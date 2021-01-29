First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $102.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $167.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting the effect of the increase in credit loss reserves due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic forecast utilized by the Corporation in its CECL model, in particular during the first half of 2020, and the initial establishment of the Day 1 reserves required by the CECL methodology in connection with the closing of the BSPR acquisition in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income increased by 6% to $299.8 million in 2020 as compared to the prior year. In addition, total NPAs decreased by $23.9 million, or 7.5%, to $293.5 million as of December 31, 2020 as compared to total NPAs as of December 31, 2019.

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico (“FirstBank” or “the Bank”), today reported net income of $50.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $28.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, and $36.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected the effect of the acquisition of BSPR completed on September 1, 2020 for an entire quarter and included merger and restructuring costs of $12.3 million ($7.7 million after-tax, or a decrease of $0.04 per diluted share) in connection with the BSPR acquisition integration process. Financial results for the third quarter of 2020 included a charge to the provision for credit losses of $38.9 million ($25.9 million after-tax, or a decrease of $0.12 per diluted share) related to the initial establishment of the Day 1 reserves required by CECL in connection with non-PCD acquired loans in conjunction with the BSPR acquisition, merger and restructuring related costs of $10.4 million ($6.5 million after-tax, or a decrease of $0.03 per diluted share) in connection with the closing of the BSPR acquisition, an $8.0 million tax benefit related to a partial reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, or $0.04 per diluted share, and a tax-exempt gain from sales of investment securities of $5.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Aurelio Alemán, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp., commented: “We are very pleased with our operational and strategic results for the year 2020. I am proud of what our team has accomplished despite the many challenges posed by the global pandemic. It was a transformational year for our Company. The acquisition of Banco Santander Puerto Rico, completed on September 1st, 2020, has expanded our market share and solidified our market position in Puerto Rico. The results of the fourth quarter reflect the first full quarter of operation of the combined franchise. We are diligently working on the integration, which is progressing as planned, and is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

For the year, we generated $102 million of net income, or $0.46 per share, compared to $167 million, or $0.76 per share, in 2019, despite the higher provisioning for expected credit losses resulting from the pandemic impacts on economic activity, as well as Day 1 reserves required by CECL for the acquired loan portfolio. Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the year increased 6% to $300 million with only four months of our combined Company. Total loan originations and renewals for the year reached $4.4 billion, and organic core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, grew a record of $2.0 billion; the acquisition contributed an additional $4.1 billion in core deposits. Even more important, we supported our communities through economic challenges by providing extensive moratoriums programs to our borrowers and generating over $450 million of SBA PPP loans. Our clients’ adoption of digital channels during 2020 is driving our technological transformation with login activity up over 33% and digital transactions increasing over 55% for the year. Technology infrastructure projects initiated this year will drive future efficiencies and support our growing customer base. With over 30% growth in our customer base, to now approximately 675,000 banking customers, our enhanced market penetration should drive profitability as we progress on the integration and rationalization of our expense base.

We generated net income of $50 million for the fourth quarter, or $0.23 per share, compared to $29 million in the third quarter. Loan origination activity was robust this quarter at $1.4 billion, with growth in commercial and consumer portfolios. Our $11.8 billion loan portfolio declined slightly from the prior quarter due to continued strategic reductions in residential mortgage lending and a $49 million decrease resulting from SBA PPP loan forgiveness. With ample liquidity in our market, we are diligently working toward increasing loan generation. This is important for our franchise as our deposits, net of government and brokered, continue to grow at a strong pace, up $257 million to $12.8 billion. Asset quality ratios remain stable, and we continue to closely monitor the credit trends of our borrowers impacted by a prolonged shutdown.

An improving geopolitical environment in Puerto Rico and economic measures stemming from additional stimulus and disaster relief funding should provide additional support to those impacted by the pandemic. Our fortress balance sheet, with liquidity, reserve coverage, and capital ratios above peers, will continue to support loan growth initiatives and capital deployment strategies. I am proud and grateful for what we have accomplished and the obstacles we have overcome during 2020, and we look to the future with great optimism.”

The financial results for the fourth and third quarters of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 included the following significant Special Items:

Quarter ended December 31, 2020

- Merger and restructuring costs of $12.3 million ($7.7 million after-tax) in connection with the BSPR acquisition integration process and related restructuring initiatives. Merger and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter included a $4.3 million charge associated with an Employee Voluntary Separation Program (“VSP”) offered to eligible employees in the Puerto Rico region. Approximately 100 employees participated in the program. To allow for a transition period, the effective separation date for eligible employees is the period between the end of November 2020 until the end of June 2021. The estimated total cost of the VSP is approximately $9.2 million; thus, the Corporation anticipates additional charges of approximately $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. In addition to the charge associated with the VSP, merger and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily included bonuses, consulting fees, and expenses related to system conversions and other integration related efforts.

- Costs of $1.1 million ($0.7 million after-tax) related to the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, primarily costs related to additional cleaning, safety materials, and security matters.

- Loss of $0.2 million realized on sales of available-for-sale investment securities. The loss realized at the tax-exempt international banking entity subsidiary level had no effect on the income tax expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Quarter ended September 30, 2020

- Merger and restructuring costs of $10.4 million ($6.5 million after-tax) in connection with the acquisition of BSPR and related restructuring initiatives. Merger and restructuring costs in the third quarter of 2020 primarily included consulting, legal, system conversions and other integration related efforts.

- A tax benefit of $8.0 million related to a partial reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

- An aggregate gain of $5.3 million on sales of approximately $116.6 million of U.S. agencies MBS and $803.3 million of U.S. Treasury Notes executed in the latter part of September. The gain on tax-exempt securities or realized at the tax-exempt international banking entity subsidiary level had no effect on the income tax expense recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

- Costs of $1.0 million ($0.6 million after-tax) related to the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, primarily costs related to additional cleaning, safety materials, and security matters.

Quarter ended December 31, 2019

- Merger and restructuring costs of $10.9 million ($6.8 million after-tax) in connection with the BSPR acquisition and related restructuring initiatives. Merger and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily included advisory, legal, valuation, and other professional service fees associated with the then pending acquisition of BSPR, as well as a $3.4 million charge related to a VSP offered to eligible employees of FirstBank in connection with initiatives to capitalize on expected operational efficiencies from the acquisition.

- A $0.7 million ($0.5 million after-tax) benefit resulting from hurricane-related insurance recoveries related to repairs and maintenance costs incurred on facilities in the Virgin Islands region.

NET INCOME AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Net income was $50.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $28.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $58.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $22.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. The following table reconciles for the fourth and third quarters of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 the net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the significant Special Items identified above, as well as a non-significant gain realized on the repurchase and cancellation of trust preferred securities in the third quarter of 2020.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended (In thousands, except per share information) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 50,138 $ 28,613 $ 36,449 Adjustments: Merger and restructuring costs 12,321 10,441 10,850 Partial reversal of deferred tax asset valuation allowance - (8,000 ) - Benefit from hurricane-related insurance recoveries - - (727 ) Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities 182 (5,288 ) - Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (94 ) - COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses 1,125 962 - Income tax impact of adjustments (1) (5,042 ) (4,276 ) (3,796 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 58,724 $ 22,358 $ 42,776 Preferred stock dividends (669 ) (669 ) (669 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (Non-GAAP) $ 58,055 $ 21,689 $ 42,107 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding $ 218,071 217,715 $ 217,379 Earnings Per Share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.16 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 0.19 (1) See Basis of Presentation for the individual tax impact related to reconciling items.

