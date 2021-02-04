Connectyx Announces Grant of Exclusive Worldwide License from National Institutes of Health for Repurposing Metformin to Treat Degenerative Eye Disease

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CTYX) (“Connectyx” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases today announced it has entered into an Exclusive Patent License Agreement to practice inventions contained within the patent applications listed below with the National Eye Institute (NEI), of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including the repurposed use of Metformin to treat Retinal Degeneration (RD).



The license patent rights include U.S. provisional patent application No. 62/899,899 and entitled, “Druggable Targets to Treat Retinal Degeneration” filed September 13, 2019 (E-227-2017-US-01); International Patent Application No.: PCT/US2020/050540 and entitled, “Druggable Targets to Treat Retinal Degeneration” filed September 11, 2020 (E-227-2017-PCT-O2); and U.S. and foreign patent applications claiming priority to the applications. The territory for the exclusive license is worldwide.