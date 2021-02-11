TransAct Secures BOHA! Solutions Order with International Convenience Store Operator

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured a new BOHA! agreement with an international convenience store operator. The company expects to deploy the BOHA! enterprise system to over 350 locations in support of the rollout of their fresh food offering, and will eventually expand into over 650 locations across the US and Canada.

“We are looking forward to supporting our new customer and growing with them as they scale to achieve their fresh food goals,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “Our BOHA! solution is the perfect tool to reduce the time and cost required to meet FDA compliance with grab ‘n go food, and this win is a great example of TransAct’s ability to quickly implement and grow the BOHA! system to meet an operator’s current and future needs.”