 

1

 

 

630

 

 

2

 

 

689

 

Commercial

5

 

 

820

 

 

5

 

 

1,360

 

 

4

 

 

709

 

 

4

 

 

716

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

26

 

 

473

 

 

14

 

 

304

 

 

23

 

 

278

 

 

17

 

 

326

 

 

20

 

 

340

 

 

104

 

 

12,758

 

 

88

 

 

11,326

 

 

84

 

 

9,044

 

 

79

 

 

7,531

 

 

70

 

 

5,957

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure as a percentage of total loans

 

 

0.18

%

 

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One- to four-family:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

9

 

 

$

968

 

 

9

 

 

$

691

 

 

14

 

 

$

1,132

 

 

13

 

 

$

811

 

 

11

 

 

$

634

 

Correspondent purchased

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

189

 

 

 

 

 

Bulk purchased

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

134

 

 

1

 

 

134

 

Commercial

3

 

 

411

 

 

3

 

 

464

 

 

1

 

 

6

 

 

2

 

 

129

 

 

6

 

 

363

 

Consumer

1

 

 

9

 

 

1

 

 

9

 

 

1

 

 

33

 

 

2

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

 

 

13

 

 

1,388

 

 

13

 

 

1,164

 

 

16

 

 

1,171

 

 

19

 

 

1,306

 

 

18

 

 

1,131

 

Total non-performing loans

117

 

 

14,146

 

 

101

 

 

12,490

 

 

100

 

 

10,215

 

 

98

 

 

8,837

 

 

88

 

 

7,088

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans

 

0.20

%

 

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

 

0.12

%

 

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OREO:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One- to four-family:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated(2)

3

 

 

$

129

 

 

4

 

 

$

183

 

 

4

 

 

$

183

 

 

5

 

 

$

187

 

 

8

 

 

$

414

 

Commercial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

98

 

 

3

 

 

129

 

 

4

 

 

183

 

 

4

 

 

183

 

 

5

 

 

187

 

 

9

 

 

512

 

Total non-performing assets

120

 

 

$

14,275

 

 

105

 

 

$

12,673

 

 

104

 

 

$

10,398

 

 

103

 

 

$

9,024

 

 

97

 

 

$

7,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets

 

0.15

%

 

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

 

0.08

%

(1)

Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to accounting and/or regulatory reporting requirements and/or internal policies even if the loans are current.

(2)

Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property.

The following table presents loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented. The increase in commercial special mention loans at December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020 was due mainly to the addition of two commercial loans totaling $51.3 million for which the borrowers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both of these loans were subject to COVID-19 loan modifications during fiscal year 2020 and have since resumed full payments. There are underlying economic conditions that management is monitoring in association with these loans resulting in the special mention classification during the current quarter.

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Special

Mention

 

Substandard

 

Special

Mention

 

Substandard

 

Special

Mention

 

Substandard

 

(Dollars in thousands)

One- to four-family

$

12,536

 

 

$

27,607

 

 

$

11,339

 

 

$

25,630

 

 

$

15,778

 

 

$

25,376

 

Commercial

101,921

 

 

4,772

 

 

52,006

 

 

4,914

 

 

52,809

 

 

5,356

 

Consumer

257

 

 

726

 

 

332

 

 

589

 

 

375

 

 

683

 

 

$

114,714

 

 

$

33,105

 

 

$

63,677

 

 

$

31,133

 

 

$

68,962

 

 

$

31,415

 

Allowance for Credit Losses: As discussed previously, ASU 2016-13 became effective for the Company on October 1, 2020. This ASU replaced the incurred loss impairment methodology for calculating ACL under GAAP with a new impairment methodology, commonly known as the CECL methodology. The new methodology requires the Company to measure, at each reporting date, the expected credit losses for loans and loan commitments over their contractual lives based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Upon adoption of the ASU, the Company recorded a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings of $2.3 million (net of tax of $739 thousand), which reduced the ACL by $4.8 million, to $26.8 million, and established a reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $7.8 million, which is recorded in accounts payable and accrued expenses in the consolidated balance sheet. The Bank's off-balance sheet credit exposures are comprised of unfunded portions of existing loans and commitments to originate or purchase new loans that are not unconditionally cancellable by the Bank.