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Income before income taxes was $65.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was $86.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up $9.7 million from the third quarter of 2020 mainly related to the effect of the BSPR acquisition for an entire quarter. The following table reconciles income (loss) before income taxes to adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income for the last five quarters:

(Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 65,514 $ 24,208 $ 27,302 $ (701 ) $ 53,547 Add: Provision for credit losses 7,691 46,914 39,014 77,366 8,473 Add/Less: Net loss (gain) on sales of investment securities 182 (5,288 ) 155 (8,247 ) - Less: Benefit from hurricane-related insurance recoveries - - (5,000 ) (1,153 ) (727 ) Less: Gain on early extinguishment of debt - (94 ) - - - Add: COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses 1,125 962 2,961 363 - Add: Merger and restructuring costs 12,321 10,441 2,902 845 10,850 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 86,833 $ 77,143 $ 67,334 $ 68,473 $ 72,143 Change from most recent prior quarter (amount) $ 9,690 $ 9,809 $ (1,139 ) $ (3,670 ) $ 1,393 Change from most recent prior quarter (percentage) 12.6 % 14.6 % -1.7 % -5.1 % 2.0 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Basis of Presentation below for definition and additional information about this non-GAAP financial measure.

NET INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning net interest income for the last five quarters:

(Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 198,700 $ 170,402 $ 158,616 $ 165,264 $ 167,620 Interest expense 20,933 21,706 23,406 26,615 27,691 Net interest income $ 177,767 $ 148,696 $ 135,210 $ 138,649 $ 139,929 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,843,157 $ 10,163,671 $ 9,247,878 $ 8,997,418 $ 8,952,209 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 6,057,360 4,871,710 3,636,532 3,055,546 2,865,530 Average interest-earning assets $ 17,900,517 $ 15,035,381 $ 12,884,410 $ 12,052,964 $ 11,817,739 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,704,166 $ 9,732,691 $ 8,436,511 $ 8,099,199 $ 7,845,104 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 4.42 % 4.51 % 4.95 % 5.51 % 5.63 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 0.71 % 0.89 % 1.12 % 1.34 % 1.40 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.71 % 3.62 % 3.83 % 4.17 % 4.23 % Net interest margin - GAAP 3.95 % 3.93 % 4.22 % 4.63 % 4.70 %

Net interest income amounted to $177.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $29.1 million, compared to net interest income of $148.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to:

A $15.8 million increase in interest income on commercial and construction loans, reflecting a $988.9 million increase in the average commercial and construction loan portfolio balance, primarily related to the effect of the BSPR acquisition for an entire quarter. Total discount accretion related to fair value marks on commercial and construction loans acquired from BSPR amounted to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. In addition to the contribution of the acquired portfolio, higher average yields on commercial and construction loans reflect the effect of approximately $1.1 million of interest payments collected on certain nonaccrual loans that were paid off and the acceleration of fee income recognition related to forgiveness remittances for SBA PPP loans received in the fourth quarter that resulted in an increase in interest income of approximately $0.7 million.

A $6.4 million increase in interest income on residential mortgage loans, reflecting a $498.0 million increase in the average balance of this portfolio, primarily related to the effect of the BSPR acquisition for an entire quarter.

A $5.6 million increase in interest income on consumer loans and finance leases, reflecting a $192.6 million increase in the average balance of this portfolio, primarily related to the effect of the BSPR acquisition for an entire quarter. In addition to the contribution of the acquired portfolio, the increase in interest income reflect the effect of a $0.9 million increase in credit card loans late fees after the end of the COVID-19 moratorium period.

A $0.5 million increase in interest income on investment securities, primarily related to a $903.9 million increase in the average balance of investment securities, primarily related to the full quarter’s effect of the BSPR acquisition. In addition, the increase reflects the effect of the reinvestment of proceeds from sales of $803 million of low-yielding U.S. Treasury Notes acquired from BSPR into higher-yielding U.S agencies MBS and callable debentures. As a result of the purchase accounting requirements, those U.S. Treasury Notes carried a yield of 0.15%. These benefits were partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in U.S. agencies MBS premium amortization expense (including $1.5 million related to U.S. agencies MBS acquired in the BSPR transaction).

A $0.8 million decrease in interest expense, including a reduction of approximately $1.9 million related to lower average rates paid on interest-bearing checking, savings, and non-brokered time deposits and a $0.4 million decrease related to a $78.9 million decrease in the average balance of brokered CDs. These variances were partially offset by an increase in interest expense of approximately $1.9 million related to a $2.1 billion increase in the average balance of non-brokered interest-bearing deposits, primarily related to the effect of deposits assumed from BSPR for an entire quarter. The decrease in total interest expense also reflects the effect of reductions in the average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances.

Net interest margin was 3.95%, compared to 3.93% for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the higher average yield on commercial loans related to the aforementioned payments collected on certain nonaccrual loans that were paid off, the acceleration of fee income recognition related to forgiveness remittances for SBA PPP loans that accounted for approximately two basis points of the increase in net interest margin as compared to the third quarter, and a lower cost of deposits, partially offset by lower yields on U.S. agencies MBS affected by higher prepayment rates.

The fourth quarter results continue to reflect the effect of SBA PPP loans. Interest income on SBA PPP loans in the fourth quarter includes $3.2 million on average SBA PPP loan balances of $435.6 million, which had a 3 basis points dilutive impact in net interest margin.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 8,332 $ 5,848 $ 4,475 $ 5,957 $ 6,205 Mortgage banking activities 7,551 7,099 3,686 3,788 4,640 Net (loss) gain on investments and impairments (182 ) 5,288 (155 ) 8,247 - Gain on early extinguishment of debt - 94 - - - Other operating income 14,499 11,605 12,886 12,208 13,560 Non-interest income $ 30,200 $ 29,934 $ 20,892 $ 30,200 $ 24,405

Non-interest income amounted to $30.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $29.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The $0.3 million increase in non-interest income consisted of:

A $2.5 million increase in service charges on deposits, primarily related to the effect of the BSPR acquisition for an entire quarter. The increase also reflects the effect of a higher number of returned items and overdraft fee transactions.

A $0.5 million increase in revenues from mortgage banking activities, driven by a $1.5 million increase in realized gains on sales of residential mortgage loans in the secondary market, driven by higher gain margins, and a $0.3 million increase in servicing fee income reflecting, primarily the effect of the BSPR acquisition for an entire quarter, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease related to the net change in mark-to-market gains and losses from both interest rate lock commitments and To-Be-Announced (“TBA”) MBS forward contracts. Total loans sold in the secondary market to U.S. government-sponsored agencies during the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to $157.1 million, with a related net gain of $7.4 million (net of realized losses of $0.1 million on TBA hedges), compared to total loans sold during the third quarter of 2020 of $161.8 million, with a related net gain of $5.9 million (net of realized losses of $0.4 million on TBA hedges).

A $2.9 million increase in Other operating income in the table above, primarily related to fee income of $1.4 million recorded in connection with the sale of a 95% participation in the $184.4 million of Main Street loans originated during the fourth quarter, as well as higher credit cards and merchant transactional fee income related to the effect of the BSPR acquisition for an entire quarter. The Corporation participates in the Main Street Lending program established by the FED under the CARES Act of 2020 to support lending to small and medium-sized businesses that were in sound financial condition before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this program, the Corporation originates loans to borrowers meeting the terms and requirements of the program, including requirements as to eligibility, use of proceeds and priority, and sells a 95% participation interest in these loans to an SPV organized by the FED to purchase the participation interests from eligible lenders, including the Corporation. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation originated 23 loans under this program totaling $184.4 million in principal amount and sold participation interests totaling $175.1 million to the Main Street SPV, resulting in the aforementioned fee income recognition of $1.4 million related to the portion of the loans sold.

Partially offset by:

The effect in the third quarter of 2020 of the $5.3 million gain recorded on sales of approximately $116.6 million of available-for-sale U.S. agencies MBS and $803.3 million of available-for-sale U.S. Treasury Notes.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest expenses for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Employees' compensation and benefits $ 50,458 $ 43,063 $ 39,532 $ 42,859 $ 40,856 Occupancy and equipment 24,066 19,064 16,376 15,127 16,151 Deposit insurance premium 1,900 1,630 1,436 1,522 1,674 Other insurance and supervisory fees 2,720 1,389 1,129 1,087 919 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,795 4,510 3,577 3,880 3,864 Professional fees: Collections, appraisals and other credit-related fees 1,218 1,262 1,387 1,696 2,345 Outsourcing technology services 12,524 6,949 7,672 6,829 6,036 Other professional fees 3,567 3,352 2,909 3,268 3,652 Credit and debit card processing expenses 6,397 4,859 3,938 3,950 3,734 Business promotion 3,163 3,046 2,314 3,622 4,060 Communications 2,462 2,246 1,852 1,877 1,591 Net loss on OREO operations 580 1,019 811 1,188 3,280 Merger and restructuring costs 12,321 10,441 2,902 845 10,850 Other 7,591 4,678 3,951 4,434 3,302 Total $ 134,762 $ 107,508 $ 89,786 $ 92,184 $ 102,314

Non-interest expenses amounted to $134.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $27.3 million from $107.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Included in non-interest expenses are the following Special Items:

Merger and restructuring costs associated with the acquisition of BSPR of $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. The costs for the fourth quarter of 2020 included the $4.3 million charge associated with the VSP offered to eligible employees in the Puerto Rico region as part of the integration process.

COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily consist of $1.0 million of expenses associated with cleaning and security protocols, included as part of Occupancy and equipment in the table above, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted non-interest expenses, excluding the effect of the Special Items mentioned above, amounted to $121.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $96.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The $25.2 million increase in adjusted non-interest expenses reflects, among other things, the effect of operations, personnel, and branches obtained in the acquisition of BSPR for an entire quarter, higher expenses related to transaction volume increases associated with increases in the level of economic activity, and the following significant variances:

A $0.9 million increase associated with performance-related bonus accruals, reflected as part of Employees’ compensation and benefits expenses in the table above.

A $2.3 million increase in outsourced technology fees, primarily related to information technology and data security matters.

A $1.5 million increase in the amortization of core deposit and purchased credit card relationship intangible assets recorded in connection with the acquisition of BSPR, included as part of Other expenses in the table above.

A $0.4 million increase related to the effect of credit card networks incentive payments recorded in the third quarter, included as a contra expense as part of Credit and debit card processing expenses in the table above.

A $0.4 million increase related to higher costs on insurance policies, reflected as part of Other insurance and supervisory fees in the table above.

The adjusted non-interest expenses financial metric presented above is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Basis of Presentation for additional information and the reconciliation of total non-interest expenses and certain non-interest expenses components to adjusted total non-interest expenses and certain adjusted non-interest expense components.

INCOME TAXES

The Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an income tax benefit of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. The variance was primarily related to the effect in the third quarter of both a tax benefit of approximately $13.0 million in connection with the aforementioned $38.9 million charge to the provision for credit losses related to the Day 1 reserves required for non-PCD acquired loans in conjunction the BSPR acquisition, and the $8.0 million tax benefit related to the partial reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance. These variances were partially offset by a lower than previously estimated effective tax rate for the year.

The Corporation’s effective tax rate, excluding entities with pre-tax losses from which a tax benefit cannot be recognized and discrete items, decreased to 17.1%, compared to the estimated effective tax rate of 21.4% as of the end of the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decrease of taxable income proportionate to pre-tax income. As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation had a deferred tax asset of $329.3 million (net of a valuation allowance of $102.0 million, including a valuation allowance of $59.9 million against the deferred tax assets of the Corporation’s banking subsidiary, FirstBank).

CREDIT QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth information concerning non-performing assets for the last five quarters:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 125,367 $ 122,797 $ 122,249 $ 122,903 $ 121,408 Commercial mortgage 29,611 29,651 34,109 35,953 40,076 Commercial and Industrial 20,881 20,882 19,995 19,734 18,773 Construction 12,971 13,090 9,574 9,663 9,782 Consumer and Finance leases 16,259 14,870 18,047 24,042 20,629 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 205,089 201,290 203,974 212,295 210,668 OREO 83,060 89,049 96,319 99,674 101,626 Other repossessed property 5,357 3,006 3,554 5,832 5,115 Total non-performing assets, excluding nonaccrual loans held for sale $ 293,506 $ 293,345 $ 303,847 $ 317,801 $ 317,409 Nonaccrual loans held for sale - - - - - Total non-performing assets, including nonaccrual loans held for sale (1) $ 293,506 $ 293,345 $ 303,847 $ 317,801 $ 317,409 Past-due loans 90 days and still accruing (2) $ 146,889 $ 160,066 $ 164,519 $ 132,058 $ 135,490 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 1.74 % 1.70 % 2.18 % 2.35 % 2.34 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.73 % 1.69 % 2.17 % 2.35 % 2.33 % Non-performing assets, excluding nonaccrual loans held for sale, to total assets, excluding nonaccrual loans held for sale 1.56 % 1.57 % 2.16 % 2.44 % 2.52 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.56 % 1.57 % 2.16 % 2.44 % 2.52 %

(1) Excludes purchased-credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans previously accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of ASC 326 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans accrete interest income based on the effective interest rate of the loan pools determined at the time of adoption of ASC 326 and will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The amortized cost of such loans as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019 amounted to $130.9 million, $133.2 million, $134.4 million, $134.0 million, and $136.7 million, respectively. (2) These include loans rebooked, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $10.7 million (September 30, 2020 - $17.7 million; June 30, 2020 - $69.9 million; March 31, 2020 - $34.8 million; December 31, 2019 - $35.3 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, these loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Variances in credit quality metrics:

Total non-performing assets increased by $0.2 million to $293.5 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $293.3 million as of September 30, 2020. Total nonaccrual loans increased by $3.8 million to $205.1 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $201.3 million as of September 30, 2020.

The increase in non-performing assets consisted of:

- A $2.6 million increase in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans, primarily resulting from the migration of loans previously subject to the COVID-19 payment moratorium relief. The increase related to inflows was partially offset by collections, charge-offs, and loans restored to accrual status during the fourth quarter.

- A $2.4 million increase in non-real estate repossessed assets, primarily repossessed automobiles.

- A $1.4 million increase in nonaccrual consumer loans, primarily personal loans and finance leases, driven by inflows, partially offset by charge-offs, collections, and auto repossessions recorded in the fourth quarter.

Partially offset by:

- A $6.0 million decrease in the OREO portfolio balance. The decrease was driven by sales of $5.8 million, primarily residential OREO properties in the Puerto Rico region.

- A $0.1 million decrease in nonaccrual commercial and construction loans, primarily due to loan repayments, including the payoff of a $3.0 million commercial and industrial loan, and a $2.8 million charge-off taken on a nonaccrual commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region, partially offset by the inflow of a $6.1 million matured commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region.

Inflows to nonaccrual loans held for investment were $32.9 million, a $14.5 million increase compared to inflows of $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Inflows to nonaccrual residential mortgage loans were $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $7.4 million compared to inflows of $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Inflows to nonaccrual consumer loans were $11.5 million, an increase of $3.1 million compared to inflows of $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Inflows to nonaccrual commercial and construction loans were $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $4.1 million compared to inflows of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, driven by the aforementioned inflow of a $6.1 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region. See Early Delinquency, Payment Deferral Programs, and SBA PPP Loans below for additional information.

Adversely classified commercial and construction loans decreased by $2.1 million to $155.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

Total Troubled Debt Restructured (“TDR”) loans held for investment were $479.2 million as of December 31, 2020, down $9.4 million from September 30, 2020. Approximately $393.3 million of total TDR loans held for investment were in accrual status as of December 31, 2020. These figures exclude $58.7 million of TDR residential mortgage loans guaranteed by the U.S. federal government (i.e., Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Administration loans).

Early Delinquency, Payment Deferral Programs, and SBA PPP Loans

Total loans in early delinquency (i.e., 30-89 days past due loans, as defined in regulatory report instructions) amounted to $148.8 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $38.4 million, compared to $110.4 million as of September 30, 2020. The variances by major portfolio categories were as follow:

- Residential mortgage loans in early delinquency increased by $22.0 million to $66.5 million as of December 31, 2020, and consumer loans in early delinquency increased by $20.0 million to $55.7 million as of December 31, 2020. The increases primarily reflect the effect of certain loans previously subject to the COVID-19 payment deferral programs that reached delinquent status during the fourth quarter.

- Commercial and construction loans in early delinquency decreased in the fourth quarter by $4.3 million to $25.9 million as of December 31, 2020, including as a result of the migration to non-performing status of the aforementioned $6.1 million matured commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region.

As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation had under temporary deferred repayment arrangements 688 loans, totaling approximately $32.7 million, or 0.3%, of the total loan portfolio held for investment balance. The $32.7 million of loans under deferred payment agreements as of December 31, 2020 consisted of 89 residential mortgage loans totaling $18.4 million, 580 consumer loans totaling $8.0 million, and 19 commercial and construction loans totaling $6.3 million. These deferred repayment arrangements have been done under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act of 2020 or the Revised Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus.

As of December 31, 2020, SBA PPP loans, net of unearned fees of $6.8 million, totaled $406.0 million. The unearned fees are being accreted into income based on the two-year contractual maturity (five years for the $26.9 million in SBA PPP loans originated after June 5, 2020). During the fourth quarter of 2020, the SBA approved and remitted payments for forgiveness applications totaling $48.9 million in principal balance, resulting in the acceleration of fee income recognition in the amount of approximately $0.7 million. For loans originated under the SBA's PPP loan program, interest and principal payment on these loans were originally deferred for six months following the funding date, during which time interest would continue to accrue. On October 7, 2020, the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 (the “Flexibility Act”) extended the deferral period for borrower payments of principal, interest, and fees on all SBA PPP loans to the date that the SBA remits the borrower’s loan forgiveness amount to the lender (or, if the borrower does not apply for loan forgiveness, 10 months after the end of the borrower’s loan forgiveness covered period). The extension of the deferral period under the Flexibility Act automatically applied to all SBA PPP loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted the CECL impairment model required by the Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326 (“ASC 326”). The adoption of this standard replaced the incurred loss methodology with a methodology, which is referred to as CECL, to estimate the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) for the remaining estimated life of a financial asset carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures considering, among other things, expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. ASC 326 does not require restatement of comparative period financial statements; as such, results for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflect the adoption of ASC 326, while prior periods reflect results under the previously required incurred loss methodology.

The following table summarizes the activity of the ACL for on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Loans and Unfunded Loan Held-to-Maturity Available-for-Sale Allowance for Credit Losses Finance Leases Commitments Debt Securities Debt Securities Total (In thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 384,718 $ 6,281 $ 10,176 $ 1,386 $ 402,561 Provision for credit losses 10,186 (1,176 ) (1,329 ) 10 7,691 Net charge-offs (9,017 ) - - (86 ) (9,103 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 385,887 $ 5,105 (1) $ 8,847 $ 1,310 $ 401,149 (1) Included in accounts payable and other liabilities. Year Ended December 31, 2020 Loans and Unfunded Loan Held-to-Maturity Available-for-Sale Allowance for Credit Losses Finance Leases Commitments Debt Securities Debt Securities Total (In thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance prior to adoption of CECL $ 155,139 $ - $ - $ - $ 155,139 Impact of adopting CECL (cumulative transition adjustment) (2) 81,165 3,922 8,134 - 93,221 Allowance for credit losses, January 1, 2020 236,304 3,922 8,134 - 248,360 Provision for credit losses 168,717 1,183 (556 ) 1,641 170,985 Initial allowance on PCD assets 28,744 - 1,269 - 30,013 Net charge-offs (47,878 ) - - (331 ) (48,209 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 385,887 $ 5,105 (1) $ 8,847 $ 1,310 $ 401,149 (1) Included in accounts payable and other liabilities. (2) Cumulative effect adjustment recorded on January 1, 2020.

