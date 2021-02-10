 

Waterstone Financial Announces Election of New Board Member Derek L. Tyus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 22:01  |  23   |   |   

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) announced today that on February 8, 2021, its Board of Directors elected Derek L. Tyus to serve on the Board of Directors.

“We are honored to have Derek join the Board of Directors of WaterStone Bank and Waterstone Financial and help guide our organization. Derek has vast experience in the financial markets, including extensive knowledge in the underwriting of commercial real estate, Waterstone’s largest asset category,” said Doug Gordon, President/CEO of WaterStone Bank. “He is also very active in numerous non-profits in our local community. Derek will be a great asset to Waterstone’s future.”

Tyus currently serves as vice president and chief investment officer of West Bend Mutual Insurance Company. He has been with West Bend since 2016. Before joining West Bend, Derek was a director for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He has been in the insurance industry for 22 years, holding investment positions in private debt and equity, real estate, wealth management as well as strategy and administration.

Derek is a graduate of Marquette University and received his MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Derek is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Milwaukee. He serves on the board of various organizations, including the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Zoological Society of Milwaukee and Siebert Lutheran Foundation.

“I am looking forward to helping Waterstone grow and prosper. Their financial results reflect a strong management team with a proven organizational culture. I am impressed with their commitment to diversity and their dedication to giving back to the communities they serve,” said Derek Tyus. “My work history, education and experience fit well to align with a publicly traded financial institution.”

“We continue to expand the talent of our Board of Directors to provide enhanced oversight and direction to Waterstone,” said Pat Lawton, Chairman of Waterstone’s Board of Directors. “We are excited to add Derek’s talents and integrity to the Waterstone family. Derek’s experience is a great complement to the existing Board.”

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Contact: Amy Kutka
Community Relations Coordinator
414-459-4183
amykutka@wsbonline.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/750c6872-ba76-4693 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waterstone Financial Announces Election of New Board Member Derek L. Tyus WAUWATOSA, Wis., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) announced today that on February 8, 2021, its Board of Directors elected Derek L. Tyus to serve on the Board of Directors. “We are honored to have Derek …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
Revive Therapeutics Receives Receipt for Final Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Announced $20 ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020