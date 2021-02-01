

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.02.2021 / 12:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Helmut Wilhelm Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 41.3500 EUR 7997.37 EUR 41.5000 EUR 21940.86 EUR 41.6000 EUR 6116.41 EUR 41.4500 EUR 12480.90 EUR 41.4000 EUR 458.59 EUR 41.5500 EUR 13682.61 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 41.4907 EUR 62676.7400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