The main variances of the total ACL by main categories are discussed below:

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Finance Leases

The following table sets forth information concerning the ACL for loans and finance leases during the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 384,718 $ 319,297 $ 292,774 $ 155,139 $ 165,575 Impact of adopting ASC 326 - - - 81,165 - Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, beginning balance after CECL adoption 384,718 319,297 292,774 236,304 165,575 Provision for credit losses 10,186 48,078 36,408 74,045 8,473 Initial allowance on PCD loans - 28,744 - - - Net (charge-offs) recoveries of loans: Residential mortgage (1,642 ) (2,283 ) (1,794 ) (3,779 ) (5,930 ) Commercial mortgage 1,769 (3,104 ) 25 (84 ) (103 ) Commercial and Industrial (367 ) (70 ) 5 (10 ) 208 Construction 102 36 (54 ) 24 (8 ) Consumer and finance leases (8,879 ) (5,980 ) (8,067 ) (13,726 ) (13,076 ) Net charge-offs (9,017 ) (11,401 ) (9,885 ) (17,575 ) (18,909 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, end of period $ 385,887 $ 384,718 $ 319,297 $ 292,774 $ 155,139 Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to period end total loans held for investment 3.28 % 3.25 % 3.41 % 3.24 % 1.72 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period 0.30 % 0.45 % 0.43 % 0.78 % 0.84 % Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases to net charge-offs during the period 1.13x 4.22x 3.68x 4.21x 0.45x

As of December 31, 2020, the ACL for loans and finance leases was $385.9 million, up $1.2 million from September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $23.8 million increase in the ACL for commercial and construction loans, primarily related to the effect of the deterioration in the Commercial Real Estate Price Index forecast in the Corporation’s commercial retail real estate portfolio. This increase was partially offset by decreases of $11.5 million in the ACL for residential mortgage loans, driven by improvements in macroeconomic variables, such as the regional unemployment rate, and the overall decrease in the size of this portfolio, and $11.1 million in the ACL for consumer loans, also driven by improvements in macroeconomic variables.

The provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases was $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down $37.9 million from $48.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease primarily reflects the effect of the aforementioned charge recorded in the third quarter with respect to non-PCD loans acquired in the BSPR transaction. The following table shows the breakdown of the provision for credit losses by portfolio for the fourth and third quarters of 2020:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Residential

Mortgage

Loans Commercial Loans

(including

Commercial

Mortgage, C&I, and

Construction) Consumer

Loans and

Finance

Leases Total Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases $ (9,828 ) $ 22,286 $ (2,272 ) $ 10,186 Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 (In thousands) Residential

Mortgage

Loans Commercial Loans

(including

Commercial

Mortgage, C&I, and

Construction) Consumer

Loans and

Finance

Leases Total Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases (legacy operations) $ (3,730 ) $ 11,147 $ 3,167 $ 10,584 Day 1 reserves required for acquired non-PCD loans 13,605 13,769 10,120 37,494 Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases $ 9,875 $ 24,916 $ 13,287 $ 48,078

- Provision for credit losses for the commercial and construction loans portfolio of $22.3 million, compared to $24.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the $13.8 million charge recorded in the third quarter related to the Day 1 reserve required for non-PCD commercial loans acquired in the acquisition of BSPR, the provision for commercial and construction loans increased by $11.1 million compared to the third quarter, driven primarily by higher reserve builds associated with the deterioration in the Commercial Real Estate Price Index forecast considered in the Corporation’s CECL model affecting more significantly the commercial retail real estate portfolio.

- Release of credit losses for the residential mortgage loans portfolio of $9.8 million, compared to a provision of $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the $13.6 million charge recorded in the third quarter related to the Day 1 reserve required for non-PCD residential mortgage loans acquired in the acquisition of BSPR, the release of credit losses for residential mortgage loans was $6.1 million higher than the release recorded in the third quarter. The reserve release in the fourth quarter reflects the effect of favorable changes in the economic forecast used in the Corporation’s CECL model, primarily in the regional unemployment rate variable, and the overall decrease in size of this portfolio.

- Release of credit losses for the consumer loans and finance leases portfolio of $2.3 million, compared to a provision of $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the $10.1 million charge recorded in the third quarter related to the Day 1 reserve required for non-PCD consumer loans acquired in the acquisition of BSPR, the positive variance of $5.5 million primarily reflects the effect of reserve releases recorded for the personal loan, small loan and finance lease portfolios, driven by improvements in macroeconomic variables such as the regional unemployment rate.

The ratio of the ACL for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment was 3.28% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 3.25% as of September 30, 2020. No ACL was allocated to SBA PPP loans since they are fully guaranteed. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding SBA PPP loans, the ratio of the ACL for loans and finance leases to adjusted total loans held for investment was 3.39% as of December 31, 2020 compared to 3.38% as of September 30, 2020. The ratio of the total allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to nonaccrual loans held for investment was 188.16% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 191.13% as of September 30, 2020.

The following table sets forth information concerning the composition of the Corporation’s ACL for loans and finance leases as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 by loan category:

(Dollars in thousands) Residential

Mortgage

Loans Commercial Loans

(including Commercial

Mortgage, C&I, and

Construction) Consumer and

Finance Leases Total As of December 31, 2020 Total loans held for investment: Amortized cost $ 3,521,954 $ 5,645,692 $ 2,609,643 $ 11,777,289 Allowance for credit losses on loans 120,311 152,666 112,910 385,887 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 3.42 % 2.70 % 4.33 % 3.28 % As of September 30, 2020 Total loans held for investment: Amortized cost $ 3,636,713 $ 5,638,476 $ 2,572,086 $ 11,847,275 Allowance for credit losses on loans 131,781 128,876 124,061 384,718 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 3.62 % 2.29 % 4.82 % 3.25 %

Net Charge-Offs

The following table presents ratios of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio:

Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Residential mortgage 0.18 % 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.52 % 0.80 % Commercial mortgage -0.31 % 0.73 % -0.01 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Commercial and Industrial 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.04 % Construction -0.21 % -0.08 % 0.13 % -0.08 % 0.03 % Consumer and finance leases 1.37 % 1.00 % 1.41 % 2.38 % 2.34 % Total loans 0.30 % 0.45 % 0.43 % 0.78 % 0.84 %

The ratios above are based on annualized net charge-offs and are not necessarily indicative of the results expected in subsequent periods.

Net charge-offs were $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or an annualized 0.30% of average loans, compared to $11.4 million, or an annualized 0.45% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease of $2.4 million in net charge-offs consisted of:

A $4.7 million decrease in commercial and construction loan net charge-offs, as the Corporation recorded net recoveries of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The commercial and construction loan loss net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2020 included recoveries totaling $3.9 million in connection with the repayment and cancellation of two nonaccrual commercial loans.

A $0.6 million decrease in residential mortgage loan net charge-offs, primarily related to the effect in the third quarter of charge-offs taken on delinquent loans repurchased from GNMA pools.

Partially offset by:

A $2.9 million increase in consumer loan net charge-offs, primarily reflecting increases in charge-offs taken on personal loans, small loans, and auto loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Loan Commitments

The Corporation estimates expected credit losses over the contractual period in which the Corporation is exposed to credit risk as a result of a contractual obligation to extend credit, such as pursuant to unfunded loan commitments and standby letters of credit for commercial and construction loans, unless the obligation is unconditionally cancellable by the Corporation. The ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures is adjusted as a provision for credit loss expense. As of December 31, 2020, the ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $5.1 million, down $1.2 million from $6.3 million as of September 30, 2020. The decrease was mainly in connection with a construction loan commitment due to improvements in the borrower’s financial metrics as well as an improvement in the underlying collateral value of such facility.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Held-to-Maturity Debt Securities

As of December 31, 2020, the held-to-maturity debt securities portfolio consisted of Puerto Rico municipal bonds. As of December 31, 2020, the ACL for held-to-maturity debt securities was $8.8 million, down $1.4 million from $10.2 million as of September 30, 2020. The release was primarily related to favorable changes in economic forecasts employed in the Corporation’s CECL model driven by changes in market risk factors.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Available-for-Sale Debt Securities

As of December 31, 2020, the ACL for available-for-sale debt securities was $1.3 million, down $0.1 million from $1.4 million as of September 30, 2020. The $0.1 million decrease was related to a charge-off taken against the previously established reserve for private label MBS.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were approximately $18.8 billion as of December 31, 2020, up $133.3 million from September 30, 2020.

The following variances within the main components of total assets are noted:

A $1.4 billion increase in investment securities, mainly driven by purchases of U.S. agencies MBS and U.S agencies callable and bullet debentures totaling $1.8 billion during the fourth quarter, partially offset by approximately $238.6 million of U.S. agencies bonds that were called prior to maturity during the fourth quarter, and prepayments of $244.6 million of U.S. agencies residential pass-through MBS. The purchases of investment securities reflect the effect of the reinvestment of proceeds from sales in the latter part of the third quarter of the approximately $803 million of U.S. Treasury Notes acquired from BSPR, as well as the deployment of a portion of cash balances into U.S. agencies investment securities.

A $975.7 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents attributable, among other things, to the deployment of some cash balances into U.S agencies MBS and debt securities, as well as the repayment of matured FHLB advances and brokered CDs.

A $121.8 million decrease in accounts receivable on unsettled investment sales, included as part of Other assets in the consolidated statements of financial condition, related to the settlement in the fourth quarter of sales of U.S. agencies MBS executed in the latter part of September.

A $68.4 million decrease in total loans. The decrease consisted of reductions of $31.3 million in the Puerto Rico region, $28.0 million in the Florida region, and $9.1 million in the Virgin Islands region. On a portfolio basis, the decrease consisted of a reduction of $113.1 million in residential mortgage loans, partially offset by increases of $37.6 million in consumer loans and $7.2 million in commercial and construction loans (net of a $49.2 million decrease in principal balance related to SBA PPP loans forgiveness remittances).

The decrease in the Puerto Rico region consisted of an $87.7 million decrease in residential mortgage loans, partially offset by increases of $40.4 million in consumer loans, primarily auto loans, and $16.0 million in commercial and construction loans. The decline in the residential mortgage loan portfolio in the Puerto Rico region reflects the effect of repayments and charge-offs, which more than offset the volume of non-conforming loan originations. Approximately 94% of the $133.5 million in residential mortgage loan originations in the Puerto Rico region during the fourth quarter of 2020 consisted of conforming loan originations and refinancings. The growth in consumer loans was driven by new loan originations, primarily auto loans and finance leases. The increase in the commercial and construction loan portfolio was achieved despite a $32.3 million decrease in the carrying value of SBA PPP loans. Excluding the decline in the SBA PPP loan portfolio, commercial and construction loans in the Puerto Rico region increased by $48.3 million, driven by the origination of six large new originations individually in excess of $10 million and totaling $106.9 million, partially offset by reductions in balances of revolving lines of credit.

The decrease in total loans in the Florida region consisted of reductions of $20.7 million in residential mortgage loans, $3.9 million in commercial and construction loans, and $3.4 million in consumer loans. The decrease in the commercial and construction loan portfolio included a $14.2 million decrease in the carrying value of SBA PPP loans. Excluding the decline in the SBA PPP loans portfolio, commercial and construction loans in the Florida region increased by $10.3 million, driven by the origination of two large commercial loans individually in excess of $10 million and totaling $34.8 million and the approximately $6.5 million in participations retained in connection with the origination of Main Street loans in the fourth quarter, partially offset by loan repayments.

The decrease in total loans in the Virgin Islands region consisted of reductions of $4.9 million in commercial and construction loans and $4.8 million in residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in the balance of consumer loans. The decrease in commercial and construction loans reflects, among other things, a decrease of $1.0 million in the carrying value of SBA PPP loans and a $2.1 million decrease in the balance of a line of credit of a government entity.

Total loan originations, including refinancings, renewals and draws from existing commitments (excluding credit card utilization activity), amounted to $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $971.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation originated Main Street loans totaling $184.4 million in principal amount and sold participation interests totaling $175.1 million to the SPV organized by the FED to purchase the participation interests from eligible lenders. Excluding Main Street loans and $15.1 million of SBA PPP loans originated in the third quarter of 2020, total loan originations increased by $277.6 million from $956.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of: (i) a $295.1 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations, including the origination of eight large facilities individually in excess of $10 million and totaling $141.7 million, (ii) a $15.3 million decrease in residential mortgage loan originations, primarily in the Florida region; and (iii) a $2.2 million decrease in consumer loan originations.

Total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region amounted to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $760.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region during the fourth quarter of 2020 included $54.1 million of Main Street loans, for which the Corporation sold participation interests of $51.4 million to the FED. Excluding Main Street loans and $14.0 million of SBA PPP loans originated in the third quarter of 2020, total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region increased by $269.3 million from $746.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of: (i) a $275.4 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations, including the origination of six large facilities individually in excess of $10 million and totaling $106.9 million, as well as an increased volume of loan renewals and refinancings; (ii) a $2.8 million decrease in residential mortgage loan originations; and (iii) a $3.3 million decrease in consumer loan originations.

Total loan originations in the Florida region amounted to $325.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $180.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total loan originations in the Florida region during the fourth quarter of 2020 included $130.2 million of Main Street loans, for which the Corporation sold participation interests of $123.7 million to the FED. Excluding Main Street loans and $0.4 million of SBA PPP loans originated in the third quarter of 2020, total loan originations in the Florida region increased by $15.8 million from $179.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $195.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of: (i) a $29.3 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations, primarily related to higher utilization of commercial lines of credit; (ii) a $13.7 million decrease in residential mortgage loan originations; and (iii) a $0.2 million increase in consumer loan originations.

Total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region amounted to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $31.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding SBA PPP loans of $0.7 million originated in the third quarter of 2020, total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region decreased by $7.6 million from $30.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of: (i) a $9.6 million decrease in commercial and construction loan originations, driven by the effect in the third quarter of the refinancing and renewal of certain government loans; (ii) a $1.1 million increase in residential mortgage loan originations; and (iii) a $0.9 million increase in consumer loan originations.

Total liabilities were approximately $16.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, up $83.4 million from September 30, 2020.

The increase in total liabilities was mainly due to:

A $257.2 million increase in total deposits, excluding brokered deposits and government deposits, consisting of increases of $156.3 million in the Puerto Rico region, $94.2 million in the Florida region, and $6.7 million in the Virgin Islands region. On a deposit type basis, the increase consisted of increases of $159.2 million in demand deposits and $150.7 million in savings deposits across all regions, partially offset by a $52.7 million decrease in retail CDs.

