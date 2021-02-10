Equity Residential Reports Full Year 2020 Results

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and has posted a Q4 2020 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.68 $ 0.77 $ (0.09 ) (11.7 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.73 $ 0.86 $ (0.13 ) (15.1 %) Normalized FFO per share $ 0.76 $ 0.91 $ (0.15 ) (16.5 %)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 2.45 $ 2.60 $ (0.15 ) (5.8 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 3.21 $ 3.39 $ (0.18 ) (5.3 %) Normalized FFO per share $ 3.26 $ 3.49 $ (0.23 ) (6.6 %)

“We are optimistic that 2021 will be a year of recovery for Equity Residential. Operating trends are improving and we expect that our financial results will bottom out in the first half of 2021,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “Our affluent, well-employed resident base remains drawn to our nation’s great cities and we expect demand to accelerate and pricing to continue to improve as vaccines are widely administered and cities become more active. Many thanks to our colleagues across the country for their hard work in 2020 under very tough conditions.”

Highlights

The Company has seen a 0.9% improvement in same store Physical Occupancy since the end of the third quarter 2020 (94.2% on September 30, 2020 to 95.1% on January 31, 2021).

Pricing Trends stabilized in November 2020 and modestly improved in December 2020 and January 2021 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. See the Management Presentation referenced below for details.

The Company collected approximately 97% of its expected Residential revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company used the proceeds from the sale described below as well as cash on hand and borrowings under its commercial paper program to satisfy its obligations on its $750.0 million 4.625% unsecured notes due in December 2021, by discharging them pursuant to their indenture. During 2020, the Company paid down nearly $1.0 billion in the aggregate in debt, further strengthening its balance sheet.

The Company sold Vantage Pointe, a 679-unit apartment property located in downtown San Diego, for a sale price of approximately $312.5 million at a Disposition Yield of 4.1%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 8.8% over the Company’s ten-year ownership period.

Results Per Share

The changes in EPS for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same periods of 2019 are due primarily to lower depreciation expense in the current periods as a result of the Company's disposition activity, the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in FFO for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same periods of 2019, are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019 Full Year 2020 vs. Full Year 2019 Residential same store Net Operating Income (NOI) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.22 ) Non-Residential same store NOI (1) (0.01 ) (0.08 ) Lease-Up NOI – 0.01 2020 and 2019 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.03 ) (0.06 ) Interest expense, net 0.03 0.11 Other items 0.01 0.01 Net $ (0.15 ) $ (0.23 )

(1) Non-Residential same store NOI was negatively impacted by a $(0.03) per share non-cash write-off of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables during the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily in the third quarter of 2020.

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 28 through 33 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 30 and 31 of this release.

Same Store Results

The Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results on page 11 of this release with definitions that can be found on page 32 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 2.7% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020. The table below reflects same store Residential only results for the fourth quarter 2020 to fourth quarter 2019 comparison, which includes 76,535 apartment units, as well as for the year ended December 31, 2020 to year ended December 31, 2019 comparison, which includes 73,585 apartment units. The Company’s Physical Occupancy was 94.2% compared to 96.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 95.1% compared to 96.4% for the full year of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019 Full Year 2020 vs. Full Year 2019 Revenues (8.2%) (2.9%) Expenses 2.8% 2.1% NOI (12.9%) (5.0%)

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis. See pages 12 and 32 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Fourth Quarter 2020 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Full Year 2020 vs. Full Year 2019 % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues- comparable period Lease rates (4.4 %) (0.4 %) Leasing Concessions (1) (1.2 %) (0.4 %) Vacancy loss (1.6 %) (1.3 %) Bad Debt, Net (2) (1.6 %) (1.2 %) Other (3) 0.6 % 0.4 % Same Store Residential Revenues- current period (8.2 %) (2.9 %)

(1) Reflects upfront discounts on both new move-in and renewal leases on a straight-line basis. (2) Reduction in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. (3) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select statistics for Residential Same Store Properties presented on a suburban and urban basis. Statistics for January 2021 are preliminary and Blended Rate is inclusive of Leasing Concessions.

% of

Same

Store

Residential

Revenues Physical Occupancy on: Percentage of Residents

Renewing by Month Blended Rate Dec

YTD 2020 Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 Jan 31,

2021 Jan 2020 Dec 2020 Jan 2021 (1) Q4 2020 Dec 2020 Jan 2021 (1) Suburban (2) 44% 95.9% 95.8% 96.1% 58% 58% 55% (7.0%) (7.3%) (7.3%) Urban Other (2)(3) 33% 94.3% 94.6% 95.3% 55% 47% 45% (13.4%) (14.3%) (14.7%) Urban Core (2)(4) 23% 89.2% 90.2% 91.8% 63% 49% 51% (25.0%) (26.6%) (25.0%) Total 100% 94.2% 94.4% 95.1% 58% 53% 52% (13.0%) (13.9%) (14.1%)

(1) January 2021 results are preliminary. (2) The Company defines Urban submarkets as those with 3,500 or more households per square mile with the remainder defined as Suburban. (3) Includes all other Urban properties excluding Urban Core. (4) Includes Urban properties in Manhattan/Brooklyn, Downtown Boston/Cambridge and Downtown San Francisco.

Investment Activity

The Company sold a 679-unit apartment property in downtown San Diego during the fourth quarter of 2020 for a sale price of approximately $312.5 million at a Disposition Yield of 4.1% generating an Unlevered IRR of 8.8%. The Company also sold two land parcels for an aggregate sale price of approximately $55.5 million. The Company did not acquire any assets during the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the full year of 2020, the Company acquired a 158-unit apartment property in suburban Seattle for a purchase price of approximately $48.9 million at an Acquisition Capitalization Rate of 4.7%. Also, during the full year of 2020, the Company sold six properties, consisting of 2,231 apartment units, for an aggregate sales price of approximately $1.07 billion at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 4.5%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 10.2%.

Capital Markets Activity

In December 2020, the Company used the proceeds from the property sale described above as well as cash on hand and borrowings under its commercial paper program to satisfy its obligations on its $750.0 million 4.625% unsecured notes due in December 2021, by discharging them pursuant to their indenture. As a result, the Company incurred approximately $39.1 million in debt extinguishment charges, of which $25.8 million represented a cash charge and the remaining $13.3 million corresponded to write-offs of unamortized debt costs. These charges impacted the Company’s 2020 Earnings Per Share and Funds from Operations per share but did not impact the Company’s Normalized Funds from Operations per share.

First Quarter 2021 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the first quarter of 2021 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q1 2021 Guidance EPS $0.31 to $0.35 FFO per share $0.65 to $0.69 Normalized FFO per share $0.65 to $0.69

The difference between the fourth quarter 2020 actual EPS of $0.68 and the first quarter of 2021 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.33 is due primarily to lower expected property sale gains, lower expected debt extinguishment costs, lower expected land sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the fourth quarter 2020 actual FFO of $0.73 per share and the first quarter of 2021 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.67 per share is due primarily to lower expected debt extinguishment costs, lower expected land sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the fourth quarter 2020 actual Normalized FFO of $0.76 per share and the first quarter of 2021 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.67 per share is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact First Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020 Same Store NOI $ (0.07 ) 2020 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.01 ) Interest expense, net 0.03 Corporate overhead (1) (0.03 ) Other items (0.01 ) Net $ (0.09 )

(1) Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

The Company has provided guidance for its full year 2021 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential): Physical Occupancy 94.8% to 95.8% Revenue change (9.0%) to (7.0%) Expense change 3.0% to 4.0% NOI change (15.0%) to (12.0%) EPS $2.55 to $2.75 FFO per share $2.58 to $2.78 Normalized FFO per share $2.60 to $2.80

The difference between the Company’s full year 2020 actual EPS of $2.45 and the full year 2021 EPS guidance midpoint of $2.65 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains, lower expected depreciation expense, lower expected debt extinguishment costs, lower expected land sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the Company’s full year 2020 actual FFO of $3.21 per share and the full year 2021 FFO guidance midpoint of $2.68 per share is due primarily to lower expected debt extinguishment costs, lower expected land sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the Company’s full year 2020 actual Normalized FFO of $3.26 per share and the full year 2021 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $2.70 per share is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative)

Impact Full Year 2021 vs.

Full Year 2020 Same Store NOI $ (0.60 ) 2021 and 2020 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.07 ) Interest expense, net 0.14 Other items, including corporate overhead (0.03 ) Net $ (0.56 )

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Rental income $ 2,571,705 $ 2,700,691 $ 613,435 $ 683,895 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 440,998 446,845 107,665 108,348 Real estate taxes and insurance 381,562 366,139 93,519 95,705 Property management 93,825 95,344 22,312 22,639 General and administrative 48,305 52,757 11,093 11,630 Depreciation 820,832 831,083 201,829 214,882 Total expenses 1,785,522 1,792,168 436,418 453,204 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 531,807 447,637 179,589 178,237 Operating income 1,317,990 1,356,160 356,606 408,928 Interest and other income 5,935 3,201 1,929 620 Other expenses (17,510 ) (18,177 ) (9,186 ) (6,972 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (365,073 ) (390,076 ) (116,724 ) (100,300 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (8,939 ) (11,670 ) (2,686 ) (3,006 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 932,403 939,438 229,939 299,270 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (852 ) 2,281 (350 ) 3,030 Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (3,284 ) 65,945 (839 ) (961 ) Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 34,234 2,044 34,234 (33 ) Net income 962,501 1,009,708 262,984 301,306 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (34,010 ) (36,034 ) (9,386 ) (10,695 ) Partially Owned Properties (14,855 ) (3,297 ) (742 ) (847 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 913,636 970,377 252,856 289,764 Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) Net income available to Common Shares $ 910,546 $ 967,287 $ 252,084 $ 288,992 Earnings per share – basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 2.45 $ 2.61 $ 0.68 $ 0.78 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 371,791 370,461 371,915 371,155 Earnings per share – diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 2.45 $ 2.60 $ 0.68 $ 0.77 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 385,874 386,333 385,756 387,143 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 2.41 $ 2.27 $ 0.6025 $ 0.5675

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 962,501 $ 1,009,708 $ 262,984 $ 301,306 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially Owned Properties (14,855 ) (3,297 ) (742 ) (847 ) Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) Net income available to Common Shares and Units 944,556 1,003,321 261,470 299,687 Adjustments: Depreciation 820,832 831,083 201,829 214,882 Depreciation – Non-real estate additions (4,564 ) (5,585 ) (1,131 ) (1,350 ) Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties (3,345 ) (3,599 ) (831 ) (899 ) Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties 2,454 2,997 616 612 Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating assets (1,636 ) (69,522 ) (636 ) — Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (531,807 ) (447,637 ) (179,589 ) (178,237 ) Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 11,655 — — — FFO available to Common Shares and Units 1,238,145 1,311,058 281,728 334,695 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Impairment – non-operating assets — — — — Write-off of pursuit costs 6,869 5,529 2,005 1,431 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses 39,292 23,991 39,255 12,184 Non-operating asset (gains) losses (32,590 ) (940 ) (33,612 ) 260 Other miscellaneous items 4,652 8,430 5,166 1,891 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,256,368 $ 1,348,068 $ 294,542 $ 350,461 FFO $ 1,241,235 $ 1,314,148 $ 282,500 $ 335,467 Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,238,145 $ 1,311,058 $ 281,728 $ 334,695 FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 3.21 $ 3.39 $ 0.73 $ 0.86 Normalized FFO $ 1,259,458 $ 1,351,158 $ 295,314 $ 351,233 Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,256,368 $ 1,348,068 $ 294,542 $ 350,461 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 0.77 $ 0.91 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 3.26 $ 3.49 $ 0.76 $ 0.91 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic 384,794 383,368 384,899 384,039 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted 385,874 386,333 385,756 387,143

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Land $ 5,785,367 $ 5,936,188 Depreciable property 20,920,654 21,319,101 Projects under development 411,134 181,630 Land held for development 86,170 96,688 Investment in real estate 27,203,325 27,533,607 Accumulated depreciation (7,859,657 ) (7,276,786 ) Investment in real estate, net 19,343,668 20,256,821 Investments in unconsolidated entities 52,782 52,238 Cash and cash equivalents 42,591 45,753 Restricted deposits 57,137 71,246 Right-of-use assets 499,287 512,774 Other assets 291,426 233,937 Total assets $ 20,286,891 $ 21,172,769 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,293,890 $ 1,941,610 Notes, net 5,335,536 6,077,513 Line of credit and commercial paper 414,830 1,017,833 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 107,366 94,350 Accrued interest payable 65,896 66,852 Lease liabilities 329,130 331,334 Other liabilities 345,064 346,963 Security deposits 60,480 70,062 Distributions payable 232,262 218,326 Total liabilities 9,184,454 10,164,843 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership 338,951 463,400 Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 37,280 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 372,302,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 371,670,884 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 3,723 3,717 Paid in capital 9,128,599 8,965,577 Retained earnings 1,399,715 1,386,495 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (43,666 ) (77,563 ) Total shareholders’ equity 10,525,651 10,315,506 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 233,162 227,837 Partially Owned Properties 4,673 1,183 Total Noncontrolling Interests 237,835 229,020 Total equity 10,763,486 10,544,526 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,286,891 $ 21,172,769

Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of December 31, 2020 % of

Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Los Angeles 72 16,603 21.5 % $ 2,458 Orange County 13 4,028 5.4 % 2,222 San Diego 11 2,706 3.8 % 2,373 Subtotal – Southern California 96 23,337 30.7 % 2,407 San Francisco 48 12,707 18.3 % 3,053 Washington DC 47 14,731 17.2 % 2,387 Seattle 46 9,454 11.4 % 2,349 New York 37 9,606 11.3 % 3,617 Boston 25 6,430 9.4 % 2,958 Denver 5 1,624 1.7 % 2,003 Total 304 77,889 100.0 % $ 2,680

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 287 74,328 Master-Leased Properties – Consolidated 1 162 Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated 16 3,399 304 77,889

Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential Portfolio Rollforward Q4 2020 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Sales

Price Disposition

Yield 9/30/2020 305 78,568 Dispositions: Consolidated: Rental Properties (1 ) (679 ) $ (312,500 ) (4.1 %) Land Parcels — — $ (55,510 ) 12/31/2020 304 77,889

Portfolio Rollforward 2020 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 12/31/2019 309 79,962 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (A) 1 158 $ 48,860 4.7 % Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated: Rental Properties (6 ) (2,231 ) $ (1,066,861 ) (4.5 %) Land Parcels — — $ (55,510 ) 12/31/2020 304 77,889

(A) The Company acquired one property in the Seattle market in the third quarter of 2020 that is in lease-up and is expected to stabilize in its second year of ownership at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 4.7%.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 76,535 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) Fourth Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2019 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 580,328 (1) (8.2%) $ 19,926 (2) (15.8%) $ 600,254 (8.5%) Revenues $ 632,229 $ 23,658 $ 655,887 Expenses $ 192,948 2.8% $ 5,541 (0.6%) $ 198,489 2.7% Expenses $ 187,637 $ 5,573 $ 193,210 NOI $ 387,380 (12.9%) $ 14,385 (20.5%) $ 401,765 (13.2%) NOI $ 444,592 $ 18,085 $ 462,677 Average Rental Rate $ 2,685 (6.4%) Average Rental Rate $ 2,868 Physical Occupancy 94.2 % (1.9%) Physical Occupancy 96.1 % Turnover 13.4 % 2.7% Turnover 10.7 %

Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2020 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,351 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) Fourth Quarter 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 585,992 (1) (3.7%) $ 19,982 (2) 223.8% $ 605,974 (1.5%) Revenues $ 608,737 $ 6,171 $ 614,908 Expenses $ 194,467 (3.4%) $ 5,558 (3.0%) $ 200,025 (3.3%) Expenses $ 201,218 $ 5,732 $ 206,950 NOI $ 391,525 (3.9%) $ 14,424 3185.6% $ 405,949 (0.5%) NOI $ 407,519 $ 439 $ 407,958 Average Rental Rate $ 2,683 (3.2%) Average Rental Rate $ 2,771 Physical Occupancy 94.2 % (0.5%) Physical Occupancy 94.7 % Turnover 13.4 % (4.4%) Turnover 17.8 %

2020 vs. 2019 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 73,585 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) 2020 2019 Residential %

Change Non- Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non- Residential Total Revenues $ 2,356,344 (1) (2.9%) $ 62,674 (2) (33.2%) $ 2,419,018 (4.0%) Revenues $ 2,425,471 $ 93,764 $ 2,519,235 Expenses $ 751,504 2.1% $ 21,975 3.5% $ 773,479 2.1% Expenses $ 736,279 $ 21,223 $ 757,502 NOI $ 1,604,840 (5.0%) $ 40,699 (43.9%) $ 1,645,539 (6.6%) NOI $ 1,689,192 $ 72,541 $ 1,761,733 Average Rental Rate $ 2,809 (1.5%) Average Rental Rate $ 2,852 Physical Occupancy 95.1 % (1.3%) Physical Occupancy 96.4 % Turnover 52.3 % 2.5% Turnover 49.8 %

(1) See page 12 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail. (2) Changes in same store Non-Residential revenues for the periods presented are driven by the following: • Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019 – Primarily deferral/abatement of rents, higher bad debt and lower parking income. • Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2020 – Primarily a $10.6 million non-cash write-off of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables in the third quarter of 2020. • 2020 vs. 2019 – Primarily deferral/abatement of rents, higher bad debt, lower parking income and the non-cash write-off of $12.9 million of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables predominately in the third quarter of 2020.

Equity Residential Same Store Residential Revenues – GAAP to Cash Basis (1) $ in thousands Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019 Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2020 2020 vs. 2019 76,535 Same Store Apartment Units 77,351 Same Store Apartment Units 73,585 Same Store Apartment Units Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 2020 2019 Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis) $ 580,328 $ 632,229 $ 585,992 $ 608,737 $ 2,356,344 $ 2,425,471 Leasing Concessions amortized 8,091 819 8,335 4,322 13,435 3,189 Leasing Concessions granted (16,444 ) (1,014 ) (16,793 ) (12,070 ) (31,077 ) (2,034 ) Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis $ 571,975 $ 632,034 $ 577,534 $ 600,989 $ 2,338,702 $ 2,426,626 % change - GAAP revenue (8.2 %) (3.7 %) (2.9 %) % change - cash revenue (9.5 %) (3.9 %) (3.6 %) (1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.

Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances Including 73,585 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands Residential Non-Residential Balance Sheet (Other assets): December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances $ 29,618 $ 23,506 $ 4,054 $ 7,113 $ 7,533 $ 1,700 Allowance for doubtful accounts (22,705 ) (14,995 ) (1,082 ) (6,323 ) (6,342 ) (1,349 ) Net receivable balances $ 6,913 (1) $ 8,511 $ 2,972 $ 790 $ 1,191 $ 351 Straight-line receivable balances $ 18,672 (2) $ 10,401 $ 1,029 $ 13,304 $ 13,681 $ 26,153

(1) The Company held same store Residential security deposits approximating 29.2% of the net receivable balance at December 31, 2020. (2) Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in 2020 were approximately $31.1 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $18.7 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in 2021.

