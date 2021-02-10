 

ABN AMRO nominates Lars Kramer as new Chief Financial Officer

The Supervisory Board announces today that it intends to appoint Lars Kramer as a member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of ABN AMRO. The nomination is subject to the approval of the European Central Bank (ECB). Until the appointment of Mr Kramer becomes effective, and after Clifford Abrahams steps down on 28 February, Annemieke Roest will serve as acting CFO (subject to regulatory approval).
                                                                                          
Lars Kramer is currently a member of the Managing Board and the Chief Financial Officer of Hellenic Bank. Prior to joining Hellenic Bank in 2017, Mr Kramer was employed for over 20 years at ING as CFO, including at ING Wholesale Banking and ING Direct N.V.

Tom de Swaan, Chairman of the ABN AMRO Supervisory Board:

"The Supervisory Board is pleased with the nomination of Lars Kramer. Mr Kramer’s strong track record as a CFO and his extensive experience in the banking sector gained in previous senior management positions for over twenty-five years make him well-suited to serve on ABN AMRO’s Executive Board as the new CFO. We expect Mr Kramer’s leadership qualities and strategic skills to contribute greatly to the successful execution of ABN AMRO’s strategy.

The Supervisory Board is very grateful to Mr Abrahams in particular for his valuable contribution to the strategy review and relentless dedication to ABN AMRO.”

Upon receipt of the ECB’s approval of the intended appointment of Mr Kramer, a formal appointment decision will be made by the Supervisory Board as soon as possible.

ABN AMRO Press Relations                                                ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Jeroen van Maarschalkerweerd                                             Ferdinand Vaandrager                          
Media Relations & Public Affairs                                            Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com                                           investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900                                                                     +31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


 

 

Disclaimer

