FTI Consulting Expands RelativityOne Offering to Canada

In Canada, organizations are facing myriad new e-discovery challenges, particularly around Canadian Competition Bureau investigations and complex supplementary information requests in the merger clearance process. As part of the Competition Bureau’s efforts to increase antitrust oversight in the digital age, it recently announced a cooperation framework with the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand, further raising the regulatory stakes for multinational companies seeking M&A approvals in those countries. Experts expect this to lead to an uptick in the volume, cost and complexity of conducting e-discovery in response to global merger investigations.

“In many countries, increased regulatory enforcement and oversight are on the horizon for 2021. As we help our clients prepare for a likely increase in merger control investigations and other high-stakes e-discovery matters, we are adopting the solutions necessary to ensure they have access to the most sophisticated and efficient e-discovery tools available,” said David Meadows, a Senior Managing Director in FTI Consulting’s Technology segment. “Relativity has helped us provide improved e-discovery outcomes and cost savings for clients worldwide. The addition of RelativityOne in Canada strengthens our SaaS portfolio and flexibility in addressing any e-discovery challenges our clients face.”

By offering RelativityOne, FTI Technology will provide clients with expert workflows, advanced analytics and a flexible and secure platform to reduce the cost and complexity of large, and often global, e-discovery matters. FTI Technology also provides its clients with an enhanced Relativity solution that leverages its own proprietary technology as well as add-ons from software partners and the global consulting expertise of FTI Technology professionals.

Over the last two years, FTI Technology has expanded its Relativity managed e-discovery services across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The addition of these offerings in Canada furthers the firm’s reach in helping legal teams in the region deal with e-discovery challenges and cost containment for local and cross-border matters of all sizes.