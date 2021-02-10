 

Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings for Its First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 12:00  |  34   |   |   

HONOLULU, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported net earnings of $584,000, $0.07 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $414,000, $0.05 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “We are pleased to report net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to last year’s net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $1,097,000 improvement in equity in earnings of affiliates as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

“This increase in the affiliates’ earnings reflects improved land sales at Kaupulehu, North Kona, Hawaii, with the Company having received $1,712,000 in net cash distributions in our first quarter, $459,000 of which was a preferred return which contributed to our net earnings, improving our cash balance and liquidity. Contract drilling segment operating profits grew slightly and while oil and natural gas operating margins declined this was largely due to a $630,000 non-cash impairment of our oil and natural gas properties due to lower 12-month historical rolling average oil and natural gas prices this year as compared to the preceding year, there was no such oil and natural gas impairment in the first quarter last year. Our oil and natural gas segment had production increases for all products in the current quarter as compared to last year’s quarter and the first well we drilled at the Twining property a year ago is currently producing over 120 barrels of oil a day.

“We are also pleased that general and administrative expenses decreased $311,000, 21% in the current quarter as compared to last year’s quarter. The Company also recently entered into a cooperation and support agreement with MRMP-Managers LLC, the Ned L. Sherwood Revocable Trust, Bradley M. Tirpak and Ned L. Sherwood, which we believe will be beneficial in our efforts to reduce general and administrative expenses for the remainder of fiscal 2021 as compared to the same periods in fiscal 2020.

“Barnwell ended the quarter with $5,370,000 in working capital, which includes $5,334,000 in cash and cash equivalents. Also, in January 2021, we received a net cash distribution in the amount of $199,000 from the Kukio Resort Land Development Partnerships. Financial results of this distribution will be reflected in Barnwell's quarter ending March 31, 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings for Its First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 HONOLULU, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) today reported net earnings of $584,000, $0.07 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $414,000, $0.05 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Platinum Bank Quickly Deploys the nCino Bank Operating System to Streamline Business Lending
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Barnwell Industries Reaches Agreement With MRMP Stockholders to End Potential Proxy Contest
12.01.21
Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Receipt of Notice of Nominations and Formation of Special Committee; Provides Business Update