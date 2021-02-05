 

TELUS congratulates TELUS International for the largest tech IPO in TSX history

With an initial market capitalization of $8.5 billion, TELUS International surpasses historical TELUS valuation from 2000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TSX: T; NYSE: TU) is congratulating TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) after closing the largest tech IPO (initial public offering) in TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) history. With an initial market capitalization of $8.5 billion, TELUS International’s IPO surpasses TELUS’ valuation from 2000, and becomes the fifth largest IPO in TSX history by total proceeds raised.

“TELUS International’s IPO marks an historic milestone for our team members around the world. Over the past decade-and-a-half, thanks to the passion, talent and innovation of our global team, TELUS International has evolved as an organization, demonstrating world leadership in customer service excellence, digital transformation, and heartfelt caring in the communities where our team members live, work and serve. Our global team has played a pivotal role in achieving and maintaining world-leading customer service excellence, evidenced by a decade of continued top rankings by our independent regulator as consistently having the fewest customer complaints amongst national carriers,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “TELUS International has been a pillar within TELUS’ dynamic growth strategy, and as TELUS International begins this next chapter in its journey, the entire TELUS team is thrilled to see our colleagues positioned to realize their goals for future growth, including driving positive outcomes for our customers, shareholders and our communities. We are so proud to support and help drive the continued exciting evolution of TELUS International.”

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

About TELUS Corporation
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Wertpapier


