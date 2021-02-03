Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team

Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR) the award-winning sleep company, today announced several leadership appointments, including Charles Liu as Chief Operating Officer, Dara Williams as Chief People and Diversity Officer, and George Poulios, Vice President of Retail, Real Estate and Store Development.

“We are thrilled to welcome this bench of remarkable leaders to the team as we continue to strengthen Casper’s leadership in a way that reflects our core values,” said Philip Krim, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Casper. “Dara, Charles, and George bring critical skills and know-how to both our culture and business operations as we further our commitment to improve diversity and inclusion, while scaling our business to bring better sleep to all.”