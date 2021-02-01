CEMEX Announces Sale of Certain Assets in Southeastern France

CEMEX signed binding agreements to sell 24 concrete plants and 1 aggregates quarry in France to LafargeHolcim. These assets are located in the Rhone Alpes region in the Southeast of France, east of CEMEX's Lyon operations, which the company will retain.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today the divestment of certain assets in Southeastern France as part of its strategy to focus its portfolio development into high growth markets.

CEMEX expects to finalize the transaction by early April, once closing conditions are met. No antitrust approval is required.

CEMEX expects to redeploy the proceeds from this transaction into growth projects in key markets.

