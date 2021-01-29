OraSure Subsidiary DNA Genotek’s OMNIgene·ORAL Included in EUA Granted to Ambry Genetics for Use in COVID-19 RT-PCR Saliva Test

This is the Eighth EUA to Include a Self-Collection Device from DNA Genotek

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced its OMNIgene·ORAL (OM-505) saliva collection kit, a product of subsidiary DNA Genotek, was included in the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted to Ambry Genetics for use in its Ambry COVID-19 RT-PCR saliva test. OMNIgene·ORAL will be utilized for non-invasive and self-administered collection and stabilization of saliva for the detection and identification SARS CoV-2 RNA. This is the eighth EUA to include a collection device from the Company’s DNA Genotek subsidiary.



Ambry Genetics will utilize OMNIgene·ORAL with the test authorized by this EUA to provide COVID-19 viral infection testing for population screening and back to work programs, as well as for sample collection in healthcare settings. The use of the OMNIgene·ORAL collection device allows the sample to be collected unsupervised at home by individuals, or in the clinic by healthcare professionals, minimizing risk and exposure to infected individuals.