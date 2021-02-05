 

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Increases and Extends Its Revolving Credit Facility

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) (“TSLX” or “the Company") announced today that it has increased its Revolving Credit Facility (the “Facility”) from $1.335 billion to $1.485 billion and extended the final maturity date by over one year on $1.390 billion of commitments to February 4, 2026. The Facility was led by Truist Securities, Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and MUFG Union Bank, N.A. as joint lead arrangers and includes a total of 20 bank participants. The accordion feature, which would allow the Company, under certain circumstances, to upsize the Facility has also increased from a maximum of $1.75 billion to $2.0 billion. Pricing and advance rates under the Facility remain unchanged.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street operates nine diversified, collaborative investment platforms: TAO, Growth, Specialty Lending, Fundamental Strategies, Infrastructure, Opportunities, Insurance, Agriculture, and Credit Market Strategies. Our long‐term oriented, highly flexible capital base and "One Team" cultural philosophy allow us to invest thematically across sectors, geographies and asset classes. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 320 team members including over 145 investment professionals operating from nine locations around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.



