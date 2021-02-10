 

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Study Protocol

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it has decided to review its protocol for its phase 2b/3 study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19, to consider adding lung scarring as an additional endpoint if sufficient data is available from a significant number of patients.

When Algernon wrote its original phase 2b/3 protocol last April 2020, lung scarring, post hospital release, had not yet been established as a major problem with recovering COVID-19 patients, so it was not included.

Each hospital that participated in the COVID-19 study was left to manage their site-specific standard of care protocol for releasing a patient. While most hospitals will X-ray on admission of a COVID-19 patient, only some hospitals will X-ray before discharging a patient because they will use other clinical markers.

“If we determine that X-rays were taken on release of a meaningful number of our treated patients, and Ifenprodil is showing a reduction in the amount of scarring post infection, this would be an extremely important discovery for us,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon. “If this is confirmed in the planned Phase 3 portion of the study, it would mean that Ifenprodil could be used to treat patients who have survived COVD-19 but are suffering from lung damage.”

In a recent Oxford University Study, researchers found 60 per cent of patients had scarring or inflammation in their lungs three months after clearing the virus.

The Company advises that it is not making any express or implied claims that Ifenprodil has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or the SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs, including naturally occurring compounds, for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau
CEO
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
604.398.4175 ext 701
info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com
investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com
www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Study Protocol VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical Studies
03.02.21
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss New DMT Stroke Clinical Research Program Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by Dr. KSS MD, PhD
01.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Launches Stroke Treatment Clinical Research Program with Psychedelic Drug DMT “The Spirit Molecule”
22.01.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Final Summary on Accelerated Warrants
19.01.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Reminder on Expiry Date of Accelerated Warrants
19.01.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Receives Green Light from DSMB to Conduct Phase 3 Study of Ifenprodil for COVID-19
11.01.21
Algernon Highlights New Independent Research Review Identifying Ifenprodil as a Potential COVID-19 Treatment

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:19 Uhr
1.195
Medikament gegen Coronavirus?!?
07.03.20
3
Es geht los...