Cover Technologies Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “COVER”) is pleased to announce that it intends to raise up to CDN $4,000,000 (the “Financing”) through a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,095,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of CDN $0.265 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share”) and one share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of CDN $0.75 per Warrant for a period of two years from the applicable closing date, subject to an accelerated expiry provision described herein. If on any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed following the final closing date of the Financing, the closing price of the Shares as quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) (or such other exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is greater than CDN $1.00 per Share, Cover may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a news release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which Cover issues such news release.