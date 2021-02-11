TransAct Secures BOHA! Solutions Order with International Convenience Store Operator
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured a new BOHA! agreement with an international convenience store operator. The company expects to deploy the BOHA! enterprise system to over 350 locations in support of the rollout of their fresh food offering, and will eventually expand into over 650 locations across the US and Canada.
“We are looking forward to supporting our new customer and growing with them as they scale to achieve their fresh food goals,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “Our BOHA! solution is the perfect tool to reduce the time and cost required to meet FDA compliance with grab ‘n go food, and this win is a great example of TransAct’s ability to quickly implement and grow the BOHA! system to meet an operator’s current and future needs.”
The complete system deployment will include the BOHA! Terminal, BOHA! Labeling Software, proprietary BOHA! labels, and TransAct Care. TransAct estimates total annual recurring revenue per unit (“ARPU”) will be at least $2,000 per year, with one-time hardware revenue sales of at least $650 per location.
This international convenience store operator is also expected to test the BOHA! Inventory and BOHA! Food Prep software in order to reduce food waste and improve operating margins. The company expects to begin trials of the additional software in the second quarter of 2021.
BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Inventory Management, Timers, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Order Management in one integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare