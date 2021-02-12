 

EVBox to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EVBox Group, a leading provider of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles (“EV”), today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in February:

  • Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 16;
  • BTIG Energy Transition EV Day on February 23; and
  • Wolfe Research Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility Conference on February 25.

In December 2020, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by TPG, entered into an agreement with ENGIE New Business S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of Engie, to acquire its subsidiary EV Charged B.V. (the “Company,” “EVBox” or “EVBox Group”) for a combination of cash and equity. The transaction will result in EVBox becoming a public company with its common shares and warrants trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “EVB” and “EVB WS.”

Additional information can be found at https://news.evbox.com/en-US/193985-evbox-group-to-become-public-compa ...

About EVBox Group

Founded in 2010, EVBox Group empowers forward-thinking businesses to build a sustainable future by providing flexible and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions. With its extensive portfolio of commercial and ultra-fast EVBox charging stations, as well as scalable charging management software engineered by Everon, EVBox Group ensures that electric mobility is accessible to everyone.

EVBox Group is a leader in R&D, with facilities across Europe and North America developing groundbreaking electric vehicle charging technology. With offices across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Munich, and Chicago, and strong foundations in dozens of markets, EVBox Group is working to shape a sustainable future of transportation.

In 2021, EVBox Group will become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY) and initial investors BlackRock, Inclusive Capital, Neuberger Berman Funds, and Wellington Management.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient, and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored five special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $3 billion since 2015.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance raised $350 million in its October 2020 IPO in order to seek a business combination target that combines attractive business fundamentals with, or with the potential for strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) principles and practices. For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/pace-beneficial-finance.



