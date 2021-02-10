Victory Capital Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $146.2 billion on January 31, 2021.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
January 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Fixed Income
$
36,814
$
36,599
Solutions
33,816
34,041
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
25,881
26,230
U.S. Small Cap Equity
18,173
18,368
U.S. Large Cap Equity
13,834
14,230
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
13,919
13,982
Other
267
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare