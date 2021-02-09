 

Skylight Health Names Paul Kulas Senior Vice President of Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG ; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), announced today that Paul Kulas joins Skylight Health executive team as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Kulas has a diverse background in large integrated healthcare systems, and brings 28 years of experience and strong relationships:

  • Accountable to over 350 providers and 275 provider affiliates across the United States.
  • Implemented Telehealth services to entire region of Northern California.
  • Successful implementation of new technology and information systems.
  • Oversaw provider contracting, physician compensation, and productivity models.

Most recently, Mr. Kulas acted as VP of Operations for St. Joseph Health Medical Group, a member of Providence. Providence is one of the largest healthcare networks in the United States with over 120,000 caregivers serving in 51 hospitals, 1,085 clinics and offers a comprehensive range of health and social services to its 5 million unique patients across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

In his role at Skylight Health, Mr. Kulas will be responsible for development, expansion and management of Skylight Health clinic operations, nationally. Mr. Kulas will lead the strategic design and development of a network of clinics, with P/L responsibility, and will be responsible for ensuring optimal configuration and operations to promote a high quality and consistent care experience, for practitioners and clients.

“I am thrilled to have an executive of Paul’s caliber and experience join our growing team,” says Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylight Health. “Throughout his career, he has proven to be a highly effective leader, driving transformation, and instilling operational rigor to efficiently deliver results. I look forward to Paul’s active leadership and believe his experience and relationships within the healthcare industry will be crucial to our accelerated growth.”

“I look forward to refining the business processes already in place at Skylight Health by streamlining our existing business with additional technology enhancements,” says Paul Kulas, SVP Operations of Skylight Health. “My goal is increase profitability through operational synergies as we expand our reach across the United States.”

Mr. Kulas holds a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Bachelor of Science with a Health Systems Management major from Ferris State University. He has acted as Adjunct Faculty Professor at Eastern Michigan University, College of Health Professions and Adjunct Faculty Professor at Baker College, Health Care Administration.

