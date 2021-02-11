Clearwater Paper Announces Availability and Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

President and Chief Executive Officer Arsen Kitch and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Mike Murphy will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 2 p.m., Pacific Standard Time.

To register for this conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1279168. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Webcast

The webcast and presentation slides, which will provide certain outlook information, can be accessed at Clearwater Paper’s website: http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com

Replay Information

A replay of the webcast will be available until February 25, 2022 at Clearwater Paper’s website: http://ir.clearwaterpaper.com/events-presentations

