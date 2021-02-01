Nabriva Therapeutics Announces Retirement of its Chief Financial Officer
DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of
innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced the retirement of Gary Sender as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of March 12, 2021. Mr. Sender has agreed
to serve as a consultant for Nabriva on an ongoing basis following his retirement to ensure business continuity. Mr. Sender informed Nabriva that he plans to focus on his three public company Board
roles and providing financial advisory services. A search has been initiated to identify a new CFO.
“We thank Gary for his numerous contributions and strategic leadership during his time at Nabriva,” said Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics. “Gary has been an integral part in the transformation of Nabriva into a commercial organization. His financial and strategic experience have been significant contributors to this evolution. Gary leaves the company in the financial position to allow us to continue to execute on bringing innovative products to patients. We wish him well in his future endeavors and want to thank him for continuing in a consulting role at least through 2021 to facilitate a smooth transition to his successor.”
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my almost five years with the outstanding Nabriva team and it has been a pleasure to be part of the company’s growth and milestones,” said Mr. Sender. “I believe the current worldwide pandemic is an important reminder of the need for companies like Nabriva that have established a foundation to develop and deliver essential treatments for patients with infectious diseases. I’m excited to continue to work closely with the Nabriva team in my role as an advisor.”
About Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare