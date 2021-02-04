Marel hf. published its 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements after market closing on 3 February 2020.



Please find attached the 2020 investor presentation for today’s virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the fourth quarter and for the full year.

The meeting will be webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir.