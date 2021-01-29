 

US Ecology Announces Schedule for its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

globenewswire
29.01.2021   

Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) [NASDAQ: ECOL] today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the close of the market.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 877-512-4138 or 412-317-5478. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through March 5, 2021 by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 and using the passcode 10152121. The replay will also be accessible at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

Upcoming Investor Conferences
The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following events during the first quarter of 2021.

March 18th Gabelli 7th Annual Virtual Environmental Services Symposium
March 25th Jefferies Global Businesses Services Summit

Available webcasts and presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

About US Ecology, Inc.
US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best—in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Contact: Alison Ziegler, Darrow Associates (201) 220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com      www.usecology.com 


Disclaimer

