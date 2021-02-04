 

Amphenol Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend Payment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021   

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the first quarter 2021 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $.29 per share at its meeting held on February 3, 2021. The Company will pay this first quarter 2021 dividend on April 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2021.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.



