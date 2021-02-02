RCMP Awards Contract to SEB to Provide Group Insurance Administration Services to Over 40,000 Plan Members

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) objective of providing quality technology solutions, and to ensure its active and retired 40,000+ plan members have a modern and sustainable insurance administration solution, the RCMP announced on January 28, 2021, that SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB Inc.”, TSXV: SEB), was awarded a multi-year contract to provide insurance administration services for the RCMP Group Life Insurance and Disability Income Insurance plans, which will take effect on June 14, 2021.



States Mohamad El Chayah, President, CEO of SEB Admin, “SEB’s FlexPlusTM platform will help RCMP group life and disability members enjoy numerous features, transform administration process from paper to digital and provide RCMP with a reliable, optimized and secure mission critical environment to provision group benefits and enroll participants. SEB is a large professional services provider to the public sector in Canada with over $300M of contracting vehicles at all levels of the Government federal, provincial, municipal and crown corporations. ”