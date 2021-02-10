 

Lamar McKay Appointed to Apache Corporation Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  60   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced the appointment of Lamar McKay to its board of directors.

McKay, 62, served as the chief transition officer of BP p.l.c. (BP) from October 2019 until his retirement in December 2020. He previously served as BP’s deputy chief executive officer since February 2016. Prior to that role, from January 2013, McKay was the chief executive of BP’s worldwide upstream business. Mr. McKay was also chairman and president of BP America, Inc. and executive vice president of BP since January 2009. He began his career in 1980 with Amoco (now BP), and held leadership positions of increasing responsibility throughout his career.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Apache Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 18,89€
Hebel 10,16
Ask 0,13
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 15,47€
Hebel 9,48
Ask 0,17
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are delighted to welcome Lamar to the Apache board. A respected leader in the industry, he brings with him 40 years of international natural gas and oil experience. Lamar will be a tremendous asset, and we look forward to his expertise as Apache continues to responsibly help meet the world’s energy needs,” said John Lowe, Apache’s nonexecutive board chairman.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apachecorp.com.

Contacts
Investor:  (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276  Phil West
Website:   www.apachecorp.com 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lamar McKay Appointed to Apache Corporation Board of Directors HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced the appointment of Lamar McKay to its board of directors. McKay, 62, served as the chief transition officer of BP p.l.c. (BP) from October 2019 until his …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Apache Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
01.02.21
Fortune Names Apache Corporation One of the World’s Most Admired Companies
21.01.21
Apache Corporation Provides Fourth-Quarter Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for Feb. 25, at 10 A.M. Central Time
14.01.21
Apache Corporation Announces Fourth Consecutive Oil Discovery in Block 58 Offshore Suriname at Keskesi East-1 Well

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
17
Apache - einer der ausgebombten Ölförderer der Corona-Krise