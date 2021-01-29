 

DGAP-DD Manz AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.01.2021 / 10:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Heiko
Last name(s): Aurenz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Manz AG

b) LEI
529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
51.20 EUR 75264.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5120 EUR 75264.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com

 
Wertpapier