A $24.0 million increase in accounts payable on unsettled investment purchases, included as part of Accounts payable and other liabilities in the consolidated statements of financial condition, related to purchases of U.S. agencies MBS with settlement dates in January 2021.

Partially offset by:

A $112.8 million decrease in brokered deposits, reflecting the effect of the maturity of approximately $60.1 million of brokered CDs, with an all-in cost of 2.45%, that were paid off during the fourth quarter, and a $52.8 million decrease in the balance of non-maturity brokered money market deposit accounts maintained by a deposit broker.

A $50.0 million decrease related to the repayment at maturity of a FHLB advance that had a cost of 2.08%.

A $29.8 million decrease in government deposits, primarily reflecting a reduction of $124.5 million in the Virgin Islands region, partially offset by an increase of $94.1 million in the Puerto Rico region. The decrease in the Virgin Islands was primarily related to the distribution of stimulus payments by the Virgin Islands central government, while the increase in the Puerto Rico region was primarily related to increases in transactional account balances of government public corporations and agencies of the Puerto Rico central government.

Total stockholders’ equity amounted to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $49.9 million from September 30, 2020. The increase was driven by earnings generated in the fourth quarter, and a $10.4 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities recorded as part of Other comprehensive income in the consolidated statements of financial condition, partially offset by common and preferred stock dividends declared in the fourth quarter totaling $11.6 million.

The Corporation implemented the CECL model commencing January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. As of December 31, 2020, capital ratios remained strong compared to required regulatory levels for well-capitalized banks. The Corporation’s preliminary estimated common equity tier 1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios under the Basel III rules were 17.31%, 17.61%, 20.37% and 11.26%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020, compared to common equity tier 1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 17.21%, 17.52%, 20.32%, and 13.04%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, the preliminary estimated common equity tier 1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of our banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, were 16.05%, 18.65%, 19.91%, and 11.92%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020, compared to common equity tier 1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 15.91%, 18.57%, 19.83% and 13.83%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020.

The decrease in the leverage ratios from September 30, 2020 reflected the effect of the acquisition of BSPR on average consolidated total assets for an entire quarter.

Tangible Common Equity

The Corporation’s tangible common equity ratio increased to 11.54% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 11.36% as of September 30, 2020.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Corporation’s tangible common equity and tangible assets over the last five quarters to the comparable GAAP items:

(In thousands, except ratios and per share information) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Tangible Equity: Total equity - GAAP $ 2,275,179 $ 2,225,282 $ 2,214,834 $ 2,199,751 $ 2,228,073 Preferred equity (36,104 ) (36,104 ) (36,104 ) (36,104 ) (36,104 ) Goodwill (38,632 ) (34,401 ) (28,098 ) (28,098 ) (28,098 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible (4,733 ) (5,789 ) (2,668 ) (3,141 ) (3,615 ) Core deposit intangible (35,842 ) (37,749 ) (3,086 ) (3,287 ) (3,488 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible (318 ) (355 ) (394 ) (432 ) (470 ) Tangible common equity $ 2,159,550 $ 2,110,884 $ 2,144,484 $ 2,128,689 $ 2,156,298 Tangible Assets: Total assets - GAAP $ 18,793,071 $ 18,659,768 $ 14,096,406 $ 13,047,977 $ 12,611,266 Goodwill (38,632 ) (34,401 ) (28,098 ) (28,098 ) (28,098 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible (4,733 ) (5,789 ) (2,668 ) (3,141 ) (3,615 ) Core deposit intangible (35,842 ) (37,749 ) (3,086 ) (3,287 ) (3,488 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible (318 ) (355 ) (394 ) (432 ) (470 ) Tangible assets $ 18,713,546 $ 18,581,474 $ 14,062,160 $ 13,013,019 $ 12,575,595 Common shares outstanding 218,235 218,229 218,158 218,161 217,359 Tangible common equity ratio 11.54 % 11.36 % 15.25 % 16.36 % 17.15 % Tangible book value per common share $ 9.90 $ 9.67 $ 9.83 $ 9.76 $ 9.92

Exposure to Puerto Rico Government

As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation had $394.8 million of direct exposure to the Puerto Rico Government, its municipalities and public corporations, compared to $400.5 million as of September 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, approximately $201.5 million of the exposure consisted of loans and obligations of municipalities in Puerto Rico that are supported by assigned property tax revenues and for which, in most cases, the good faith, credit and unlimited taxing power of the applicable municipality have been pledged to their repayment, and $133.9 million consisted of municipal revenue or special obligation bonds. The Corporation’s total direct exposure to the Puerto Rico Government also included $13.6 million in loans extended to an affiliate of a public corporation, $41.8 million in loans of an agency of the Puerto Rico central government, and obligations of the Puerto Rico Government, specifically a residential pass-through MBS issued by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority (“PRHFA”) , at an amortized cost of $4.0 million (fair value of $2.9 million as of December 31, 2020), included as part of the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment securities portfolio. This residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA is collateralized by certain second mortgages and had an unrealized loss of $1.1 million as of December 31, 2020, of which $0.3 million is due to credit deterioration and was charged against earnings through an ACL during the second quarter of 2020.

The aforementioned exposure to municipalities in Puerto Rico included $189.5 million of financing arrangements with Puerto Rico municipalities that were issued in bond form but underwritten as loans with features that are typically found in commercial loans. These bonds are accounted for as held-to-maturity investment securities. As of December 31, 2020, the ACL for these securities was $8.8 million, down $1.4 million from $10.2 million as of September 30, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Corporation had $1.8 billion of public sector deposits in Puerto Rico, compared to $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2020. Approximately 23% of the public sector deposits as of December 31, 2020 is from municipalities and municipal agencies in Puerto Rico and 77% is from public corporations, the Puerto Rico central government and agencies, and U.S. federal government agencies in Puerto Rico.

FIRST BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION As of December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except for share information) 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,433,261 $ 2,360,524 $ 546,391 Money market investments: Time deposits with other financial institutions 300 300 300 Other short-term investments 60,272 108,683 97,408 Total money market investments 60,572 108,983 97,708 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (allowance for credit losses of $1,310 as of December 31, 2020; $1,386 as of September 30, 2020) 4,647,019 3,294,649 2,123,525 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,845 as of December 31, 2020 and $10,176 as of September 30, 2020 180,643 178,980 138,675 Equity securities 37,588 39,290 38,249 Total investment securities 4,865,250 3,512,919 2,300,449 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $385,887 (September 30, 2020 - $384,718; December 31, 2019 - $155,139) 11,391,402 11,462,557 8,847,066 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market 50,289 48,670 39,477 Total loans, net 11,441,691 11,511,227 8,886,543 Premises and equipment, net 158,209 159,772 149,989 Other real estate owned 83,060 89,049 101,626 Accrued interest receivable on loans and investments 69,505 77,240 50,205 Deferred tax asset, net 329,261 347,543 264,842 Goodwill 38,632 34,401 28,098 Intangible assets 40,893 43,893 7,573 Other assets 272,737 414,217 177,842 Total assets $ 18,793,071 $ 18,659,768 $ 12,611,266 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 4,546,123 $ 4,467,041 $ 2,367,856 Interest-bearing deposits 10,771,260 10,735,857 6,980,573 Total deposits 15,317,383 15,202,898 9,348,429 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 300,000 300,000 100,000 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 440,000 490,000 570,000 Other borrowings 183,762 183,762 184,150 Accounts payable and other liabilities 276,747 257,826 180,614 Total liabilities 16,517,892 16,434,486 10,383,193 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued 22,828,174 shares; outstanding 1,444,146 shares; aggregate liquidation value of $36,104 36,104 36,104 36,104 Common stock, $0.10 par value, authorized 2,000,000,000 shares; issued, 223,034,348 shares (September 30, 2020 - 223,028,185 shares issued; December 31, 2019 - 222,103,721 shares issued) 22,303 22,303 22,210 Less: Treasury stock (at par value) (480 ) (480 ) (474 ) Common stock outstanding, 218,235,064 shares outstanding (September 30, 2020 - 218,228,901 shares outstanding; December 31, 2019 - 217,359,337 shares outstanding) 21,823 21,823 21,736 Additional paid-in capital 946,476 945,213 941,652 Retained earnings 1,215,321 1,176,815 1,221,817 Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,455 45,327 6,764 Total stockholders' equity 2,275,179 2,225,282 2,228,073 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,793,071 $ 18,659,768 $ 12,611,266

