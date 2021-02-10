 

WISeKey’s Identity Technology and Semiconductors Provides Remote Identification (Remote ID) for New Drones’ Digital License Plates

WISeKey's Identity Technology and Semiconductors Provides Remote Identification (Remote ID) for New Drones' Digital License Plates

ZUG, Geneva, Switzerland – February 10, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT, AI company, today announced that its advanced digital security solutions provide drones with remote IDs to comply with the new tracking and safety regulations put in place by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S.

The FAA has finalized a new rule that requires remote identification (remote ID) for drones also known as digital license plates. This rule becomes effective on March 16, 2021 and applies to all drones weighing more than 0.55 pounds, so it includes recreational and commercial drones. Manufacturers will have 18 months (until September 2022) to begin producing drones with remote IDs, and operators will have until September 2023, to fully comply with the FAA regulation requiring remote IDs for all drones operating in the U.S.  For more information visit: https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/the-faa-s-new-digital-license-plate- ....

Europe also has drafted a similar plan to ID and monitor drones, which is geared towards a full integration of unmanned aircraft, and incorporates requirements of “U-Space,” Europe’s Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) system.   As per the draft proposal…  while the “U-Space” system including the infrastructure, services, and procedures to guarantee safe UAS operations and supporting their integration into the aviation system is in development, this Regulation should already include requirements for the implementation of three foundations of the U-Space system, namely registration, geo- awareness and remote identification which will need to be further completed. 

WISeKey’s remote ID  technology is already in use on Parrot drones (https://dronelife.com/2020/07/16/parrot-boosts-drone-security-with-wis ...), and is now available and suitable for all commercial drones allowing WISeKey to work directly with other drone manufacturers.  The integration of WISeKey’s digital identity technologies from inflight control systems down to infrastructure is designed to help drone manufactures further guarantee the security of their drone flights and recorded data for professional users.



09.02.21
WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation
03.02.21
WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Sign Strategic Partnership to Jointly Commercialize Trust Services
02.02.21
WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs
01.02.21
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% Remaining Minority Interest; the Combined Company Becomes a Leader in the Cybersecurity AI-Powered Knowledge Automation Market
28.01.21
WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
27.01.21
WISeKey’s VaultIC Microprocessor Secures Cold Wallets and Offers Security and Ease-of-Use for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrency Users
25.01.21
WISeKey arago AI Technology Deployed by NEORIS to Launch Smart AMS
21.01.21
WISeKey PKI enables IoT manufacturers to embed trusted digital certificates on semiconductors
19.01.21
WISeKey’s WISeID Identity Offers a Zero Trust Approach to Secure Remote Work
13.01.21
WISeKey develops WISeToken utility token, a blockchain-based asset for drones and robots to secure IoT interactions (drone-to-drone or people-to-drone), recognize and trust each other

