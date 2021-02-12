 

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions (Oudeman)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 13:30  |  49   |   |   

UPM-Kymmene Corporation       Managers’ Transactions             12 February 2021 at 14:30 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Oudeman) 

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 12 February 2021 received the following notification:   

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oudeman, Marjan
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 32.20 EUR
(2): Volume: 88 Unit price: 32.20 EUR
(3): Volume: 25 Unit price: 32.21 EUR
(4): Volume: 207 Unit price: 32.21 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 620 Volume weighted average price: 32.20374 EUR

In total, acquisitions reported above are 620 shares.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions (Oudeman) UPM-Kymmene Corporation       Managers’ Transactions             12 February 2021 at 14:30 EET UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Oudeman)  UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 12 February 2021 received the following notification:    …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Training for Success: Trupanion Reveals Jedi Mind Tricks for New Pet Parents
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Spineway Expansion in Asia

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
The plans 2021–2023 within UPM share incentive programmes
02.02.21
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)
28.01.21
Proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Governance Committee to UPM-Kymmene Corporation’s Annual General Meeting
28.01.21
UPM Financial Statements 2020: A positive finish to an exceptional year – transformative growth projects on budget and on schedule
28.01.21
UPM’s growth plans in biofuels progress to the next stage
21.01.21
Invitation to UPM’s webcast and press conference on Financial Statements for the year 2020
19.01.21
UPM Raflatac scales up its linerless business