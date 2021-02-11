 

Xebec Announces Hydrogen Order for FuelCell Energy's Port of Long Beach Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021   

Project will showcase the Company’s hydrogen purification capabilities for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs)

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases, is pleased to announce that it has received a hydrogen purification system order from FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL). FuelCell Energy is an innovator and manufacturer of fuel cell clean power platforms, delivering hydrogen, long-duration hydrogen energy storage, carbon capture, carbon separation and utilization, power, and thermal energy.

The order is for a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) based system that will purify hydrogen produced by FuelCell Energy’s SureSourceTM Hydrogen platform to meet required standards for fueling zero-emission fuel cell vehicles for Toyota’s operations at the Port of Long Beach in California. Green hydrogen will be produced from renewable natural gas (RNG) fed into FuelCell Energy’s trigeneration process, helping the port’s mission to lower carbon emissions and improve air quality in the community.

“FuelCell Energy is excited to work with Xebec to deliver high-purity hydrogen. FuelCell Energy is working under contract to Toyota at the Port of Long Beach to deliver the hydrogen necessary to promote the further adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles, deliver green hydrogen, and provide reclaimed water produced by our platform to facilitate car-washing operations. We believe that this installation will be the only installation in world simultaneously delivering carbon neutral power, green hydrogen, and water from a single platform,” stated Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Fuel Cell Energy on this project. This installation at the Port of Long Beach is an excellent application of distributed hydrogen generation for fuel cell electric vehicles using renewable natural gas to provide renewable hydrogen,” stated Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “Hydrogen is becoming increasingly important as corporations and governments around the world strive for net-zero and zero-emission vehicles. In addition to our RNG business, we expect Xebec will play a more significant role as a hydrogen technology provider in helping customers displace higher carbon fuels and high-emission diesel trucks with FCEVs in the coming years.”

