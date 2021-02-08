SpareBank 1 SMN Corr: Key information relating to cash dividend Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.02.2021, 09:49 | 17 | 0 | 0 08.02.2021, 09:49 | Dividend amount: NOK 4.40 Based on the Ministry of Finance’s recommendation NOK 1.30 to be paid out in April

The board of directors is authorized to pay up NOK *3.10 in the 4 th quarter if conditions permit

Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 25 March 2021 Ex-date: 26 March 2021 Record date: 29 March 2021 Payment date: 7 April 2021 Date of approval: 25 March 2021 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

