 

Teledyne SP Devices Announces 12-bit Digitizer with 7 Gbyte/s Sustained Data Transfer Rate

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

Teledyne SP Devices, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), today announced the release of ADQ32 – a fourth-generation modular data acquisition board optimized for high-throughput applications. The combination of on-board open field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and high-speed data streaming makes it ideal even for the most computationally demanding applications.

The dual-channel 12-bit digitizer supports synchronous sampling at 2.5 gigasamples per second (GS/s) on each channel and features an open Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale KU040 field-programmable gate array (FPGA). ADQ32 is streamlined for high-volume applications and is therefore suitable for integration by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in areas such as swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT), time-of-flight mass spectrometry (ToF MS), and distributed optical fiber sensing (DOFS).

Custom application-specific digital signal processing (DSP) can be performed in real-time in the on-board FPGA to characterize signals and extract valuable information. It can also be used to perform data reduction so that the output rate matches the 7 Gbyte/s sustained transfer capacity of the PCI Express interface. The data can then be post-processed either on the central processing unit (CPU) of the host PC, or transferred via peer-to-peer to a graphics processing unit (GPU).

This architecture offers great flexibility and allows the designer to use the most suitable type of processing resource for a given task. Examples of application-specific DSP include fast-Fourier transform (FFT) and k-space remapping for SS-OCT, and waveform averaging and zero suppression for ToF MS.

In addition to the high streaming rate and computational flexibility, the ADQ32 also offers excellent analog performance in terms of the effective number of bits (ENOB), spurious-free dynamic range (SFDR), and more. Hardware trigger, selection of internal/external clock, and general-purpose input/output (GPIO) simplify system-level integration. Please refer to the datasheet for full specifications.

Visit https://spdevices.com/products/hardware/12-bit-digitizers/ADQ32 - to find out more.

About Teledyne SP Devices

Teledyne SP Devices designs and manufactures world-leading modular data acquisition and signal generation instruments. The company’s products utilize patented calibration logic, the latest data converters, and state-of-the-art FPGA technology resulting in an unrivaled combination of high sampling rate and resolution.

Products are available with a range of application-specific features and embedded, real-time signal processing. This helps our customers to overcome performance bottlenecks, shortens time-to-market, and provides system-level advantages within a wide range of application areas. SP Devices’ products are deployed across a wide variety of industries, including analytical instruments, remote sensing, scientific instrumentation, medical imaging, and more.

As part of the instrumentation segment of Teledyne Technologies, SP Devices provides broad technology access, engineering excellence, and critical know-how with a strong position as a world-leading and long-term supplier of high-performance instrumentation and system-level solutions.

2021 by Teledyne Signal Processing Devices Sweden AB. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teledyne SP Devices Announces 12-bit Digitizer with 7 Gbyte/s Sustained Data Transfer Rate Teledyne SP Devices, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), today announced the release of ADQ32 – a fourth-generation modular data acquisition board optimized for high-throughput applications. The combination of on-board …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Teledyne Imaging Begins a New Era in Large Area CMOS Imaging
08.02.21
Teledyne to Present at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference
27.01.21
Teledyne Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter Results
19.01.21
Teledyne Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast Details
14.01.21
Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Additional $18 Million Contract for LCS Hardware
12.01.21
Teledyne to Hold Investor Meetings