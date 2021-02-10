 

CareDx to to Participate in Upcoming BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that the Company will participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.

CareDx’s management is also scheduled to present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
investor@caredx.com 




