 

MR. PEANUT Shelling out $5 Million to Reward Little Acts of Extraordinary Substance Starting Big Game Week

A year after MR. PEANUT’s death and rebirth as Baby Nut, the 105-year-old legume is officially back with a new purpose to pay it forward to put more substance into the world. MR. PEANUT will diligently search out the good … the people that through everyday actions are making someone’s day brighter and the world a little better. Beginning this week, MR. PEANUT will use all $5 million of the Big Game budget, not on advertising, but to recognize and reward little acts of extraordinary substance across the country.

MR. PEANUT is officially back with a new purpose to pay it forward to put more substance into the world.

From the Chicago couple who donated their cancelled wedding’s catering to those in need on Thanksgiving to the Florida man who paid his neighbors’ past-due utility bills, MR. PEANUT will champion unsung heroes doing good in communities across the country.

“PLANTERS nuts pack way more substance than empty snacks like potato chips, so when we show up - including with a Big Game activation - it’s going to fill people up,” said Sanjiv Gajiwala, U.S. Chief Growth Officer at Kraft Heinz. “This year, we’re walking the talk by launching the PLANTERS ‘A Nut Above’ campaign, which celebrates making better choices in life and in snacking. In total, MR. PEANUT will give away $5 million this year to people who champion substantial actions - the everyday and the extraordinary - by doing good, even when no one is looking.”

“Throughout the year, we’ll be engaging and interacting with our fans in real time, listening to what inspires them, and applauding the moments they care about,” continued Gajiwala. “It’s just one more way we’re staying consumer-obsessed.”

MR. PEANUT’s first act will recognize the owners of Hook Hall in Washington, D.C. – they went #ANutAbove and gave free meals and supplies to hospitality workers despite their own struggles to stay afloat. MR. PEANUT will give $130,000 to Hook Hall so they can keep their doors open and continue supporting out of work food and bar industry workers during the pandemic … but he’s not stopping there!

To pay it forward, MR. PEANUT will give away an additional $1 million to beloved, locally owned bars across the country that are going above and beyond for their neighbors, ensuring they can remain fixtures of their own communities. For official rules, click here*.

Fans can nominate their beloved locally owned bar on Twitter by sharing why it’s so important to the community and including #ANutAbove and #contest. MR. PEANUT will award $50,000 to 20 bars across the country early March.

To follow along with MR. PEANUT’s journey this year to highlight and reward little acts of extraordinary substance, check him out on Twitter (@MrPeanut).

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.), 21+ can enter. Enter Contest by: 2/7/21. See Official Rules, for nomination rules & restrictions, visit https://bit.ly/3j2ZejR . Void where prohibited.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



