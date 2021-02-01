DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: Consortium of companies develops more cost-effective and lighter battery concept for e-mobility
Consortium of companies develops more cost-effective and lighter battery concept for e-mobility
The decisive component for electric cars is the battery. It is responsible for storage capacity and range, and at the same time, it accounts for the lagest share of current e-driven vehicles in terms of installation space and weight. However, despite the increasing number of electric cars and plug-in hybrids on the roads, there still are no generally applicable standards for the choice of materials for battery construction. This is precisely where the consortium comes in: the aim is to develop a lightweight battery concept for battery electric vehicles that is suitable for series production, based on standardized assemblies and a cross-market component standard.
Supercell concept from LION for battery modules in new housing
LION Smart was responsible for assembling the batteries, using the supercell concept developed in-house. The construction of the battery cells is designed for fully automated, cost-efficient production. In addition, the battery design is particularly safe, as the individual cells are enclosed in a non-flammable dielectric coolant. This also ensures a constantly low average temperature within the battery, which benefits cell aging. The modular series design of the battery also allows flexible adjustment of the number of modules with an extremely low overall height.
