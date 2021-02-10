EVERTEC to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review fourth quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be issued shortly before the market opens on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10152020. The replay will be available through Monday, March 8, 2021. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com.