 

Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference at 8:00 am (eastern time).

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

This press release and related presentations may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “seek,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “believes,” “hopes,” “plans,” “goals,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “predict,” “continue,” “strategy,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar terms and phrases. In this press release and related presentations, the statements relating to reducing unnecessary or unproductive costs, our ability to react to changing market conditions, operational improvements, progress toward our goals, and future capital expenditures are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Actual events may differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying such statements as a result of numerous factors, including, without limitation, those specified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and updated in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak as of their respective dates.

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.
                
Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer        
Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer
319-626-3600

 