The Bank is utilizing a discounted cash flow approach for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. The credit loss estimate for off-balance sheet credit exposures also takes into consideration the likelihood that the commitment will fund. The economic indices used for the reasonable and supportable forecasted time period are the national unemployment rate, changes in commercial real estate price index, changes in home values, and changes in the United States gross domestic product. Management considers several economic forecast scenarios provided by a third party and selects the scenario believed to be the most appropriate considering the facts and circumstances at quarter end. Management also considers several qualitative factors. The qualitative factors account for items not included in historical loss rates, the macroeconomic forecast, and/or other model inputs/assumptions. Any changes to the ACL and reserves on off-balance sheet credit exposures are recorded through increases/decreases in the provision for credit losses on the consolidated statements of income.

The economic forecast scenario selected by management improved at December 31, 2020 compared to October 1, 2020 which resulted in a reduction in the ACL as calculated by the model. Due to the continued economic uncertainty regarding political party changes in U.S. government offices, the effectiveness of the latest federal stimulus package, potential additional economic stimulus from the federal government, increasing COVID-19 cases, limited vaccine distribution as of December 31, 2020, and an increase in commercial special mention loan balances, management applied qualitative factors to account for those uncertainties which mostly offset the reduction in the ACL due to the improvement of the economic forecasts. Management will continue to closely monitor economic conditions and will work with borrowers as necessary to assist them through this challenging economic climate. If economic conditions worsen or do not improve in the near term, if COVID-19 cases continue to increase and the vaccine distribution and adoption is more limited than anticipated, or if future government programs, if any, do not provide adequate relief to businesses and individuals, it is possible the Bank's ACL and reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures will need to increase in future periods.

The following table presents a summary of changes in ACL and reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures occurring during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

 

ACL

 

Reserve for off-

balance sheet

credit exposures

 

ACL and

Reserve for off-

balance sheet

credit exposures

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance at September 30, 2020

$

31,527

 

 

$

 

 

$

31,527

 

Adoption of CECL

(4,761

)

 

7,788

 

 

3,027

 

Balance at October 1, 2020

26,766

 

 

7,788

 

 

34,554

 

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

 

 

Charge-offs

(532

)

 

 

 

(532

)

Recoveries

68

 

 

 

 

68

 

Net charge-offs

(464

)

 

 

 

(464

)

Provision for credit losses

(177

)

 

(1,355

)

 

(1,532

)

Balance at December 31, 2020

$

26,125

 

 

$

6,433

 

 

$

32,558

 

The negative provision for credit losses related to the ACL was due primarily to a reduction in the correspondent one- to four-family loan portfolio during the current quarter. It was partially offset by an increase in the commercial loan ACL due to an increase in special mention loans during the current quarter. The commercial loan portfolio balance decreased during the current quarter, but due to the increase in commercial special mention loans, any reduction in ACL associated with the decrease in the commercial loan portfolio balance was offset by the ACL related to the higher balance of special mention loans at December 31, 2020.

The negative provision for credit losses related to the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures was a result of the improvement in the economic forecast since October 1, 2020, after taking into consideration the fact these loans are being underwritten during a challenging economic environment and are still meeting/exceeding the Bank's conservative underwriting requirements. The balance of off-balance sheet credit exposures increased during the current quarter, but the improvement in the economic forecast as of December 31, 2020 more than offset the impact of the increase in the balance.

The following tables present ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance at beginning of period

$

31,527

 

 

$

31,215

 

 

$

31,196

 

 

$

9,435

 

 

$

9,226

 

Adoption of CECL

(4,761

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charge-offs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One- to four-family

(14

)

 

 

 

 

 

(46

)

 

(18

)

Commercial

(515

)

 

 

 

 

 

(325

)

 

(24

)

Consumer

(3

)

 

(15

)

 

(5

)

 

(4

)

 

(6

)

Total charge-offs

(532

)

 

(15

)

 

(5

)

 

(375

)

 

(48

)

Recoveries:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One- to four-family

34

 

 

303

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Commercial

12

 

 

12

 

 

17

 

 

54

 

 

27

 

Consumer

22

 

 

12

 

 

7

 

 

4

 

 

5

 

Total recoveries

68

 

 

327

 

 

24

 

 

61

 

 

32

 

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(464

)

 

312

 

 

19

 

 

(314

)

 

(16

)

Provision for credit losses

(177

)

 

 

 

 

 

22,075

 

 

225

 

Balance at end of period

$

26,125

 

 

$

31,527

 

 

$

31,215

 

 

$

31,196

 

 

$

9,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of net charge-offs during the period to average loans outstanding during the period

0.01

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the period to average non-performing assets

3.44

 

 

(2.70

)

 

(0.20

)

 

3.78

 

 

0.19

 

ACL to non-performing loans at end of period

184.68

 

 

252.42

 

 

305.58

 

 

353.02

 

 

133.11

 

ACL to loans receivable at end of period

0.37

 

 

0.44

 

 

0.42

 

 

0.42

 

 

0.13

 

ACL to net charge-offs (annualized)

14.1x

 

N/M(1)

 

N/M(1)

 

24.9x

 

144.5x

(1)

This ratio is not presented for the time periods noted due to loan recoveries exceeding loan charge-offs during these periods.

The distribution of our ACL at the dates indicated is summarized below. The October 1, 2020 column represents the ACL at the time the Company adopted ASU 2016-13. The decrease in the ACL on correspondent one- to four-family loans and commercial construction loans since October 1, 2020 was due primarily to a reduction in the loan balance during the current quarter. The increase in the ACL on commercial real estate loans since October 1, 2020 was due mainly to an increase in special mention loans during the current quarter.

 

At

 

December 31,

 

October 1,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

(Dollars in thousands)

One- to four-family:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

$

1,516

 

 

$

1,609

 

 

$

6,044

 

 

$

6,298

 

 

$

6,420

 

 

$

2,027

 

Correspondent purchased

1,758

 

 

2,324

 

 

2,691

 

 

3,189

 

 

3,355

 

 

1,200

 

Bulk purchased

852

 

 

903

 

 

467

 

 

506

 

 

557

 

 

612

 

Construction

22

 

 

25

 

 

41

 

 

48

 

 

47

 

 

20

 

Total

4,148

 

 

4,861

 

 

9,243

 

 

10,041

 

 

10,379

 

 

3,859

 

Commercial:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

17,813

 

 

16,595

 

 

16,869

 

 

16,353

 

 

14,672

 

 

3,608

 

Commercial and industrial

553

 

 

559

 

 

1,451

 

 

1,465

 

 

1,489

 

 

710

 

Construction

3,341

 

 

4,452

 

 

3,480

 

 

2,886

 

 

4,167

 

 

1,100

 

Total

21,707

 

 

21,606

 

 

21,800

 

 

20,704

 

 

20,328

 

 

5,418

 

Consumer

270

 

 

299

 

 

484

 

 

470

 

 

489

 

 

158

 

Total

$

26,125

 

 

$

26,766

 

 

$

31,527

 

 

$

31,215

 

 

$

31,196

 

 

$

9,435

 

The ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below.

 

At

 

December 31,

 

October 1,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

One- to four-family:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

0.04

%

 

0.04

%

 

0.15

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.05

%

Correspondent purchased

0.09

 

 

0.11

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.14

 

 

0.14

 

 

0.05

 

Bulk purchased

0.43

 

 

0.43

 

 

0.22

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.24

 

 

0.26

 

Construction

0.07

 

 

0.07

 

 

0.12

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.13

 

 

0.05

 

Total

0.07

 

 

0.08

 

 

0.15

 

 

0.16

 

 

0.16

 

 

0.06

 

Commercial:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

2.92

 

 

2.65

 

 

2.69

 

 

2.62

 

 

2.51

 

 

0.62

 

Commercial and industrial

0.80

 

 

0.57

 

 

1.49

 

 

1.47

 

 

2.40

 

 

1.25

 

Construction

3.95

 

 

4.22

 

 

3.30

 

 

3.30

 

 

3.30

 

 

1.02

 

Total

2.84

 

 

2.60

 

 

2.63

 

 

2.55

 

 

2.63

 

 

0.72

 

Consumer

0.25

 

 

0.26

 

 

0.42

 

 

0.40

 

 

0.39

 

 

0.12

 

Total

0.37

 

 

0.37

 

 

0.44

 

 

0.42

 

 

0.42

 

 

0.13

 

The distribution of our reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures at the dates indicated is summarized below. The amount is reported in accounts payable and accrued expenses on the consolidated balance sheet. The October 1, 2020 column represents the reserve at the time the Company adopted ASU 2016-13. Prior to October 1, 2020, no such reserve had been recorded. The $1.4 million reduction in the reserve between October 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 was recorded as a negative provision for credit losses during the current quarter.

