RCMP Awards Contract to SEB to Provide Group Insurance Administration Services to Over 40,000 Plan Members
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) objective of providing quality technology solutions, and to ensure its active and
retired 40,000+ plan members have a modern and sustainable insurance administration solution, the RCMP announced on January 28, 2021, that SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a
subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB Inc.”, TSXV: SEB), was awarded a multi-year contract to provide insurance administration services for the RCMP Group Life Insurance and Disability
Income Insurance plans, which will take effect on June 14, 2021.
States Mohamad El Chayah, President, CEO of SEB Admin, “SEB’s FlexPlusTM platform will help RCMP group life and disability members enjoy numerous features, transform administration process from paper to digital and provide RCMP with a reliable, optimized and secure mission critical environment to provision group benefits and enroll participants. SEB is a large professional services provider to the public sector in Canada with over $300M of contracting vehicles at all levels of the Government federal, provincial, municipal and crown corporations. ”
States the RCMP, “As a policing organization, the RCMP places significant priority in ensuring that life and disability insurance benefits and claims are administered promptly, accurately and efficiently; and that plan participants have access to information in a timely and accessible manner.
This award supports our Vision150 modernization agenda by delivering leading-edge services to our members and retirees more conveniently, advancing claims processing, and enhancing the overall member experience.”
ABOUT SEB AND THE EXPECTED BENEFITS
The Administration Services Contract will provide RCMP with a modern, digital and responsive user experience for administering the RCMP insurance plans, to include Group Life, AD&D and Disability Income Group Insurance plans, for over 40,000 RCMP active and retiree plan members. Plan members will have the flexibility to access a secure self-service platform and will be supported by SEB’s dedicated bilingual, state-of-the-art Contact Centre, located in Montreal, Quebec, providing services to a national client base.