Same Store Residential Bad Debt Including 73,585 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands Income Statement (Rental income): Q4 2020 2020 2019 Bad Debt, Net $ 12,550 $ 39,391 $ 10,660 % of Same Store Residential Revenues 2.2 % 1.7 % 0.4 %

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Fourth Quarter 2019 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q4 2020

% of

Actual

NOI Q4 2020

Average

Rental

Rate Q4 2020

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q4 2020

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 16,603 20.4 % $ 2,458 95.6 % 13.8 % (7.1 %) 2.0 % (10.9 %) (6.8 %) (0.3 %) 1.7 % Orange County 4,028 5.2 % 2,222 96.8 % 10.7 % (2.2 %) (0.4 %) (2.7 %) (2.3 %) 0.2 % 0.3 % San Diego 2,706 3.7 % 2,373 97.3 % 11.4 % 0.5 % 3.6 % (0.5 %) (0.3 %) 0.8 % (1.2 %) Subtotal – Southern California 23,337 29.3 % 2,407 96.0 % 13.0 % (5.5 %) 1.8 % (8.3 %) (5.4 %) (0.1 %) 1.2 % San Francisco 12,707 19.9 % 3,053 92.7 % 15.7 % (11.4 %) 3.4 % (16.2 %) (8.9 %) (2.6 %) 3.5 % Washington DC 14,299 17.4 % 2,386 95.4 % 12.6 % (3.5 %) 0.5 % (5.2 %) (2.5 %) (1.0 %) 3.0 % New York 9,606 11.6 % 3,617 89.8 % 11.8 % (14.6 %) 5.7 % (29.2 %) (8.2 %) (6.6 %) 4.5 % Seattle 8,616 10.6 % 2,360 94.5 % 13.8 % (5.9 %) 1.2 % (8.5 %) (4.0 %) (1.9 %) 2.7 % Boston 6,346 9.4 % 2,961 93.9 % 13.0 % (9.1 %) 3.1 % (13.7 %) (7.0 %) (2.2 %) 3.6 % Denver 1,624 1.8 % 2,003 95.1 % 15.9 % (1.8 %) (0.1 %) (2.4 %) (2.7 %) 0.6 % 0.3 % Total 76,535 100.0 % $ 2,685 94.2 % 13.4 % (8.2 %) (1) 2.8 % (12.9 %) (6.4 %) (1.9 %) 2.7 %

(1) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. See page 12 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 97.3% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2020 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q4 2020

% of

Actual

NOI Q4 2020

Average

Rental

Rate Q4 2020

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q4 2020

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 16,603 20.2 % $ 2,458 95.6 % 13.8 % (1.5 %) (1.3 %) (1.6 %) (1.2 %) (0.3 %) (1.6 %) Orange County 4,028 5.2 % 2,222 96.8 % 10.7 % (1.0 %) (10.6 %) 2.2 % (0.9 %) 0.0 % (5.2 %) San Diego 2,706 3.6 % 2,373 97.3 % 11.4 % 0.5 % (0.1 %) 0.7 % 0.3 % 0.2 % (4.6 %) Subtotal – Southern California 23,337 29.0 % 2,407 96.0 % 13.0 % (1.2 %) (2.4 %) (0.7 %) (1.0 %) (0.2 %) (2.6 %) San Francisco 12,707 19.7 % 3,053 92.7 % 15.7 % (6.4 %) (2.7 %) (7.8 %) (4.6 %) (1.7 %) (2.9 %) Washington DC 14,569 17.6 % 2,387 95.4 % 12.8 % (2.7 %) (7.0 %) (0.7 %) (2.5 %) (0.2 %) (4.8 %) New York 9,606 11.5 % 3,617 89.8 % 11.8 % (6.5 %) 1.0 % (13.4 %) (4.9 %) (1.5 %) (8.5 %) Seattle 9,078 11.1 % 2,363 94.5 % 14.1 % (3.2 %) (10.1 %) (0.1 %) (3.1 %) (0.1 %) (3.4 %) Boston 6,430 9.4 % 2,958 93.9 % 12.9 % (3.5 %) (3.5 %) (3.5 %) (3.9 %) 0.4 % (7.8 %) Denver 1,624 1.7 % 2,003 95.1 % 15.9 % (1.8 %) (12.9 %) 3.1 % (1.9 %) 0.0 % (6.8 %) Total 77,351 100.0 % $ 2,683 94.2 % 13.4 % (3.7 %) (1) (3.4 %) (3.9 %) (3.2 %) (0.5 %) (4.4 %)

(1) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020. See page 12 for additional detail and reconciliations. Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 97.3% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020.