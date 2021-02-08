LiveRamp to Acquire DataFleets to Power Next-Generation Distributed Data Collaboration

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DataFleets, a cloud data platform that enables data silos to be unified without moving data or compromising privacy. This acquisition expands LiveRamp’s data protection capabilities to unlock greater data access and control for its customers. In addition, the deal opens up new use cases as well as new markets for distributed data collaboration through LiveRamp Safe Haven.

With the exponential growth of data, enterprises are constantly evaluating how to best access and leverage data to fuel growth and innovation. Regardless of size, sector or geography, every company is trying to build a data strategy for competitive advantage. However, heightened privacy regulations and security considerations often put limitations on how data can be used or analyzed. Leveraging multiple advanced mathematical privacy technologies, DataFleets offers products that unify distributed data for collaboration and analytics without moving raw data beyond an enterprise’s firewall. Some early and existing privacy tools suffer from a limited set of operations and capabilities that they can handle safely. Now with DataFleets technology, enterprises can access a modern, rich set of data protection tools that can be configured based on each business’s needs. DataFleets’ federated learning technology makes it possible to analyze data across borders and silos in fragmented architectures, as if they were all aggregated to one location. Simply put, DataFleets keeps private data useful, and useful data private.

“This transformative acquisition combines LiveRamp’s deep privacy expertise and widely adopted platform with DataFleets’ game-changing technology, unlocking massive value for the entire ecosystem,” said Anneka Gupta, president and head of products and platforms at LiveRamp. “Together, our combined capabilities will pave the way for the next generation of privacy technology, serving as the foundation for our platform and products, and underscoring our commitment to making it safe and easy for enterprises to use data – wherever it lives.”

With the addition of DataFleets, LiveRamp will further extend its ability to meet evolving marketplace demands by strengthening its differentiated capabilities across four foundational pillars:

Unlocking Data Access—Proprietary data is available for analytics without requiring the movement of data

Privacy-Preserving Technology—Identity resolution and collaboration workflows across distributed data sets are supported without compromising privacy or security

Extended, Global Connectivity—Deeper connections are enabled across data sets formerly siloed by infrastructures, industries and geographies

Total Control—LiveRamp customers keep continuous control over their data while collaborating and have the ability to choose the right approach and level of data protection to meet their business needs

DataFleets provides Safe Haven customers more flexible options for distributed data collaboration, as well as unlocks privacy-protecting analytics use cases for new industries such as healthcare and financial services. In addition, DataFleets helps LiveRamp’s products and solutions adapt across jurisdictions with privacy designed into their infrastructure layers, empowering customers to comply with evolving privacy regulations around the world.