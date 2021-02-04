 

Rogers Schedules Q4 & Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for February 18, 2021

04.02.2021, 22:30  |  28   |   |   

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on February 18 after market close, which will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET. The call will be hosted by Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by Mike Ludwig, SVP and CFO, and Bob Daigle, SVP and CTO.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the investors section of www.rogerscorp.com. To participate, please dial 1-800-574-8929 from the US, or 1-973-935-8524 from outside the US. The passcode for the live teleconference is 2598602.

About Rogers Corporation
 Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers-- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.



Wertpapier


