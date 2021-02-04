 

EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR JANUARY 2021

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 4 February 2021 Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for January 2021.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

CONTACTS media - mediateam@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen (Europe/Paris) :                               +33 1 70 48 24  45                  parispressoffice@euronext.com  
Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam):                            +31 20 721 41 33                    maalders@euronext.com
Pascal Brabant (Brussels):                                        +32 2 620 15 50                      pbrabant@euronext.com
Shannon Sweeney (Dublin):                                    +353 1 617 424                      ssweeney@euronext.com
Sandra Machado (Lisbon):                                      +351 210 600 614                   smachado@euronext.com

Wertpapier


