 

argenx announces full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs

Regulated information — Inside information


February 4, 2021

Breda, the Netherlands — argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced global offering of ordinary shares (including ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (ADSs)) have exercised their option to purchase 468,750 additional ADSs in full on the same terms and conditions as the global offering. This option exercise brings the anticipated total gross proceeds from the global offering to approximately $1.15 billion (approximately €954.8 million) from the sale of an aggregate of 3,593,750 ordinary shares (including ordinary shares represented by ADSs).

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The closing of the global offering, including with respect to the ADSs subject to the option, is expected to occur on February 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The securities were offered in the United States pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the securities was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021. The final prospectus supplement relating to the securities will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the U.S. offering may be obtained for free from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com, or by telephone at (866) 718-1649; from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

