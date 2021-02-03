 

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TO BROADCAST FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2020 CONFERENCE CALL LIVE ON THE INTERNET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 17:00  |  60   |   |   

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will provide an online Web simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. To listen to the live call, please go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.
Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 86 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 14,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net. 

CONTACT: Investor Contacts:

Kevin J. Hammons
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
615-465-7000
or
Ross W. Comeaux
Vice President – Investor Relations
615-465-7012



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TO BROADCAST FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2020 CONFERENCE CALL LIVE ON THE INTERNET FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will provide an online Web simulcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 conference call. The Company will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Corsair announces favorable verdict in Ironburg Inventions Ltd. v. Valve Corp
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results for Its Junior-priority Secured Notes Due 2023
26.01.21
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Due 2031
26.01.21
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of $1.095 Billion of Senior Secured Notes Due 2031
20.01.21
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Removal of Tender Cap and Increase in Consideration for Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2023
20.01.21
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.775 Billion Junior-Priority Secured Notes
19.01.21
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2023
19.01.21
Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of $750 Million of Junior-Priority Secured Notes Due 2029
07.01.21
Community Health Systems to Participate in 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference