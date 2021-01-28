PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock January 28, 2021. This dividend is payable on May 7, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2021.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, has about 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005995/en/