FIRST BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share information) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income: Interest income $ 198,700 $ 170,402 $ 167,620 $ 692,982 $ 675,897 Interest expense 20,933 21,706 27,691 92,660 108,816 Net interest income 177,767 148,696 139,929 600,322 567,081 Provision for credit losses: Loans 10,186 48,078 8,473 168,717 40,225 Unfunded loan commitments (1,176 ) (803 ) - 1,183 (412 ) Debt securities (1,319 ) (361 ) - 1,085 - Provision for credit losses 7,691 46,914 8,473 170,985 39,813 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 170,076 101,782 131,456 429,337 527,268 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 8,332 5,848 6,205 24,612 23,916 Mortgage banking activities 7,551 7,099 4,640 22,124 17,058 Net (loss) gain on investments (182 ) 5,288 - 13,198 (497 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt - 94 - 94 - Other non-interest income 14,499 11,605 13,560 51,198 50,095 Total non-interest income 30,200 29,934 24,405 111,226 90,572 Non-interest expenses: Employees' compensation and benefits 50,458 43,063 40,856 175,912 162,374 Occupancy and equipment 24,066 19,064 16,151 74,633 63,169 Business promotion 3,163 3,046 4,060 12,145 15,710 Professional service fees 17,309 11,563 12,033 52,633 45,889 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,795 4,510 3,864 17,762 15,325 Insurance and supervisory fees 4,620 3,019 2,593 12,813 9,915 Net loss on other real estate owned operations 580 1,019 3,280 3,598 14,644 Merger and restructuring costs 12,321 10,441 10,850 26,509 11,442 Other non-interest expenses 16,450 11,783 8,627 48,235 40,000 Total non-interest expenses 134,762 107,508 102,314 424,240 378,468 Income before income taxes 65,514 24,208 53,547 116,323 239,372 Income tax (expense) benefit (15,376 ) 4,405 (17,098 ) (14,050 ) (71,995 ) Net income $ 50,138 $ 28,613 $ 36,449 $ 102,273 $ 167,377 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 49,469 $ 27,944 $ 35,780 $ 99,597 $ 164,701 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.46 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.46 $ 0.76

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Corp. and First Express, both small loan companies. First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FBP. Additional information about First BanCorp. may be found at www.1firstbank.com.

EXHIBIT A Table 1 - Selected Financial Data (In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Condensed Income Statements: Total interest income $ 198,700 $ 170,402 $ 167,620 $ 692,982 $ 675,897 Total interest expense 20,933 21,706 27,691 92,660 108,816 Net interest income 177,767 148,696 139,929 600,322 567,081 Provision for credit losses 7,691 46,914 8,473 170,985 39,813 Non-interest income 30,200 29,934 24,405 111,226 90,572 Non-interest expenses 134,762 107,508 102,314 424,240 378,468 Income before income taxes 65,514 24,208 53,547 116,323 239,372 Income tax (expense) benefit (15,376 ) 4,405 (17,098 ) (14,050 ) (71,995 ) Net income 50,138 28,613 36,449 102,273 167,377 Net income attributable to common stockholders 49,469 27,944 35,780 99,597 164,701 Per Common Share Results: Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.46 $ 0.76 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.46 $ 0.76 Cash dividends declared $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ 0.14 Average shares outstanding 216,987 216,922 216,750 216,904 216,614 Average shares outstanding diluted 218,071 217,715 217,379 217,668 217,134 Book value per common share $ 10.26 $ 10.03 $ 10.08 $ 10.26 $ 10.08 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 9.90 $ 9.67 $ 9.92 $ 9.90 $ 9.92 Selected Financial Ratios (In Percent): Profitability: Return on Average Assets 1.06 0.72 1.15 0.67 1.34 Interest Rate Spread (2) 3.82 3.75 4.40 3.95 4.55 Net Interest Margin (2) 4.07 4.07 4.87 4.29 5.02 Return on Average Total Equity 8.91 5.07 6.48 4.59 7.75 Return on Average Common Equity 8.93 5.03 6.59 4.54 7.88 Average Total Equity to Average Total Assets 11.95 14.22 17.73 14.64 17.35 Total capital 20.37 20.32 25.22 20.37 25.22 Common equity Tier 1 capital 17.31 17.21 21.60 17.31 21.60 Tier 1 capital 17.61 17.52 22.00 17.61 22.00 Leverage 11.26 13.04 16.15 11.26 16.15 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 11.54 11.36 17.15 11.54 17.15 Dividend payout ratio 21.93 38.81 30.29 43.56 18.41 Efficiency ratio (3) 64.80 60.18 62.26 59.62 57.55 Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to loans held for investment 3.28 3.25 1.72 3.28 1.72 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.30 0.45 0.84 0.48 0.91 Provision for credit losses for loans and finance leases to net charge-offs (4) 112.96 421.70 44.81 352.39 49.39 Non-performing assets to total assets 1.56 1.57 2.52 1.56 2.52 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 1.74 1.70 2.34 1.74 2.34 Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment 188.16 191.13 73.64 188.16 73.64 Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment, excluding residential real estate loans 484.04 490.13 173.81 484.04 173.81 Other Information: Common Stock Price: End of period $ 9.22 $ 5.22 $ 10.59 $ 9.22 $ 10.59

1- Non-GAAP financial measure. See page 20 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. 2- On a tax-equivalent basis and excluding changes in the fair value of derivative instruments (Non-GAAP financial measure). See page 25 for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations and refer to discussions in Table 2 and 3 below. 3- Non-interest expenses to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. The denominator includes non-recurring income and changes in the fair value of derivative instruments. 4- The ratio of the provision for credit losses for loans and finance leases to net charge-offs, excluding the hurricane-related qualitative reserve release, was 57.28% for the year ended December 31, 2019. See "Basis of Presentation" for a discussion about non-GAAP financial measures.