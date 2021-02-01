AIS Resources Acquires Option on 596 sq km Exploration Licence Near Casterton, Western Victoria, Australia with Gold, Nickel, Copper, Zinc, Chrome, Gemstone mineralization - Exploration Area Now Totals 852 sq km

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF ) (the "Company" or "AIS) is delighted to report that it has signed a 90 day option agreement to acquire the exploration licence EL006958 known as Casterton in the Glenelg zone, in Western Victoria, Australia. The option agreement has provision for extensions to 31 July 2021. If the option is exercised AIS can acquire the property for AUD$1,500,000 in cash and shares. This brings the total square kilometres AIS is exploring to 852 sq km.



Phil Thomas, CEO commented, “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to develop a multi-commodity project stream. The famous Hummocks Nickel, Chromite mine still has part of the infrastructure there and a sample from the feed chute was assayed by AIS at On-site Laboratories at 1,200ppm nickel and 1,100 ppm chromium. The base metal prospects are in the bright red staurolite zone in the schist that can be mineralized with copper and nickel. Low-grade nickel in serpentinite occurs at The Hummocks, north of Casterton (Bush et al. 1995b). With significant past exploration this will significantly enhance our portfolio.”