Franklin Mining Upgrades Mining Equipment for Upcoming Mining Operation in Bolivia

Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Franklin Mining Inc. (OTC PINK: FMNJ) has purchased additional equipment for the upcoming gold mining operation in Bolivia. Expanding upon the 2015 Pilot Program, CEO William Petty plans to bring the new machines to join his fleet of existing recovery machinery in the previously canvassed areas. 

Mr. Petty is working with California-based Heckler Fabrication to bring their Model 3610 Portable Trommel Wash Plant to South America for the first time. Heckler has previously placed their equipment in mines located throughout Alaska and South Africa. This new machine will be able to produce 50+ tons of ore hourly, with a recovery rate of 98%. Franklin Mining plans to run two shifts a day for a daily total of up to 1200 tons of tailings.

"Our goal is to first begin recovering tailings in the area where we held our 2015 Pilot Program," explained Mr. Petty, "Then we will proceed to the alluvium phase, with the third phase being a full-scale mining operation. When we receive word that the machine is ready to ship, we anticipate a 90-day startup period during which we will ship the new equipment to Bolivia and begin setting up the operation. Because of pandemic concerns, especially in regard to the local indigenous people, we must await approval for each phase of transportation of the equipment, various materials, and personnel."

The Model 3610 Portable Trommel Wash Plant from Heckler Fabrication is described as "a versatile and mobile processing plant that is virtually 'plug and play'." It is a self-contained, portable unit that is well suited for commercial mining, exploration, and batch sampling. This variation features exceptional microscopic gold recovery, in an easy-to-use and low maintenance package. Please see the attached photo for more information about this new machine.

