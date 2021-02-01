 

DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: Consortium of companies develops more cost-effective and lighter battery concept for e-mobility

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.02.2021, 07:45  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Market launch
LION E-Mobility AG: Consortium of companies develops more cost-effective and lighter battery concept for e-mobility

01.02.2021 / 07:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Consortium of companies develops more cost-effective and lighter battery concept for e-mobility

Zug, 1 February 2021 - A consortium of companies consisting of Evonik, Forward Engineering, LION Smart, Lorenz Kunststofftechnik, and Vestaro has developed a brand-independent, cost-effective battery concept for electric vehicles. Thanks to lightweight construction, the weight of the battery has been reduced by around ten percent compared with other commonly used material combinations - without any loss of mechanical characteristics. The entire concept was successfully tested for suitability for series production and safety under extreme conditions. Currently, three energy configurations are offered that compete with current battery models on the market in terms of energy density, safety and cost.

 

The decisive component for electric cars is the battery. It is responsible for storage capacity and range, and at the same time, it accounts for the lagest share of current e-driven vehicles in terms of installation space and weight. However, despite the increasing number of electric cars and plug-in hybrids on the roads, there still are no generally applicable standards for the choice of materials for battery construction. This is precisely where the consortium comes in: the aim is to develop a lightweight battery concept for battery electric vehicles that is suitable for series production, based on standardized assemblies and a cross-market component standard.

Supercell concept from LION for battery modules in new housing

LION Smart was responsible for assembling the batteries, using the supercell concept developed in-house. The construction of the battery cells is designed for fully automated, cost-efficient production. In addition, the battery design is particularly safe, as the individual cells are enclosed in a non-flammable dielectric coolant. This also ensures a constantly low average temperature within the battery, which benefits cell aging. The modular series design of the battery also allows flexible adjustment of the number of modules with an extremely low overall height.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: LION E-Mobility AG - Zukunftsbranche
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: Consortium of companies develops more cost-effective and lighter battery concept for e-mobility DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Market launch LION E-Mobility AG: Consortium of companies develops more cost-effective and lighter battery concept for e-mobility 01.02.2021 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tierschutzgerechte Bekämpfung von Mäusen
Humane control of mice
DGAP-News: SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully ...
EQS-Adhoc: Allegations of Liwet Holding AG not credible - District Court of Lucerne fully rejects request for ...
DGAP-News: Evotec CSO Cord Dohrmann Appointed to German Council of Science and Humanities
EQS-Adhoc: Behauptungen von Liwet Holding AG nicht glaubhaft - Gericht weist Gesuch um vorsorgliche Massnahme ...
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. startet erfolgreich in das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. with successful start to 2021 fiscal year
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché introduces modular, all-in-one, high energy battery system for use in wide range of ...
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché stellt modulares All-in-One-Hochenergie-Batteriesystem für den Einsatz in einer breiten ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Firmenkonsortium entwickelt kostengünstigeres und leichteres Batteriekonzept für die E-Mobilität (deutsch)
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Firmenkonsortium entwickelt kostengünstigeres und leichteres Batteriekonzept für die E-Mobilität
29.01.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Roll-out des 400V Batteriesystems und Weiterentwicklung der 800V Lösung (deutsch)
29.01.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Roll-out des 400V Batteriesystems und Weiterentwicklung der 800V Lösung
29.01.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Roll out of 400V battery system and further development of 800V solution
20.01.21
Lion E-Mobility meldet Großauftrag - Aktie gewinnt deutlich
20.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
20.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
20.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positive outlook for LION E-Mobility AG for the financial year 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.01.21
6.165
LION E-Mobility AG - Zukunftsbranche