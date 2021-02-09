 

Net1 appoints Lincoln Mali as Southern African CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 15:25  |  36   |   |   

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) (“Net1” or the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Lincoln Mali as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Net1 Southern Africa, a new position for the company.

A highly accomplished financial services executive with over 25 years in the industry, Mali makes the move to Net1 from his role as Head of Group Card and Payments at Standard Bank Group. Mali also chairs the board of directors of Diners Club South Africa and is a member of the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) Business Council for Visa. He will join Net1 on May 1, 2021.

"After a thorough and rigorous search process, we are delighted that Lincoln Mali has agreed to join Net1 as the CEO of Net1 Southern Africa. He has a very strong track record in consumer and merchant financial services across South Africa and 16 other African countries. Furthermore, he is a highly ethical business leader who is strongly aligned with Net1’s vision and mission,” said Jabu Mabuza, Chairman of Net1.

Mali said: “I am delighted to be appointed as CEO of Net1 Southern Africa. Net1 has unique capabilities, technology and infrastructure to provide financial services to unbanked and underbanked consumers and merchants. Furthermore, Net1 has a staff complement of over 2,500 competent and dedicated men and women. I am excited to use those capabilities and work with my new colleagues to make Net1 a leading financial technology business. I wish to thank the Board for their support.”

“Joining the Net1 team aligns with my purpose of making a difference in society, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues and other stakeholders to drive financial inclusion for the unbanked and underbanked market. Hopefully our efforts will give these clients dignity and choice in financial services,” Mali concluded.

Furthermore, Net1 is continuing with its search for a Group CEO and will communicate progress in due course.

About Net1 (www.net1.com)

Net1 is a South African-focused financial technology company with a presence in Africa and Asia. Net1 utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments in banks, telecom and mobile payment technology companies to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dara Dierks
Managing Director – ICR
Email: net1IR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:
Rich Mkhondo
Phone: +27-83 2010-254
Email: Rich.Mkhondo@mediaandwritersfirm.com 

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Net1 appoints Lincoln Mali as Southern African CEO JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) (“Net1” or the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Lincoln Mali as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Net1 Southern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
VSBLTY & ABILITY ENTERPRISE CO. ANNOUNCE SOLUTION TO RUN DIRECTLY ON STATE-OF-THE-ART, AI-ENABLED ...
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & ...
Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNAB Platform ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Revive Therapeutics Files Business Acquisition Report
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Net 1 Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
04.02.21
Net1 Sells Remaining Stake in Bank Frick
14.01.21
Net1 to Host Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Results