 

At

 

December 31,

 

October 1,

 

2020

 

2020

 

(Dollars in thousands)

One- to four-family

$

131

 

 

$

144

 

Commercial

6,261

 

 

7,584

 

Consumer

41

 

 

60

 

 

$

6,433

 

 

$

7,788

 

Securities Portfolio

The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at the dates indicated. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 91% of our securities portfolio at December 31, 2020. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. Weighted average yields on tax-exempt securities are not calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Fixed-rate securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MBS

$

1,249,115

 

 

1.56

%

 

4.1

 

 

$

945,432

 

 

1.82

%

 

3.7

 

 

$

648,663

 

 

2.40

%

 

2.8

 

U.S. government-sponsored enterprise debentures

444,964

 

 

0.52

 

 

1.0

 

 

369,967

 

 

0.62

 

 

1.7

 

 

274,994

 

 

2.03

 

 

0.8

 

Municipal bonds

8,792

 

 

1.66

 

 

0.5

 

 

9,716

 

 

1.69

 

 

0.7

 

 

17,050

 

 

1.60

 

 

0.9

 

Total fixed-rate securities

1,702,871

 

 

1.29

 

 

3.3

 

 

1,325,115

 

 

1.49

 

 

3.1

 

 

940,707

 

 

2.28

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustable-rate securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MBS

178,101

 

 

2.44

 

 

3.3

 

 

204,490

 

 

2.49

 

 

2.9

 

 

276,069

 

 

3.09

 

 

4.3

 

Total securities portfolio

$

1,880,972

 

 

1.40

 

 

3.3

 

 

$

1,529,605

 

 

1.62

 

 

3.1

 

 

$

1,216,776

 

 

2.46

 

 

2.7

 

MBS: The following tables summarize the activity in our portfolio of MBS for the periods presented. The weighted average yields and WALs for purchases are presented as recorded at the time of purchase. The weighted average yields for the beginning balances are as of the last day of the period previous to the period presented and the weighted average yields for the ending balances are as of the last day of the period presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio as of the dates presented. The beginning and ending WAL are the estimated remaining principal repayment term (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds have been applied.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Beginning balance - carrying value

$

1,180,803

 

 

1.94

%

 

3.5

 

 

$

982,587

 

 

2.35

%

 

3.3

 

 

$

973,318

 

 

2.50

%

 

3.6

 

 

$

937,317

 

 

2.61

%

 

3.3

 

Maturities and repayments

(101,496

)

 

 

 

 

 

(95,842

)

 

 

 

 

 

(75,293

)

 

 

 

 

 

(65,767

)

 

 

 

 

Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts

(1,003

)

 

 

 

 

 

(608

)

 

 

 

 

 

(363

)

 

 

 

 

 

(279

)

 

 

 

 

Purchases:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed

379,793

 

 

1.04

 

 

5.4

 

 

297,024

 

 

1.06

 

 

5.9

 

 

77,455

 

 

1.29

 

 

5.0

 

 

88,863

 

 

1.80

 

 

4.5

 

Change in valuation on AFS securities

1,203

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,358

)

 

 

 

 

 

7,470

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,184

 

 

 

 

 

Ending balance - carrying value

$

1,459,300

 

 

1.67

 

 

4.0

 

 

$

1,180,803

 

 

1.94

 

 

3.5

 

 

$

982,587

 

 

2.35

 

 

3.3

 

 

$

973,318

 

 

2.50

 

 

3.6

 

Investment Securities: The following tables summarize the activity of investment securities for the periods presented. The weighted average yields and WALs for purchases are presented as recorded at the time of purchase. The weighted average yields for the beginning balances are as of the last day of the period previous to the period presented and the weighted average yields for the ending balances are as of the last day of the period presented. The beginning and ending WALs represent the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) of the securities after projected call dates have been considered, based upon market rates at each date presented.

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

Amount

 

Yield

 

WAL

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Beginning balance - carrying value

$

380,147

 

 

0.65

%

 

1.7

 

 

$

237,467

 

 

1.23

%

 

0.8

 

 

$

262,719

 

 

1.87

%

 

0.3

 

 

$

292,270

 

 

2.00

%

 

0.8

 

Maturities, calls and sales

(50,900

)

 

 

 

 

 

(102,115

)

 

 

 

 

 

(125,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(80,125

)

 

 

 

 

Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts

(14

)

 