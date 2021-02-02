 

Bottomline Announces Payments and Cash Lifecycle Platform

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today unveiled expanded corporate treasury capabilities as part of its integrated Payments and Cash Lifecycle Platform. The platform empowers financial managers to optimize cash, liquidity and working capital with a unified solution combining payables, receivables, and treasury management, delivering greater visibility and control throughout the end-to-end cash lifecycle.

The integrated solution enables seamless management of a corporate’s banking, payments and cash management activities, reducing the complexity and inefficiencies associated with multiple systems, separate processes and fragmented data. Bottomline’s Payments and Cash Lifecycle Platform includes tools to initiate and manage payments, automate payables and receivables, conduct sophisticated cash flow forecasting and scenario planning, optimize liquidity and investment returns, and manage borrowing needs and banking relationships.

The benefits of the single-platform solution include a unified view of data from multiple transaction systems, which is enhanced by advanced analytics and machine learning. CFOs and Treasurers gain the intelligence and insights they need to inform real-time decision making, along with greater visibility, security and control over mission-critical processes. As a result, financial leaders are better prepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex business, regulatory and risk management environment.

As part of today’s announcement of an enhanced Payments and Cash Lifecycle Platform, Bottomline also announced a business combination with TreasuryXpress, a leading provider of cloud-based treasury management solutions for corporations and banks around the world.

“Businesses need simpler and more integrated solutions that offer better control and management of cash,” said Rob Eberle, CEO, Bottomline. “At the core of our innovation agenda, we are transforming payments and cash management processes to streamline and simplify the end-to-end cash lifecycle for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to enterprises. An integrated payables, receivables and treasury management solution is an important innovation, for both corporates and the banks that serve them. Our combination with TreasuryXpress enables us to extend from our leading business payments capabilities to offer a uniquely comprehensive solution across the entire cash management lifecycle.”

"We’re extremely proud and excited to join Bottomline and contribute our unique product set and domain expertise to help address a large and important market opportunity,” said Anis Rahal, CEO, TreasuryXpress. “At TreasuryXpress, our founding vision was to serve the market with open and powerful treasury solutions that reduce complexity and add strategic value to financial teams everywhere. Combining with Bottomline’s sophisticated bank connectivity engine and expertise in payments completes this vision and opens the door for unparalleled innovation. We are confident our powerful and compelling joint proposition will make us a clear market leader.”

About Bottomline
Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

