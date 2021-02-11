DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Linde Starts Up New ASUs to Supply Wanhua Chemical Group in China 11.02.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Guildford, UK, February 11, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) has successfully started up two new air separation units (ASUs) to supply gaseous oxygen and nitrogen to Wanhua Chemical Group, the world's largest producer of isocyanate (MDI).

The new plants join two existing ASUs, also built and operated by Linde, to support phase I and II of Wanhua Chemical's integrated chemical site and production center in Yantai, China. Linde's advanced technology and operational expertise will enable all four ASUs to run at a greater scale and achieve synergies through improved energy efficiency and operational flexibility, resulting in higher reliability and lower venting of the plants.

"The safe and timely start-up of these ASUs is the latest milestone in our long-standing global partnership with Wanhua Chemical Group, spanning Asia and Europe," said Will Li, Head of Greater China, Linde. "We look forward to growing our partnership from strength to strength as Wanhua Chemical continues to expand its footprint across the world."

"As the leading supplier to all three of our production sites across the world, Linde has displayed a proven track record of safety and reliability, and a commitment to our mutual success," said Mr Liao Zengtai, Chairman of the Board, Wanhua Chemical. "The latest successful start-up is yet another strong validation of our decision to select Linde as our industrial gas partner for global growth."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.