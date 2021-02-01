 

DGAP-DD ZEAL Network SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.02.2021, 12:50  |  41   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2021 / 12:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Helmut Wilhelm
Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.3500 EUR 7997.37 EUR
41.5000 EUR 21940.86 EUR
41.6000 EUR 6116.41 EUR
41.4500 EUR 12480.90 EUR
41.4000 EUR 458.59 EUR
41.5500 EUR 13682.61 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.4907 EUR 62676.7400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64434  01.02.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Zeal Network: Welche Indikatoren deuten auf eine Trendwende hin?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD ZEAL Network SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.02.2021 / 12:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Evotec-CSO Cord Dohrmann in den Wissenschaftsrat berufen
Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces preliminary financials for 2020 with 8.6% revenues growth and ...
EQS-Adhoc: Behauptungen von Liwet Holding AG nicht glaubhaft - Gericht weist Gesuch um vorsorgliche Massnahme ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Firmenkonsortium entwickelt kostengünstigeres und leichteres Batteriekonzept ...
DGAP-News: Evotec CSO Cord Dohrmann Appointed to German Council of Science and Humanities
Compleo Charging Solutions AG gewinnt Sebastian Grabert als neuen Head of Investor Relations
Tierschutzgerechte Bekämpfung von Mäusen
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:49 Uhr
DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE deutsch
29.01.21
DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE deutsch
29.01.21
DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english
28.01.21
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Zeal Network auf 'Buy'
27.01.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Zeal Network auf 'Buy'
26.01.21
Lottovermittler Zeal Network übertrifft Jahresziele
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Bereinigtes EBITDA 2020 der ZEAL Network SE nach vorläufigen Berechnungen über der bereits angehobenen Prognose (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Bereinigtes EBITDA 2020 der ZEAL Network SE nach vorläufigen Berechnungen über der bereits angehobenen Prognose
26.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Adjusted EBITDA 2020 of ZEAL Network SE above the already increased guidance according to preliminary calculations
11.01.21
LYNX: Zeal: Wenn da die ersten aufwachen…

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
200
Zeal Network: Welche Indikatoren deuten auf eine Trendwende hin?