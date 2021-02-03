COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TO BROADCAST FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2020 CONFERENCE CALL LIVE ON THE INTERNET

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will provide an online Web simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net . To listen to the live call, please go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.